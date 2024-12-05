Bushido Scalper
- Versione: 1.12
- Attivazioni: 20
Bushido Scalper Overview
The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets.
Key Features
- Scalping Strategy: Tailored for short-term trades that capitalize on quick price fluctuations.
- Compatible Pairs: Optimized specifically for USD/JPY and EUR/USD.
- Integrated Filters: Includes RSI and News filters to enhance trade accuracy and avoid high-risk periods.
- Data Logging: Critical trade details (e.g., slippage) are logged in bushido_log.csv for post-trade analysis.
Important Usage Notes
-
Backtesting
- For Best Results: Use 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close (OHL) data for accurate backtesting results.
- Avoid "Every Tick" Mode: This mode may introduce execution inconsistencies due to the optimized execution speed of the bot.
- Data Providers: It is recommended to use reliable sources like Dukascopy for quality data and accurate simulations.
-
Broker Requirements
- Spread: The Bushido Scalper works best with raw spreads under 0.5 pips. Brokers with higher spreads may reduce efficiency.
- Stop Levels: Ensure your broker offers zero or minimal stop levels for precise trailing stop execution.
- Recommended Broker: IC Markets Raw Spread Account (Standard Account is also compatible).
Default Settings
-
Fine-Tuning Needed: The default parameters are placeholders. Adjust them to suit your trading style and market conditions through backtesting.
-
Trailing Stop
- Activation: Enable trailing stops to adjust dynamically as the market moves.
- Suggested Settings: Trigger trailing stop at 15 points with a stop level of 10 points (if supported by the broker).
Filters
- RSI Filter: Prevents trades during overbought or oversold market conditions.
- News Filter: Avoids entries before significant economic events to reduce exposure to volatility.
Scalping Defined
Scalping is a high-frequency trading technique that captures small profits from rapid price movements within short time frames. Positions are typically held for seconds or minutes, making spread, execution speed, and broker conditions critical. The Bushido Scalper is optimized to work in these high-frequency environments.
Ready to Get Started?
To get the most out of the Bushido Scalper, follow these steps:
- Test thoroughly using 1-minute OHL backtesting data for strategy evaluation.
- Choose a broker that meets the specified conditions for spreads and stop levels.
- Regularly analyze the log file (bushido_log.csv) to adjust your approach as needed.
This EA is designed for traders who prioritize precision and agility in the market.
I optimized the parameters for USDJPY and it has been working very well with the high winning rate and very low loss. I will continue to use this EA.