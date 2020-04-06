is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on the synergy betweenand— combining momentum and trend strength to deliver reliable, rule-based trade setups. Instead of reacting to noise, it waits for alignment between moving average crossovers and MACD momentum shifts, ensuring entries are clean, decisive, and intentional.

Nova MAC Trader thrives in both trending and transitional environments, filtering out false signals and focusing on high-conviction trades. It’s a strategy crafted for traders who value timing, structure, and risk-managed execution.

This EA doesn’t guess — it reacts to proven momentum structures with discipline and clarity.

Why traders choose Nova MAC Trader

Momentum Meets Structure:

Combines MACD crossovers with EMA alignment to catch high-quality entries backed by both trend and velocity.

High-Probability Filtering:

Smart logic ensures that only fully-confirmed signals are traded — reducing noise, avoiding overtrading.

Strict Risk Control:

Each position is opened with a defined stop and built-in trailing — no grid, no martingale, no risk stacking.

Lightweight and Versatile:

Optimized to perform efficiently on various timeframes and currency pairs with minimal resource demand.

Clear, Transparent Logic:

No unpredictable behavior or obscure strategies — Nova MAC Trader is rule-based, testable, and reliable.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova MAC Trader is your structured tool for momentum-based trading — blending timing with tactical precision.

Try the demo and lock in discount pricing before it increases.



