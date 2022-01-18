Receitas MQL5: Calendário Econômico

MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Introdução

O terminal MetaTrader 5 e a linguagem de programação MQL5 estão em constante evolução, expandindo as possibilidades de análise de mercados, de criação de robôs de negociação mais complexos e muito mais. Uma das novas ferramentas do terminal é o calendário econômico que nos permite trabalhar quer seja manualmente ou com robôs.

É preciso dizer que o calendário embutido é bastante flexível. Ele pode ser configurado na guia Calendário do terminal, incorporado em seu site ou também baixado na versão móvel. Mas nós, como traders algorítmicos, estamos mais interessados nas funcionalidades programáticas dessa ferramenta.

E neste artigo vou tentar cobri-las desde nossa perspectiva.


1. Que encontramos sobre o calendário econômico na documentação?

Primeiro, demos uma vista de olhos ao material de ajuda. Sem entrar em pormenores, não vejo nenhuma dificuldade em particular. Normalmente, os recursos MQL5 incluem guias apresentados sistematicamente e ilustrados com pequenos exemplos.


1.1 Funções do calendário econômico

A documentação descreve 10 funções de calendário:

  1. CalendarCountryById();
  2. CalendarEventById();
  3. CalendarValueById();
  4. CalendarCountries();
  5. CalendarEventByCountry();
  6. CalendarEventByCurrency();
  7. CalendarValueHistoryByEvent();
  8. CalendarValueHistory();
  9. CalendarValueLastByEvent();
  10. CalendarValueLast().

De forma geral, estas funções devolvem propriedades de calendário (país, evento, valor) ou valores históricos de eventos.


1.2 Estruturas do calendário econômico

O desenvolvedor sugere o uso de 3 estruturas: MqlCalendarCountry, MqlCalendarEvent, MqlCalendarValue.


1.2.1  MqlCalendarCountry

Esta estrutura mostra informações detalhadas sobre o país em cujos eventos estamos interessados.

Revisei o calendário no site junto a várias corretoras: existem informações para 21 países, a UE e o mundo (eventos globais).

[id]           [name] [code] [currency] [currency_symbol]       [url_name] [reserved]
[ 0]  999 "European Union" "EU"   "EUR"      "€"               "european-union"        ...
[ 1]  124 "Canada"         "CA"   "CAD"      "$"               "canada"                ...
[ 2]   36 "Australia"      "AU"   "AUD"      "$"               "australia"             ...
[ 3]  554 "New Zealand"    "NZ"   "NZD"      "$"               "new-zealand"           ...
[ 4]  392 "Japan"          "JP"   "JPY"      "¥"               "japan"                 ...
[ 5]  156 "China"          "CN"   "CNY"      "¥"               "china"                 ...
[ 6]  276 "Germany"        "DE"   "EUR"      "€"               "germany"               ...
[ 7]  250 "France"         "FR"   "EUR"      "€"               "france"                ...
[ 8]  380 "Italy"          "IT"   "EUR"      "€"               "italy"                 ...
[ 9]   76 "Brazil"         "BR"   "BRL"      "R$"              "brazil"                ...
[10]  344 "Hong Kong"      "HK"   "HKD"      "HK$"             "hong-kong"             ...
[11]  702 "Singapore"      "SG"   "SGD"      "R$"              "singapore"             ...
[12]  484 "Mexico"         "MX"   "MXN"      "Mex$"            "mexico"                ...
[13]  710 "South Africa"   "ZA"   "ZAR"      "R"               "south-africa"          ...
[14]  356 "India"          "IN"   "INR"      "₹"               "india"                 ...
[15]  578 "Norway"         "NO"   "NOK"      "Kr"              "norway"                ...
[16]    0 "Worldwide"      "WW"   "ALL"      ""                "worldwide"             ...
[17]  840 "United States"  "US"   "USD"      "$"               "united-states"         ...
[18]  826 "United Kingdom" "GB"   "GBP"      "£"               "united-kingdom"        ...
[19]  756 "Switzerland"    "CH"   "CHF"      "₣"               "switzerland"           ...
[20]  410 "South Korea"    "KR"   "KRW"      "₩"               "south-korea"           ...
[21]  724 "Spain"          "ES"   "EUR"      "€"               "spain"                 ...
[22]  752 "Sweden"         "SE"   "SEK"      "Kr"              "sweden"                ...

É um pouco estranho que a Rússia não esteja nesta lista. Esperemos que seja incluída em breve.


1.2.2  MqlCalendarEvent

Esta estrutura oferece informações detalhadas sobre o evento em si. É necessário dizer que esta estrutura tem bastantes propriedades. É possivelmente uma boa ferramenta para uma análise fundamental geral. Mais tarde veremos como podemos filtrar os eventos de acordo com um ou outro critério.


1.2.3  MqlCalendarValue

Esta estrutura oferece informações detalhadas sobre o valor do evento. É curioso que existam valores do período passado, do atual e do previsto.

Existem várias nuances ao trabalhar usando essa estrutura.

Nos campos actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value e revised_prev_value os valores são armazenados aumentados um milhão de vezes. Se o valor do campo não estiver definido, ele armazenará o valor  LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808). Mas se estiver definido, para obter seu valor, deveremos dividir o valor do campo por 1 000 000 (milhão).

Na verdade, a estrutura MqlCalendarValue tem seus próprios métodos, estes facilitam o manuseio dos valores dos campos especificados.

Os métodos podem ser divididos em 2 grupos.

O primeiro grupo verifica se um determinado valor está definido:

HasActualValue(void) — returns true if the actual value is set; otherwise returns false
HasForecastValue(void) — returns true if the forecast value is set; otherwise returns false
HasPreviousValue(void) — returns true if the previous value is set; otherwise returns false
HasRevisedValue(void) — returns true if the revised value is set; otherwise returns false

O segundo grupo recebe diretamente um ou outro valor:

GetActualValue(void) — returns the actual value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set
GetForecastValue(void) — returns the forecast value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set
GetPreviousValue(void) — returns the previous value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set
GetRevisedValue(void) — returns the revised value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set

Demonstraremos e exemplificaremos como a estrutura MqlCalendarValue recebe e verifica os valores dos campos. Peguemos na última Decisão da Taxa de Juros do Banco do Japão. Com o script Test_empty_value.mq5, que tem três maneiras de obter o valor, imprimimos no log a informações do nosso interesse. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| LongDouble                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
union LongDouble
  {
   long   long_value;
   double double_value;
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Bank of Japan (BoJ) Interest Rate Decision on 22 Sep 2021 02:47 GMT
   ulong event_id = 392060022; // "boj-interest-rate-decision"
   MqlCalendarValue values[];
   datetime date_from, date_to;
   date_from = D'22.09.2021';
   date_to = date_from + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
   if(::CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(event_id, values, date_from, date_to))
     {
      LongDouble forecast_val;
      //--- 1) "forecast_value" field
      forecast_val.long_value = values[0].forecast_value;
      ::PrintFormat("\"forecast_value\" field: %I64d", forecast_val.long_value);
      //--- 2) MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue()
      forecast_val.double_value = values[0].GetForecastValue();
      ::PrintFormat("MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue(): %g", forecast_val.double_value);
      //--- 3) MqlCalendarValue::HasForecastValue()
      if(!values[0].HasForecastValue())
         ::PrintFormat("MqlCalendarValue::HasForecastValue(): %s", (string)false);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

A primeira abordagem serve para obter o valor previsto. Como não houve previsão, recebemos LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808). Já a segunda abordagem usa o método da estrutura MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue(). Ele retornará nan. A terceira abordagem é, talvez, a mais prudente, e verificará se existe algum valor de previsão. 

