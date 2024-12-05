Bushido Scalper

3.67

Bushido Scalper Overview
The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets.

Key Features

  • Scalping Strategy: Tailored for short-term trades that capitalize on quick price fluctuations.
  • Compatible Pairs: Optimized specifically for USD/JPY and EUR/USD.
  • Integrated Filters: Includes RSI and News filters to enhance trade accuracy and avoid high-risk periods.
  • Data Logging: Critical trade details (e.g., slippage) are logged in bushido_log.csv for post-trade analysis.

Important Usage Notes

  • Backtesting

    • For Best Results: Use 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close (OHL) data for accurate backtesting results.
    • Avoid "Every Tick" Mode: This mode may introduce execution inconsistencies due to the optimized execution speed of the bot.
    • Data Providers: It is recommended to use reliable sources like Dukascopy for quality data and accurate simulations.

  • Broker Requirements

    • Spread: The Bushido Scalper works best with raw spreads under 0.5 pips. Brokers with higher spreads may reduce efficiency.
    • Stop Levels: Ensure your broker offers zero or minimal stop levels for precise trailing stop execution.
    • Recommended Broker: IC Markets Raw Spread Account (Standard Account is also compatible).

Default Settings

  • Fine-Tuning Needed: The default parameters are placeholders. Adjust them to suit your trading style and market conditions through backtesting.

  • Trailing Stop

    • Activation: Enable trailing stops to adjust dynamically as the market moves.
    • Suggested Settings: Trigger trailing stop at 15 points with a stop level of 10 points (if supported by the broker).

Filters

  • RSI Filter: Prevents trades during overbought or oversold market conditions.
  • News Filter: Avoids entries before significant economic events to reduce exposure to volatility.

Scalping Defined
Scalping is a high-frequency trading technique that captures small profits from rapid price movements within short time frames. Positions are typically held for seconds or minutes, making spread, execution speed, and broker conditions critical. The Bushido Scalper is optimized to work in these high-frequency environments.

Ready to Get Started?
To get the most out of the Bushido Scalper, follow these steps:

  • Test thoroughly using 1-minute OHL backtesting data for strategy evaluation.
  • Choose a broker that meets the specified conditions for spreads and stop levels.
  • Regularly analyze the log file (bushido_log.csv) to adjust your approach as needed.

This EA is designed for traders who prioritize precision and agility in the market.


Avis 4
masa_fx
571
masa_fx 2025.06.14 00:13 
 

I optimized the parameters for USDJPY and it has been working very well with the high winning rate and very low loss. I will continue to use this EA.

user49917
453
user49917 2024.12.14 03:26 
 

The default parameters are not good, but the screenshot parameters are very good.

