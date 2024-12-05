Bushido Scalper

3.67


Bushido Scalper Overview

The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets.

Key Features

  • Scalping Strategy: Tailored for short-term trades that capitalize on quick price fluctuations.
  • Compatible Pairs: Optimized specifically for USD/JPY and EUR/USD.
  • Integrated Filters: Includes RSI and News filters to enhance trade accuracy and avoid high-risk periods.
  • Data Logging: Critical trade details (e.g., slippage) are logged in bushido_log.csv for post-trade analysis.

Important Usage Notes

  • Backtesting

    • For Best Results: Use 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close (OHL) data for accurate backtesting results.
    • Avoid "Every Tick" Mode: This mode may introduce execution inconsistencies due to the optimized execution speed of the bot.
    • Data Providers: It is recommended to use reliable sources like Dukascopy for quality data and accurate simulations.

  • Broker Requirements

    • Spread: The Bushido Scalper works best with raw spreads under 0.5 pips. Brokers with higher spreads may reduce efficiency.
    • Stop Levels: Ensure your broker offers zero or minimal stop levels for precise trailing stop execution.
    • Recommended Broker: IC Markets Raw Spread Account (Standard Account is also compatible).

Default Settings

  • Fine-Tuning Needed: The default parameters are placeholders. Adjust them to suit your trading style and market conditions through backtesting.

  • Trailing Stop

    • Activation: Enable trailing stops to adjust dynamically as the market moves.
    • Suggested Settings: Trigger trailing stop at 15 points with a stop level of 10 points (if supported by the broker).

Filters

  • RSI Filter: Prevents trades during overbought or oversold market conditions.
  • News Filter: Avoids entries before significant economic events to reduce exposure to volatility.

Scalping Defined
Scalping is a high-frequency trading technique that captures small profits from rapid price movements within short time frames. Positions are typically held for seconds or minutes, making spread, execution speed, and broker conditions critical. The Bushido Scalper is optimized to work in these high-frequency environments.

Ready to Get Started?
To get the most out of the Bushido Scalper, follow these steps:

  • Test thoroughly using 1-minute OHL backtesting data for strategy evaluation.
  • Choose a broker that meets the specified conditions for spreads and stop levels.
  • Regularly analyze the log file (bushido_log.csv) to adjust your approach as needed.

This EA is designed for traders who prioritize precision and agility in the market.


Katsu Yamaguchi
683
Katsu Yamaguchi 2025.06.14 00:13 
 

I optimized the parameters for USDJPY and it has been working very well with the high winning rate and very low loss. I will continue to use this EA.

user49917
563
user49917 2024.12.14 03:26 
 

The default parameters are not good, but the screenshot parameters are very good.

Katsu Yamaguchi
683
Katsu Yamaguchi 2025.06.14 00:13 
 

I optimized the parameters for USDJPY and it has been working very well with the high winning rate and very low loss. I will continue to use this EA.

Wilna Barnard
1804
Resposta do desenvolvedor Wilna Barnard 2025.06.14 05:55
Hi Thank you so much for the great review. happy trading
Tyler Wilhelm
216
Tyler Wilhelm 2025.04.01 16:41 
 

This is a very bad EA that is cheap and affordable but the risk of losing your account is too high. Do not buy this EA. It has never made me profits or matched the back tests. Developer is very nice but what does that matter if the EA drains your account. Used for 2 weeks on live and only lost money. Used on demo and only lost money for months. Never matched the back tests. Good luck

Wilna Barnard
1804
Resposta do desenvolvedor Wilna Barnard 2025.06.14 05:58
The price is cheap , but the effort to code this was not cheap. if you do your own tests and optimize the settings, then your results might be different. like the other reviews on here.
user49917
563
user49917 2024.12.14 03:26 
 

The default parameters are not good, but the screenshot parameters are very good.

Wilna Barnard
1804
Resposta do desenvolvedor Wilna Barnard 2024.12.14 05:59
Thank you for the excellent review. I’ve included default settings as a starting point for users; however, it’s important to emphasize that these defaults are not intended for actual use. Users should customize the settings to match their individual risk tolerance . For guidance, I’ve provided a video link in the description to help users get started.
rollitquick1
602
rollitquick1 2024.12.08 17:28 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Wilna Barnard
1804
Resposta do desenvolvedor Wilna Barnard 2024.12.08 17:50
Thank you so much for the review. I really appreciate it
Responder ao comentário