Depois de executar o script, no log aparecerão as seguintes entradas:

GR      0       21:23:36.076    Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1)    "forecast_value" field: -9223372036854775808
LH      0       21:23:36.080    Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1)    MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue(): nan
HM      0       21:23:36.080    Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1)    MqlCalendarValue::HasForecastValue(): false


1.2.4 Conexões estruturais

As estruturas estão interligadas pelas seguintes relações (Fig. 1).

Calendar enumerations relations

Fig. 1. Relações de estruturas de calendário


A estrutura MqlCalendarCountry está associada com MqlCalendarEvent por meio do identificador de país. Formulário de relacionamento um-para-muitos (1..*).

A estrutura MqlCalendarEvent está associada ao MqlCalendarValue por meio de um identificador de evento. Formulário de relacionamento um-para-muitos (1..*).


1.3 Erros

O desenvolvedor aloca um grupo de erros de tempo de execução ao trabalhar usando o calendário econômico, que inclui:

Calendário econômico

ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA
 5400 Tamanho da matriz não é grande o suficiente para obter descrições de todos os valores
ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT
 5401 Limite de tempo de solicitação excedido
ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA
 5402 País não encontrado



2.Estruturas auxiliares e classe CiCalendarInfo

Meus sentimentos estão mais do lado da POO. Por isso, apresentarei um exemplo de uma classe que oferece acesso às propriedades do calendário.

Aqui eu gostaria de salientar que o calendário é uma coisa bastante heterogênea. Não sou um especialista em bancos de dados, mas pelo que entendi, o calendário está na forma de um banco de dados relacional com várias tabelas.

A implementação de classe CiCalendarInfo sugerida, além de obter propriedades, também visa criar uma série temporal do evento selecionado.

Primeiro, vamos ver as estruturas auxiliares.


2.1 Estrutura da série temporal

Como vamos encontrar informações para SR (série temporal), teremos que criar sua entidade programática. A estrutura SiTimeSeries é responsável por isso.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Time series structure                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SiTimeSeries
  {
   private:
      bool              init;        // is initialized?
      uint              size;
      datetime          timevals[];  // time values
      double            datavals[];  // data values
      string            name;        // ts name
   public:
      //--- constructor
      void              SiTimeSeries(void);
      //--- destructor
      void             ~SiTimeSeries(void);
      //--- copy consructor
      void              SiTimeSeries(const SiTimeSeries &src_ts);
      //--- assignment operator
      void              operator=(const SiTimeSeries &src_ts);
      //--- equality operator
      bool              operator==(const SiTimeSeries &src_ts);
      //--- indexing operator
      SiTsObservation   operator[](const uint idx) const;
      //--- initialization
      bool              Init(datetime &ts_times[], const double &ts_values[],
                             const string ts_name);
      //--- get series properties
      bool              GetSeries(datetime &dst_times[], double &dst_values[], string &dst_name);
      bool              GetSeries(SiTsObservation &dst_observations[], string &dst_name);
      //--- service
      bool              IsInit(void) const
        {
         return init;
        };
      uint              Size(void) const
        {
         return size;
        };
      void              Print(const int digs = 2, const uint step = 0);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Os elementos mais importantes desta estrutura são as matrizes timevals[] e datavals[]. O primeiro inclui uma série de tempos e o segundo, uma série de valores.

A estrutura é implementada para que seus elementos fiquem em uma seção privada. Ou seja, uma vez criada, a série temporal não pode ser modificada.

Vamos trabalhar usando a estrutura de série temporal no exemplo a seguir. O script Teste_TS.mq5 obtém dados não agrícolas dos EUA de 1º de janeiro de 2016 a 1º de novembro de 2021 e os exibe em um gráfico. Vamos fazer com que haja duas curvas no gráfico - valores reais e previstos. Vamos considerar o período de relatório do evento como uma escala de tempo.

Após executar o script, obteremos, primeiramente, a exibição dos valores da série temporal no log e, em segundo lugar, o desenho do diagrama no gráfico (Fig. 2).


Nonfarm data (2016-2021)

Fig. 2. Dados não agrícolas dos EUA (2016-2021)

 

O script tem algumas linhas onde os valores da série temporal estão sendo preenchidos:

//--- prepare time and data values for the timeseries
for(int v_idx = 0; v_idx < nfp_values_size; v_idx++)
   {
    MqlCalendarValue curr_nfp_val = nfp_values[v_idx];
    datetime curr_nfp_time = curr_nfp_val.period;
    timevals[v_idx] = curr_nfp_time;
    double curr_nfp_dataval = curr_nfp_val.GetActualValue();
    datavals1[v_idx] = curr_nfp_dataval;
    curr_nfp_dataval = curr_nfp_val.GetForecastValue();
    datavals2[v_idx] = curr_nfp_dataval;
   }

Com a função MqlCalendarValue::GetActualValue() e  MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue() obtemos os valores de que precisamos de uma só vez.