Produits recommandés
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Experts
Expert avec optimisation automatique de tous les paramètres pour n'importe quel symbole de trading pour MetaTrader 5. Échange d'EA sans paramètres ! Cocher   Hamster   - Il s'agit d'un   expert en trading automatisé pour les débutants et les utilisateurs qui ne souhaitent pas créer de conseiller ! La stratégie de trading de ce trading advisor est testée depuis   7 ans. Le trading n'a jamais été aussi facile qu'avec notre expert en trading automatisé, conçu spécialement pour les débutants. Dites
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
EuroYen Breakout MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Análise dos Parâmetros e Características do Produto Parâmetros do Expert Advisor (EA): • Número mágico: 1688957042 • Lotes de entrada: 0,05 • Stop Loss (pips): 0 • Lucro (pips): 115 Indicadores Utilizados: • Canal Donchian: Período de 5 • Bandas de Bollinger: Período de 51, Desvio de 1,94 Proteções de Entrada: • Spread máximo (pontos): 0 • Máximo de posições abertas: 0 • Máximo de lotes abertos: 0 Proteções de Conta: • Perda máxima diária (moeda): 0 • Patrimônio mínimo líquido (moeda):
PassPropFirm MT5
Yana Korchevska
Experts
Pass Prop Firm is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to help traders pass the prop firm evaluation phase (such as the HFT Challenge). With powerful scalping and smart order management logic, this EA aims to hit profit targets quickly and efficiently—ideal for traders seeking to meet demo account goals in record time. MT4 version myfxbook.com/portfolio/pass-prop-firm-mt5/11625306 myfxbook.com/portfolio/pass-prop-firm-mt4/11622480 Currency Pair : Optimized for DE40 (DAX
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken
KingEA
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
Experts
Elevate your trading experience the royal way with the King's EA and become King of King's in market. This EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. Our advanced algorithm utilizes machine learning and technical analysis to identify high-potential trades and execute them with precision.King-EA is 100% automated , trades 24/5 on currency pairs and 24/7 on crypto using an advanced strategy for market analysis and an adjustable risk managemen
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Auto SLTP with alert
Phuc Trung Tran
Experts
Auto SLTP with Alert   Take control of your trading with automated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and volume management! The   Auto SLTP with Alert   Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to streamline your trading by automatically managing Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for both market and pending orders, while monitoring position volumes to prevent overexposure. With a user-friendly chart interface, this EA provides real-time volume status and customizable alerts, ensuring you stay informed abo
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.63 (35)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Seul un nombre très limité d'exemplaires sera disponible au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 999$ NOUVEAU (à partir de 349$) --> OBTENEZ 1 EA GRATUITEMENT (pour 2 numéros de compte commercial). Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bienvenue sur BITCOIN REAPER !   Après l'énorme succès du Gold Reaper, j'ai décidé qu'il était temps d'appliquer les mêmes principes gagnants au mar
Kureopatora no Sakura
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Kureopatora no Sakura   -   Where Egyptian Wisdom Meets Shogun Strategy Embodying Cleopatra's cunning as a Japanese Shogun, this EA wages calculated market campaigns. Its core deploys Fibonacci-tuned Ichimoku lines –   Tenkan-sen scouts   (8-55 periods) and   Kijun-sen battlements   (89-377 periods) – to pinpoint assaults at decisive crossovers. Like an archaeologist deciphering Rosetta Stone secrets, the EA reads Japanese candlesticks as modern hieroglyphs: each pattern reveals hidden market na
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Experts
Ay XAUUSD Expert EA de trading automatique tendance pour l’or sur M15｜Scalping & day trading stables La nouvelle référence du trading automatique sur l’or ! Détection de tendance très précise × logique de profit régulier × performance en hausse continue “Ay XAUUSD Expert” est un EA hautes performances, conçu exclusivement pour l’or (XAUUSD) sur le graphique M15. Il utilise un algorithme propriétaire robuste même en cas de volatilité ou de mouvements brusques. <Principales caractéristiques> EA
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (10)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Plus de l'auteur
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5) Overview Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD. It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trading, higher volatility, and weekend gaps. Cryptex Scalper introduces adaptive, self-learning filters and strict risk controls designed to improve reliability in the volatile
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positions are supported by USD strength or weakness across both markets. This correlation-driven approach helps filter out false break
Wall Street Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Wallstreet Scalper (US30 · US500 · US100 · M5) Overview Wallstreet Scalper is a breakout-style Expert Advisor built for U.S. indices (US30, US500, US100) on the M5 timeframe. The EA seeks to capture momentum when price breaks out of recent highs or lows, while applying layered protective mechanisms to keep risk under control. It is optimized for both personal trading and prop-firm challenges , with a unique ATR-based system that adapts all key distances to market volatility. Core Strategy Break
Golden Crucible
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Promotion limitée pour Golden Crucible - EA de scalping avancé sur l'or ! Golden Crucible - EA de scalping avancé sur l'or Golden Crucible est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour aider les traders à naviguer sur le marché de l'or, rapide et volatile. Grâce à des algorithmes de précision et une gestion intelligente des risques, cet EA vise à capturer les mouvements de prix à court terme pour soutenir vos stratégies de trading. Caractéristiques principales : Paramètres optimisés : Les paramètres rec
FREE
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper : Stratégie de scalping précise sur un indice dynamique Le Shinkiro DE40 Scalper est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour identifier des opportunités d'entrée basées sur les niveaux de prix les plus hauts et les plus bas des X dernières bougies . Cet Expert Advisor (EA) se concentre sur la consistance et la gestion des risques , fonctionnant de manière optimale pendant l'ouverture de la Bourse de Francfort , tout en s'adaptant à la volatilité du marché pendant les se
KoryuBureiku
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Koryu Bureiku EA : Solution Complète pour les Breakouts de Plage Horaire Koryu Bureiku EA est un outil de trading puissant basé sur une stratégie de breakout de plage horaire. Il identifie les plages pendant la session de Tokyo et exécute les breakouts pendant les sessions de Londres et de New York, offrant une gestion précise des transactions et un contrôle avancé des risques. Conçu pour les traders de tous niveaux d'expérience, cet EA est optimisé pour maximiser l'efficacité et la rentabilité
FREE
Tetsu Bitcoin Scalper
Wilna Barnard
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the Bitcoin Scalping Bot I am pleased to introduce the Bitcoin Scalping Bot, designed with precision, adaptability, and efficiency for the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Developed to deliver consistent and reliable performance, this bot is suitable for traders of all experience levels, aiming to enhance your scalping strategies. Key Features Strategic Entry Points The bot places buy stop and sell stop orders at the highs and lows of the last X bars to ensure optimal positioning. It
Tatsumaki master scalper
Wilna Barnard
2 (1)
Experts
Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA Libérez la puissance du trading précis avec le Tatsumaki Master Scalper . Cet EA de scalping de pointe combine des stratégies avancées et des filtres intelligents pour vous offrir un avantage décisif sur le marché. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent vitesse, précision et adaptabilité, le Tatsumaki Master Scalper est la clé pour maîtriser l'art du scalping. Tradez en toute confiance sur ces paires : USDJPY EURUSD GOLD BTCUSD USTEC US30 Pourquoi choisir le Tatsumaki Mas
Three Majors Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5 Présentation Three Majors Scalper est un Expert Advisor (EA) M5 basé sur des règles , centré sur EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD . Il combine planification par session/jour , filtre de spread , gestion du trailing stop et dimensionnement de position basé sur l’équité , avec un panneau compact pour la télémétrie en direct. Conçu pour être conforme aux courtiers (respect du pas de volume, lot min/max, niveaux de freeze/stop) et adapté aux prop firms (
Filtrer:
masa_fx
571
masa_fx 2025.06.14 00:13 
 

