YouTube Moving Averages

YouTube Moving Average EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor built around a three Moving Average strategy using the 200, 50, and 21 MA.

The EA identifies the market trend using the 200 MA and executes trades based on crossovers between the 21 and 50 MA.

Trading Logic:

Sell Strategy:

When the 200 MA is above both the 50 MA and 21 MA , and the 21 MA crosses below the 50 MA , the EA opens a sell trade .

Buy Strategy:

When the 200 MA is below both the 50 MA and 21 MA, and the 21 MA crosses above the 50 MA, the EA opens a buy trade.

This EA is designed for educational purposes and is fully explained on the Dr Dollar To ZAR YouTube channel, making it ideal for traders who want to learn how moving average strategies are coded in MQL5, as well as those who prefer a simple trend-following system.