2.2 Estrutura de observação da série temporal

Qualquer série temporal consiste em observações. Para a observação, foi criada a seguinte estrutura simples - SiTsObservation.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Time series observation structure                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SiTsObservation
  {
   datetime          time; // timestamp
   double            val;  // value
   //--- constructor
   void              SiTsObservation(void): time(0), val(EMPTY_VALUE) {}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O operador de indexação é declarado na estrutura de série temporal SiTimeSeries. Retorna a observação desejada da série de acordo com o índice. No exemplo acima, onde foram renderizados os valores não agrícolas, a linha é composta por 70 valores. Então, a primeira e a última observação podem ser obtidas assim:

SiTsObservation first_observation, last_observation;
first_observation = nfp_ts1[0];
last_observation = nfp_ts1[nfp_values_size - 1];
string time_str = ::TimeToString(first_observation.time, TIME_DATE);
string data_str = ::DoubleToString(first_observation.val, 0);
::PrintFormat("\nFirst observation: %s, %s", time_str, data_str);
time_str = ::TimeToString(last_observation.time, TIME_DATE);
data_str = ::DoubleToString(last_observation.val, 0);
::PrintFormat("Last observation: %s, %s", time_str, data_str);

Após executar as linhas de código indicadas no log, receberemos as seguintes entradas:

KJ      0       21:27:16.386    Test_ts (USDCAD,H1)     First observation: 2015.12.01, 292
HO      0       21:27:17.225    Test_ts (USDCAD,H1)     Last observation: 2021.09.01, 194


2.3 Classe CiCalendarInfo

Vamos manter a continuidade e assumir que esta classe é criada para facilitar o acesso às propriedades do calendário e a recuperação dos valores dos eventos (parecido com as classes de negociação CAccountInfoCSymbolInfo, etc.).

A declaração da classe é mostrada abaixo.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CiCalendarInfo.                                            |
//| Appointment: Class for access to calendar info.                  |
//|              Derives from class CObject.                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CiCalendarInfo : public CObject
  {
      //--- === Data members === ---
   protected:
      string            m_currency;
      ulong             m_country_id;
      MqlCalendarCountry m_country_description;
      ulong             m_event_id;
      MqlCalendarEvent  m_event_description;
      static MqlCalendarCountry m_countries[];
      bool              m_is_init;
      //--- === Methods === ---
   public:
      //--- constructor/destructor
      void           CiCalendarInfo(void);
      void          ~CiCalendarInfo(void) {};
      //--- initialization
      bool           Init
      (
         const string currency = NULL,         // country currency code name
         const ulong country_id = WRONG_VALUE, // country ID
         const ulong event_id = WRONG_VALUE,   // event ID
         const bool to_log = true              // to log?
      );
      void           Deinit(void);
      //--- Сalendar structures descriptions
      bool           CountryDescription(MqlCalendarCountry &country, const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventDescription(MqlCalendarEvent &event, const bool to_log = false);
      bool           ValueDescription(ulong value_id, MqlCalendarValue &value,
                                      const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventsByCountryDescription(MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventsByCurrencyDescription(MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventsBySector(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR event_sector,
                                    MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false);
      //--- Сalendar enum descriptions
      string         EventTypeDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE event_type);
      string         EventSectorDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR event_sector);
      string         EventFrequencyDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY event_frequency);
      string         EventTimeModeDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE event_time_mode);
      string         EventUnitDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT event_unit);
      string         EventImportanceDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE event_importance);
      string         EventMultiplierDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER event_multiplier);
      string         ValueImpactDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT event_impact);
      //--- history
      bool           ValueHistorySelectByEvent
      (
         MqlCalendarValue &values[], // array for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      )                 const;
      bool           ValueHistorySelectByEvent
      (
         SiTimeSeries &dst_ts,       // timeseries for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      )                 const;
      bool           ValueHistorySelect
      (
         MqlCalendarValue &values[], // array for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      )                 const;
      bool           ValueHistorySelect
      (
         SiTimeSeries &dst_ts[],     // array of timeseries for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      );
      //--- the calendar database status
      int            ValueLastSelectByEvent
      (
         ulong&               change_id,     // Calendar change ID
         MqlCalendarValue&    values[]       // array for value descriptions
      )                 const;
      int            ValueLastSelect
      (
         ulong&               change_id,     // Calendar change ID
         MqlCalendarValue&    values[]       // array for value descriptions
      )                 const;
      //--- countries and continents
      bool           GetCountries(CArrayString &countries_arr);
      bool           GetCountries(MqlCalendarCountry &countries[]);
      bool           GetUniqueContinents(string &continents[]);
      bool           GetCountriesByContinent(const ENUM_CONTINENT src_continent,
                                             CArrayString &countries_arr);
      string         GetCountryNameById(const ulong country_id);
      //--- events
      bool           GetEventsByName(CArrayString &events_arr, const string name = NULL);
      bool           GetEventsByName(MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const string name = NULL);
      bool           FilterEvents(MqlCalendarEvent &filtered_events[],
                                  MqlCalendarEvent &src_events[], const ulong filter);
      //--- print
      void           PrintCountryDescription(const MqlCalendarCountry &country);
      void           PrintEventDescription(const MqlCalendarEvent &event);
      void           PrintValueDescription(const MqlCalendarValue &value);
      //---
   private:
      bool           ValidateProperties(void);
      bool           CountryById(const ulong country_id);
      bool           EventId(void);
  };
MqlCalendarCountry CiCalendarInfo::m_countries[];

Esta classe consiste nos seguintes membros-dados:

  1. m_currency código de moeda do país;
  2. m_country_id identificador de país de acordo com o padrão ISO 3166-1;
  3. m_country_description descrição do país;
  4. m_event_id identificador de evento;
  5. m_event_description descrição de evento;
  6. m_countries matriz que contém as descrições dos países disponíveis no calendário;
  7. m_is_init recurso de inicialização.

Os membros-dados m_currency, m_country_id e m_event_id conjunto de critérios para a criação de solicitações para recuperar informações do banco de dados do calendário.

Os membros-dados m_country_description e m_event_description oferecem acesso rápido às descrições, se o país e o evento forem conhecidos.

Os membros-dados m_countries são estáticos. Como as informações do país são constantes, não precisam ser solicitadas sempre que um novo objeto CiCalendarInfo é inicializado.

Quanto aos métodos, mencionarei alguns.