I optimized the parameters for USDJPY and it has been working very well with the high winning rate and very low loss. I will continue to use this EA.

Wilna Barnard
1447
Réponse du développeur Wilna Barnard 2025.06.14 05:55
Hi Thank you so much for the great review. happy trading
Tyler Wilhelm
209
Tyler Wilhelm 2025.04.01 16:41 
 

This is a very bad EA that is cheap and affordable but the risk of losing your account is too high. Do not buy this EA. It has never made me profits or matched the back tests. Developer is very nice but what does that matter if the EA drains your account. Used for 2 weeks on live and only lost money. Used on demo and only lost money for months. Never matched the back tests. Good luck

Wilna Barnard
1447
Réponse du développeur Wilna Barnard 2025.06.14 05:58
The price is cheap , but the effort to code this was not cheap. if you do your own tests and optimize the settings, then your results might be different. like the other reviews on here.
user49917
453
user49917 2024.12.14 03:26 
 

The default parameters are not good, but the screenshot parameters are very good.

Wilna Barnard
1447
Réponse du développeur Wilna Barnard 2024.12.14 05:59
Thank you for the excellent review. I’ve included default settings as a starting point for users; however, it’s important to emphasize that these defaults are not intended for actual use. Users should customize the settings to match their individual risk tolerance . For guidance, I’ve provided a video link in the description to help users get started.
rollitquick1
597
rollitquick1 2024.12.08 17:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Wilna Barnard
1447
Réponse du développeur Wilna Barnard 2024.12.08 17:50
Thank you so much for the review. I really appreciate it
Répondre à l'avis