2.3.1 Método de inicialização

Com este método começamos a trabalhar utilizando o objeto de classe. Ele é obrigatório para receber informações de calendário. O método toma como parâmetros um conjunto de critérios (código de moeda, identificador de país, identificador de evento) e um parâmetro para permitir exibir no log uma inicialização que tenha ocorrido. Os critérios permitem acessar de forma mais concreta o calendário.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CiCalendarInfo::Init(const string currency = NULL,         // country currency code name
                          const ulong country_id = WRONG_VALUE, // country ID
                          const ulong event_id = WRONG_VALUE,   // event ID
                          const bool to_log = true              // to log?
                         )
  {
//--- check reinitialization
   if(m_is_init)
     {
      ::PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__ + ": CiCalendarInfo object already initialized!");
      return false;
     }
//--- check countries
   int countries_cnt = ::ArraySize(m_countries);
   if(countries_cnt < 1)
     {
      ::ResetLastError();
      countries_cnt = ::CalendarCountries(m_countries);
      if(countries_cnt < 1)
        {
         ::PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__ + ": CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",
                       ::GetLastError());
         return false;
        }
     }
   for(int c_idx = 0; c_idx < countries_cnt; c_idx++)
     {
      MqlCalendarCountry curr_country = m_countries[c_idx];
      //--- check currency
      if(!::StringCompare(curr_country.currency, currency))
        {
         m_currency = currency;
        }
      //--- check country
      if(country_id != WRONG_VALUE)
         if(curr_country.id == country_id)
           {
            m_country_id = country_id;
           }
     }
//--- check event
   if(event_id != WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      m_event_id = event_id;
     }
//--- validate properties
   if(!this.ValidateProperties())
      return false;
//---
   if(to_log)
     {
      ::Print("\n---== New Calendar Info object ==---");
      if(m_currency != NULL)
         ::PrintFormat("   Currency: %s", m_currency);
      if(m_country_id != WRONG_VALUE)
         ::PrintFormat("   Country id: %I64u", m_country_id);
      if(m_event_id != WRONG_VALUE)
         ::PrintFormat("   Event id: %I64u", m_event_id);
     }
   m_is_init = true;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Vamos ilustrar como o método funciona usando um script simples - Test_initialization.mq5.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- TRUE
//--- 1) all currencies, all countries, all events
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info1;
   bool is_init = calendar_info1.Init();
//--- 2) EUR, all countries, all events
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info2;
   is_init = calendar_info2.Init("EUR");
//--- 3) EUR, Germany, all events
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info3;
   is_init = calendar_info3.Init("EUR", 276);
//--- 4) EUR, Germany, HICP m/m
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info4;
   is_init = calendar_info4.Init("EUR", 276, 276010022);
//--- FALSE
//--- 5) EUR, Germany, nonfarm-payrolls
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info5;
   is_init = calendar_info5.Init("EUR", 276, 840030016);
//--- 6) EUR, US, nonfarm-payrolls
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info6;
   is_init = calendar_info6.Init("EUR", 840, 840030016);
//--- 7) EUR, all countries, nonfarm-payrolls
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info7;
   is_init = calendar_info7.Init("EUR", WRONG_VALUE, 840030016);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Depois de executar o script, obtemos a seguinte entrada no log:

DO      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
GE      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) 
LL      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
FI      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Currency: EUR
GO      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) 
LJ      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
FS      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Currency: EUR
KO      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Country id: 276
CH      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) 
PI      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
JF      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Currency: EUR
OL      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Country id: 276
HD      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Event id: 276010022
HR      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Country ids must be the same!
OP      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Currencies must be the same!
GP      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Currencies must be the same!

O método de inicialização verifica se os parâmetros definidos pertencem a um país ou moeda. Por isso as seguintes combinações retornam "falso": EUR – Germany - nonfarm-payrolls, EUR – US - nonfarm-payrolls e EUR – all countries - nonfarm-payrolls.

Além disso, é necessário dizer que no método de inicialização no início há proteção contra reinicialização (reinicialização). O objeto de calendário ainda pode ser reinicializado, mas primeiro o método de desinicialização deve ser chamado. Por exemplo, primeiro definimos que o objeto calendário coleta informações sobre eventos com a moeda Euro. E então é preciso reorientar o objeto para a moeda USD. No script Test_reinitialization.mq5 é ilustrada a solução incorreta e correta deste problema. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
   {
//--- ERROR
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info1;
   bool is_init = calendar_info1.Init("EUR");
   is_init = calendar_info1.Init("USD");
//--- OK
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info2;
   is_init = calendar_info2.Init("EUR");
   calendar_info2.Deinit();
   is_init = calendar_info2.Init("USD");
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No primeiro caso errado, veremos no log esta entrada:

MP      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       
FQ      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
HO      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)          Currency: EUR
KI      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       CiCalendarInfo::Init: CiCalendarInfo object already initialized!
EI      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       
NO      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
PF      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)          Currency: EUR
QL      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       
RD      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
DS      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)          Currency: USD


2.3.2 Métodos para obter descrições de estruturas de calendário

Esses métodos são wrappers até certo ponto e permitem que você chame funções de calendário padrão. Os métodos CiCalendarInfo::CountryDescription() e CiCalendarInfo::EventDescription() retornam as descrições do país e do evento, caso tenham sido validadas quando o objeto calendário foi inicializado. 

Além disso, os métodos permitem que você registre no log uma descrição da propriedade solicitada.

Vamos ilustrar como funcionam os métodos que recebem descrições, usando um script simples -  Test_structures_descriptions.mq5.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 1) events by country
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info;
   ulong country_id = 276; // Germany
   if(calendar_info.Init(NULL, country_id))
     {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(calendar_info.EventsByCountryDescription(events))
        {
         Print("\n---== Events selected by country ==---");
         PrintFormat("   Country id: %I64u", country_id);
         PrintFormat("   Events number: %d", ::ArraySize(events));
        }
     }
   calendar_info.Deinit();
//--- 2) events by currency
   string country_currency = "EUR";
   if(calendar_info.Init(country_currency))
     {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(calendar_info.EventsByCurrencyDescription(events))
        {
         Print("\n---== Events selected by currency ==---");
         PrintFormat("   Currency: %s", country_currency);
         PrintFormat("   Events number: %d", ::ArraySize(events));
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Nas linhas do log você encontrará as seguintes:

MK      0       21:36:35.659    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
DM      0       21:36:35.659    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
MP      0       21:36:35.659    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Country id: 276
FH      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
ON      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== Events selected by country ==---
RR      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Country id: 276
GD      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Events number: 61
FP      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
OG      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
KI      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Currency: EUR
MN      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
QE      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== Events selected by currency ==---
FO      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Currency: EUR
FJ      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Events number: 276

Ou seja, 61 eventos foram encontrados para a Alemanha e para países com moeda Euro- 276 eventos.


2.3.3 Métodos para obter descrições de enumerações de calendário

A composição das estruturas do calendário inclui 8 enumerações:

  1. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE;
  2. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR;
  3. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY;
  4. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE;
  5. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT;
  6. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE;
  7. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER;
  8. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT.

As sete primeiras referem-se à estrutura MqlCalendarEvent e as oito últimas, à estrutura MqlCalendarValue.

Na classe CiCalendarInfo, respectivamente, são definidos 8 métodos que descrevem o valor da enumeração selecionada a partir da lista proposta. Vamos testar os métodos usando o script Test_enums_descriptions.mq5. Este script selecionará aleatoriamente 10 eventos do Reino Unido e registrará no log informações para cada um deles.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
   {
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info;
   ulong country_id = 826; // UK
   if(calendar_info.Init(NULL, country_id))
      {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(calendar_info.EventsByCountryDescription(events))
         {
         ::MathSrand(77);
         int events_num =::ArraySize(events);
         int n = 10;
         MqlCalendarEvent events_selected[];
         ::ArrayResize(events_selected, n);
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            int rand_val =::MathRand();
            int rand_idx = rand_val % events_num;
            events_selected[ev_idx] = events[rand_idx];
            }
         //--- 0) name
         ::Print("\n---== Name ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1, curr_event.name);
            }
         //--- 1) type
         ::Print("\n---== Type ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventTypeDescription(curr_event.type));
            }
         //--- 2) sector
         ::Print("\n---== Sector ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventSectorDescription(curr_event.sector));
            }
         //--- 3) frequency
         ::Print("\n---== Frequency ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventFrequencyDescription(curr_event.frequency));
            }
         //--- 3) time mode
         ::Print("\n---== Time mode ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventTimeModeDescription(curr_event.time_mode));
            }
         //--- 4) unit
         ::Print("\n---== Unit ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventUnitDescription(curr_event.unit));
            }
         //--- 5) importance
         ::Print("\n---== Importance ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventImportanceDescription(curr_event.importance));
            }
         //--- 6) multiplier
         ::Print("\n---== Multiplier ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventMultiplierDescription(curr_event.multiplier));
            }
         //--- 7) impact
         MqlCalendarValue values_by_event[];
         datetime start_dt, stop_dt;
         start_dt = D'01.01.2021';
         stop_dt = D'01.11.2021';
         ::Print("\n---== Impact ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            CiCalendarInfo event_info;
            MqlCalendarValue ev_values[];
            if(event_info.Init(NULL, WRONG_VALUE, curr_event.id))
               if(event_info.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(ev_values, start_dt, stop_dt))
                  {
                  int ev_values_size =::ArraySize(ev_values);
                  ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                                calendar_info.ValueImpactDescription(ev_values[--ev_values_size].impact_type));
                  }
            }
         }
      }
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Para reproduzir o resultado obtido, definimos o estado inicial do gerador de série de inteiros pseudo-aleatórios com algum número (::MathSrand(77)). Assim, o script selecionou os seguintes eventos:

  1. BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q;
  2. BoE Deputy Governor Markets and Banking Ramsden Speech;
  3. Claimant Count Change;
  4. Core CPI y/y;
  5. Average Weekly Earnings, Total Pay y/y;
  6. Easter Monday;
  7. BoE Mortgage Lending m/m;
  8. BoE MPC Member Vlieghe Speech;
  9. Core RPI y/y;
  10. Claimant Count Change.

Em seguida, obtemos as seguintes descrições no log:

FP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Type ==---
CG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Indicator
EN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Event
EI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Indicator
LP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Indicator
OK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Indicator
OD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - Holiday
EL      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Indicator
GG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Event
ON      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Indicator
CJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Indicator
DO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
PE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Sector ==---
JR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Money
KJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Money
NQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Labor market
QS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Prices
HD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Labor market
JP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - Holidays
OI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Housing
EQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Money
LD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Prices
JR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Labor market
RS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
NF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Frequency ==---
ML      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Quarterly
QH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
MN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Monthly
PI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Monthly
OP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Monthly
CE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
CR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Monthly
CS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
GE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Monthly
OO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Monthly
PI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
NQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Time mode ==---
FE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Exact time
MS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Exact time
PH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Exact time
CQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Exact time
RO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Exact time
PF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - Takes all day
NR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Exact time
MK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Exact time
DQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Exact time
RM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Exact time
FK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
HP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Unit ==---
CI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - National currency
OO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
MG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - People
CO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Percentage
NE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Percentage
OK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
KQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - National currency
CH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
LQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Percentage
CE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - People
LL      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
PD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Importance ==---
FS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Low
PD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Moderate
DK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - High
EM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Low
QJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Moderate
GQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
PG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Low
RO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Moderate
LI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Low
FM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - High
ND      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
CM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Multiplier ==---
HE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Billions
MK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
IM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Thousands
MI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - None
HQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - None
OH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
DN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Billions
IF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
LN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - None
OH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Thousands
DM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
FF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Impact ==---
OK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Positive
OR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
EJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Positive
RQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Negative
CG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Negative
KN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
JF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - None
EM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
GD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Positive
QH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Positive

Por exemplo, o primeiro evento "BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q" é descrito assim:

  1. "Type" - Indicator;
  2. "Sector" - Money;
  3. "Frequency" - Quarterly;
  4. "Time mode" - Exact time;
  5. "Unit" - National currency;
  6. "Importance" - Low;
  7. "Multiplier" - Billions;
  8. "Impact" - Positive.

Já o último evento "Claimant Count Change" é descrito assim:

  1. "Type" - Indicator;
  2. "Sector" - Labor;
  3. "Frequency" - Quarterly;
  4. "Time mode" - Exact time;
  5. "Unit" - National currency;
  6. "Importance" - Low;
  7. "Multiplier" - Billions;
  8. "Impact" - Positive.


2.3.4 Métodos para acessar o histórico

Esses métodos também usam as funções de calendário internas e obtêm informações sobre valores de eventos. Por exemplo, as funções ::CalendarValueHistoryByEvent() são usadas por dois métodos sobrecarregados CiCalendarInfo::ValueHistorySelectByEvent(). Se o primeiro retorna uma matriz de valores de todos os eventos numa determinada faixa de tempo por identificador de evento como uma estrutura MqlCalendarValue, o segundo devolve uma matriz de valores convertida numa série temporal.

Vejamos como funciona o método CiCalendarInfo::ValueHistorySelectByEvent() usando o script Test_value_history_by_event.mq5.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- NFP
   CiCalendarInfo nfp_info;
   ulong nfp_id = 840030016;
   if(nfp_info.Init(NULL, WRONG_VALUE, nfp_id))
     {
      SiTimeSeries nfp_ts;
      if(nfp_info.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(nfp_ts, 0, ::TimeTradeServer()))
         nfp_ts.Print(0);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Selecionamos todo o histórico pelo indicador United States Nonfarm Payrolls.

Obtemos as seguintes entradas no log:

PL      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
NI      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1)    Event id: 840030016
OM      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) 
HG      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) ---== Times series - Nonfarm Payrolls==---
CJ      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [1]: time - 2007.03.09 16:30, value - 97
RE      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [2]: time - 2007.04.06 15:30, value - 177
MS      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [3]: time - 2007.05.04 15:30, value - 80
FL      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [4]: time - 2007.06.01 15:30, value - 190
LH      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [5]: time - 2007.07.06 15:30, value - 69
...
JE      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [172]: time - 2021.06.04 15:30, value - 559
JP      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [173]: time - 2021.07.02 15:30, value - 850
IO      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [174]: time - 2021.08.06 15:30, value - 943
NJ      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [175]: time - 2021.09.03 15:30, value - 235
HI      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [176]: time - 2021.10.08 15:30, value - 194

*Aqui, para exibição compacta, indiquei o primeiro e os últimos 5 valores do evento.


2.3.5 Métodos para verificar o status do banco de dados do calendário

Esses métodos também utilizam as funções de calendário embutidas correspondentes. Informam sobre um erro somente quando o número de valores de eventos recebidos for zero e o erro em si for maior que zero. 

Exemplificaremos o funcionamento do método CiCalendarInfo::ValueLastSelectByEvent() na terceira seção "Posições Líquidas de Especuladores", onde será necessário capturar o surgimento de um novo valor.


2.3.6 Métodos para obter dados sobre países e continentes

Esses métodos retornam algumas informações sobre os países. Vamos dizer algo sobre cada um.

O método CiCalendarInfo::GetCountries(CArrayString &countries_arr) retorna a lista de países, obtida durante a inicialização, na forma de um matriz dinâmica de variáveis do tipo string.

O método CiCalendarInfo::GetCountries(MqlCalendarCountry &countries[])  retorna a lista de países, obtida durante a inicialização, na forma de um matriz dinâmica de variáveis do tipo MqlCalendarCountry.

O método CiCalendarInfo::GetUniqueContinents(string & continents[])  retorna a lista de continentes, em que há países. Estes últimos também foram recebidos durante a inicialização.

O método  CiCalendarInfo:: GetCountriesByContinent(const ENUM_CONTINENT src_continent, CArrayString &countries_arr)  retorna a lista de países por determinado continente.

O método CiCalendarInfo::GetCountryNameById(const ulong country_id) retorna o nome único de um país por seu identificador.

A enumeração ENUM_CONTINENT foi criada para trabalhar usando uma categoria geográfica, p.e. um continente. Descreve os seguintes continentes:

  1. World;
  2. Asia;
  3. Africa;
  4. Europe;
  5. North America;
  6. South America;
  7. Australia/Oceania;
  8. Antarctica.

Pode parecer engraçado que eu tenha incluído a Antártica na lista. Não importa que permaneça na lista, assim a lista de continentes será mais abrangente. E um continente separado é a constante "World".

Além disso, para trabalhar usando continentes foi criada a estrutura SCountryByContinent. No método de inicialização existem matrizes constantes de códigos de países, de nomes de países e de seus respectivos continentes. Na versão atual, são especificados 197 países, incluindo a União Europeia e o mundo inteiro.

Vamos criar um script Test_get_countries.mq5, no qual verificamos o funcionamento dos métodos de obtenção de dados do país e dos continentes. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   CiCalendarInfo country_calendar_info;
   if(country_calendar_info.Init())
     {
      //--- 1) get countries (CArrayString)
      CArrayString countries_arr;
      if(country_calendar_info.GetCountries(countries_arr))
        {
         int countries_num = countries_arr.Total();
         if(countries_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== CArrayString list ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Countries list consists of %d countries.", countries_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First country: %s", countries_arr.At(0));
            ::PrintFormat("   Last country: %s", countries_arr.At(countries_num - 1));
           }
        }
      //--- 2) get countries (MqlCalendarCountry)
      MqlCalendarCountry countries[];
      if(country_calendar_info.GetCountries(countries))
        {
         int countries_num = ::ArraySize(countries);
         if(countries_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== MqlCalendarCountry array ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Countries array consists of %d countries.", countries_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First country: %s", countries[0].name);
            ::PrintFormat("   Last country: %s", countries[countries_num - 1].name);
           }
        }
      //--- 3) get unique continents
      string continent_names[];
      int continents_num = 0;
      if(country_calendar_info.GetUniqueContinents(continent_names))
        {
         continents_num = ::ArraySize(continent_names);
         if(continents_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== Unique continent names ==---");
            for(int c_idx = 0; c_idx < continents_num; c_idx++)
              {
               string curr_continent_name = continent_names[c_idx];
               ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", c_idx + 1, curr_continent_name);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- 4) get countries by continent
      if(continents_num)
        {
         ENUM_CONTINENT continents[];
         ::ArrayResize(continents, continents_num);
         ::Print("\n---== Countries by continent ==---");
         for(int c_idx = 0; c_idx < continents_num; c_idx++)
           {
            ENUM_CONTINENT curr_continent =
               SCountryByContinent::ContinentByDescription(continent_names[c_idx]);
            if(countries_arr.Shutdown())
               if(country_calendar_info.GetCountriesByContinent(curr_continent, countries_arr))
                 {
                  int countries_by_continent = countries_arr.Total();
                  ::PrintFormat("   Continent \"%s\" includes %d country(-ies):",
                                continent_names[c_idx], countries_by_continent);
                  for(int c_jdx = 0; c_jdx < countries_by_continent; c_jdx++)
                    {
                     ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", c_jdx + 1,
                                   countries_arr.At(c_jdx));
                    }
                 }
           }
        }
      //--- 5) get country description
      string country_code = "RU";
      SCountryByContinent country_continent_data;
      if(country_continent_data.Init(country_code))
        {
         ::Print("\n---== Country ==---");
         ::PrintFormat("   Name: %s", country_continent_data.Country());
         ::PrintFormat("   Code: %s", country_continent_data.Code());
         ENUM_CONTINENT curr_continent = country_continent_data.Continent();
         ::PrintFormat("   Continent enum: %s", ::EnumToString(curr_continent));
         ::PrintFormat("   Continent description: %s",
                       country_continent_data.ContinentDescription());
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Como resultado, script exibirá as seguintes informações no log:

EH      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
HR      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
QH      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== CArrayString list ==---
NR      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Countries list consists of 23 countries.
NP      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     First country: European Union
LF      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Last country: Norway
LQ      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
GG      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== MqlCalendarCountry array ==---
IL      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Countries array consists of 23 countries.
JP      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     First country: European Union
HG      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Last country: Norway
OR      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
FJ      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Unique continent names ==---
KS      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Africa
NK      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - Asia
HR      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - Australia/Oceania
HM      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [4] - Europe
RE      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [5] - North America
CO      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [6] - South America
GH      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [7] - World
GP      0       23:05:18.606    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
LE      0       23:05:18.606    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Countries by continent ==---
HO      0       23:05:18.608    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Africa" includes 1 country(-ies):
RR      0       23:05:18.608    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - South Africa
NH      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Asia" includes 6 country(-ies):
CM      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - China
RK      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - Hong Kong
CL      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - India
LJ      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [4] - South Korea
LJ      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [5] - Japan
IR      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [6] - Singapore
OK      0       23:05:18.614    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Australia/Oceania" includes 2 country(-ies):
RM      0       23:05:18.614    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Australia
NJ      0       23:05:18.614    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - New Zealand
MM      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Europe" includes 9 country(-ies):
LO      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - European Union
DF      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - Germany
OQ      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - France
CE      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [4] - United Kingdom
OM      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [5] - Switzerland
RS      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [6] - Spain
FE      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [7] - Sweden
JS      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [8] - Italy
DD      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [9] - Norway
LR      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "North America" includes 3 country(-ies):
LK      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Canada
HS      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - United States
CK      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - Mexico
GL      0       23:05:18.619    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "South America" includes 1 country(-ies):
EQ      0       23:05:18.619    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Brazil
DH      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "World" includes 1 country(-ies):
JK      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Worldwide
QM      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
KH      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Country ==---
PQ      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Name: Russian Federation
KG      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Code: RU
MR      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent enum: CONTINENT_EUROPE
MI      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent description: Europe

Assim, a versão atual do calendário descreve eventos relacionados às economias de 23 países localizados em 7 continentes (incluindo a constante "World"). 


2.3.7 Métodos de recepção de dados de eventos

Esses métodos permitem selecionar eventos de acordo com algum critério. 

O método CiCalendarInfo::GetEventsByName(CArrayString &events_arr, const string name = NULL) gera uma amostra na forma de uma matriz dinâmica de variáveis do tipo string. O critério de amostra é o nome do evento.

O método CiCalendarInfo::GetEventsByName(MqlCalendarEvent & events[], const string name = NULL) é parecido com o anterior, a única diferença é que ela gera a amostra como uma matriz de variáveis do tipo MqlCalendarCountry. 

O método CiCalendarInfo::FilterEvents(MqlCalendarEvent &filtered_events[], MqlCalendarEvent &src_events[], const ulong filter) também gera uma amostra na forma de  matriz de variáveis de tipo MqlCalendarCountry. Mas aqui já existe um critério múltiplo que implementa um conjunto de sinalizadores. No total existem 49 critérios desse tipo. Eles abrangem todos os valores das enumerações: ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER.

Não foi possível criar uma nova mega enumeração abrangente, porque enum é um tipo de dado de 4 bytes (32 bits), porem, nesta situação são necessários 49 bits. Por outro lado, é bom que exista um tipo long de 64 bits.

O código a seguir é usado para resolver o problema:

//--- defines for events filtering
//--- 1) type (3)
#define FILTER_BY_TYPE_EVENT           0x1              // 1 by type "event"
#define FILTER_BY_TYPE_INDICATOR       0x2              // 2 by type "indicator"
#define FILTER_BY_TYPE_HOLIDAY         0x4              // 3 by type "holiday"
//--- 2) sector (13)
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_NONE          0x8              // 4 by sector "none"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MARKET        0x10             // 5 by sector "market"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GDP           0x20             // 6 by sector "GDP"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_JOBS          0x40             // 7 by sector "jobs"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_PRICES        0x80             // 8 by sector "prices"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MONEY         0x100            // 9 by sector "money"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TRADE         0x200            // 10 by sector "trade"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT    0x400            // 11 by sector "government"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_BUSINESS      0x800            // 12 by sector "business"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_CONSUMER      0x1000           // 13 by sector "consumer"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOUSING       0x2000           // 14 by sector "housing"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TAXES         0x4000           // 15 by sector "taxes"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS      0x8000           // 16 by sector "holidays"
//--- 3) frequency (6)
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_NONE       0x10000          // 17 by frequency "none"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_WEEK       0x20000          // 18 by frequency "week"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_MONTH      0x40000          // 19 by frequency "month"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_QUARTER    0x80000          // 20 by frequency "quarter"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_YEAR       0x100000         // 21 by frequency "year"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_DAY        0x200000         // 22 by frequency "day"
//--- 4) importance (4)
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE      0x400000         // 23 by importance "none"
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW       0x800000         // 24 by importance "low"
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE  0x1000000        // 25 by importance "medium"
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH      0x2000000        // 26 by importance "high"
//--- 5) unit (14)
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_NONE            0x4000000        // 27 by unit "none"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_PERCENT         0x8000000        // 28 by unit "percentage"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_CURRENCY        0x10000000       // 29 by unit "currency"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_HOUR            0x20000000       // 30 by unit "hours"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_JOB             0x40000000       // 31 by unit "jobs"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_RIG             0x80000000       // 32 by unit "drilling rigs"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_USD             0x100000000      // 33 by unit "USD"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_PEOPLE          0x200000000      // 34 by unit "people"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_MORTGAGE        0x400000000      // 35 by unit "mortgage loans"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_VOTE            0x800000000      // 36 by unit "votes"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_BARREL          0x1000000000     // 37 by unit "barrels"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_CUBICFEET       0x2000000000     // 38 by unit "cubic feet"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_POSITION        0x4000000000     // 39 by unit "net positions"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_BUILDING        0x8000000000     // 40 by unit "buildings"
//--- 6) multiplier (5)
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_NONE      0x10000000000    // 41 by multiplier "none"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS 0x20000000000    // 42 by multiplier "thousands"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS  0x40000000000    // 43 by multiplier "millions"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS  0x80000000000    // 44 by multiplier "billions"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS 0x100000000000   // 45 by multiplier "trillions"
//--- 7) time mode (4)
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATETIME    0x200000000000   // 46 by time mode "na"
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATE        0x400000000000   // 47 by time mode "positive"
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_NOTIME      0x800000000000   // 48 by time mode "negative"
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE   0x1000000000000  // 49 by time mode "na"
//--- type
#define IS_TYPE_EVENT(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TYPE_EVENT)!=0)
#define IS_TYPE_INDICATOR(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TYPE_INDICATOR)!=0)
#define IS_TYPE_HOLIDAY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TYPE_HOLIDAY)!=0)
//--- sector
#define IS_SECTOR_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_MARKET(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MARKET)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_GDP(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GDP)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_JOBS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_JOBS)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_PRICES(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_PRICES)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_MONEY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MONEY)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_TRADE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TRADE)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_CONSUMER(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_CONSUMER)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_HOUSING(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOUSING)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_TAXES(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TAXES)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS)!=0)
//--- frequency
#define IS_FREQUENCY_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_WEEK(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_WEEK)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_MONTH(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_MONTH)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_QUARTER(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_QUARTER)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_YEAR(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_YEAR)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_DAY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_DAY)!=0)
//--- importance
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_LOW(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW)!=0)
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE)!=0)
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_HIGH(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH)!=0)
//--- unit
#define IS_UNIT_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_PERCENT(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_PERCENT)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_CURRENCY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_CURRENCY)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_HOUR(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_HOUR)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_JOB(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_JOB)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_RIG(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_RIG)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_USD(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_USD)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_PEOPLE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_PEOPLE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_MORTGAGE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_MORTGAGE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_VOTE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_VOTE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_BARREL(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_BARREL)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_CUBICFEET(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_CUBICFEET)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_POSITION(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_POSITION)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_BUILDING(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_BUILDING)!=0)
//--- multiplier
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS)!=0)
//--- time mode
#define IS_TIMEMODE_DATETIME(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATETIME)!=0)
#define IS_TIMEMODE_DATE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATE)!=0)
#define IS_TIMEMODE_NOTIME(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_NOTIME)!=0)
#define IS_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE)!=0)

Vejamos o exemplo de teste, isto é, o script Test_filter_events.mq5. Primeiro, um objeto de calendário é criado para a moeda Euro especificada.

Depois, no bloco 1 selecionamos todos os eventos relacionados à moeda Euro que tenham "Unemployment" no nome. Haverá apenas 33 eventos desse tipo. Os nomes dos eventos entram numa matriz dinâmica de variáveis do tipo string.

No bloco 2 realizamos o mesmo procedimento, apenas preenchemos uma matriz do tipo MqlCalendarEvent.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   CiCalendarInfo event_calendar_info;
   if(event_calendar_info.Init("EUR"))
     {
      //--- 1) get events by name (CArrayString)
      CArrayString events_arr;
      string ev_name = "Unemployment";
      if(event_calendar_info.GetEventsByName(events_arr, ev_name))
        {
         int events_num = events_arr.Total();
         if(events_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== CArrayString list ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Events list consists of %d events.", events_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First event: %s", events_arr.At(0));
            ::PrintFormat("   Last event: %s", events_arr.At(events_num - 1));
           }
        }
      //--- 2) get events by name (MqlCalendarEvent)
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(event_calendar_info.GetEventsByName(events, ev_name))
        {
         int events_num = ::ArraySize(events);
         if(events_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== MqlCalendarEvent array ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", events_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First event: %s", events[0].name);
            ::PrintFormat("   Last event: %s", events[events_num - 1].name);
           }
        }
      //--- 3) filter events
      MqlCalendarEvent filtered_events[];
      int indices[2];
      indices[0] = 0;
      string events_str[2];
      events_str[0] = "First";
      events_str[1] = "Last";
      ulong filter = 0;
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance high");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
         ::ArrayFree(filtered_events);
         filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH;
        }
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance medium");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
         ::ArrayFree(filtered_events);
         filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE;
        }
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance low");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
         ::ArrayFree(filtered_events);
         filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW;
        }
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance none");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No bloco 3 filtramos eventos por critério de importância. Primeiro, vamos ver quantos dos trinta e três eventos previamente selecionados pelo nome são importantes. Eles não estarão completamente. Há 27 eventos de média importância, 6 eventos de baixa importância e 0 eventos onde não é dada importância. 

No log, veremos as seguintes entradas:

JL      0       13:18:48.419    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
FM      0       13:18:48.421    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
JP      0       13:18:48.421    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Currency: EUR
CE      0       13:18:48.630    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
EL      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== CArrayString list ==---
IF      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events list consists of 33 events.
MQ      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     First event: Unemployment Rate
RK      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Last event: NAV Unemployment Change
HF      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
OR      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== MqlCalendarEvent array ==---
JH      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 33 events.
ER      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     First event: Unemployment Rate
JM      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Last event: NAV Unemployment Change
DH      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
CR      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
HH      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance high
DO      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 0 events.
CN      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
PI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
NO      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance medium
PE      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 27 events.
KG      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
KI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  First event:
IS      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
EJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
JF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 999030020
DP      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
KJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
JM      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
QJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
CN      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 999
KK      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: Percentage
JP      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Moderate
JH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: None
JF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 1
PL      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat
NH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: unemployment-rate
MQ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: Unemployment Rate
GI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
OO      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  Last event:
OJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
OP      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
QH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 578040001
NO      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
ID      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
DF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
KS      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
LI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 578
QR      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: Percentage
LJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Moderate
DQ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: None
LH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 1
IS      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://www.nav.no/en/Home
EQ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: nav-unemployment-rate-nsa
PJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: NAV Unemployment Rate n.s.a.
ED      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
FF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
PK      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance low
JS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 6 events.
FH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
FS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  First event:
LI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
LO      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
EK      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 276060003
IM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
FE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
OP      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
HQ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
HH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 276
KM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: People
DJ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Low
RM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: Millions
KJ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 3
LS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://www.arbeitsagentur.de/en/welcome
MN      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: unemployment-nsa
ND      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: Unemployment n.s.a.
LP      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
LE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  Last event:
DP      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
DG      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
CS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 578040002
QE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
NM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
GH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
PI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
GS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 578
CE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: People
LS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Low
HJ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: Thousands
QR      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 3
NI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://www.nav.no/en/Home
MQ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: nav-unemployment-change
ES      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: NAV Unemployment Change
PI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
CS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
DK      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance none
DH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 0 events.

Novamente menciono que existem 49 critérios para selecionar eventos. Eles podem ser usados separadamente ou combinados.


3. Posições líquidas de especuladores

Há muitos eventos no calendário econômico. Como exemplo, escolhi um dos mais interessantes, o relatório semanal da Commodity Futures Trading Commission, que reflete a diferença entre o volume total de posições longas e curtas. 

Vamos criar um indicador que exibirá os dados do ativo selecionado no gráfico numa janela separada.

Existem 11 ativos assim. Vamos criar a seguinte enumeração:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CFTC Non-Commercial Net Positions                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS
  {
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_COPPER = 0,      // Copper
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SILVER = 1,      // Silver
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_GOLD = 2,        // Gold
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_CRUDE_OIL = 3,   // Crude oil
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SP_500 = 4,      // S&P 500
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_AlUMINIUM = 5,   // Aluminium
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_CORN = 6,        // Corn
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_NGAS = 7,        // Natural gas
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SOYBEANS = 8,    // Soybeans
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_WHEAT = 9,       // Wheat
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_NASDAQ_100 = 10, // Nasdaq 100
  };

O indicador exibirá dados de valores anteriores e monitorará o surgimento de novos. E a primeira coisa a fazer é implementar o seguinte bloco de código no manipulador OnCalculate():

//--- first call
if(prev_calculated == 0)
  {
//--- initialize buffer
   ::ArrayInitialize(gBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- 1) collect all events by country
   ulong country_id = 840; // US
   if(gPtrEventsInfo.Init(NULL, country_id))
     {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(gPtrEventsInfo.EventsByCountryDescription(events, false))
        {
         string event_code_substr = GetEventCodeSubstring();
         if(event_code_substr != NULL)
            for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx <::ArraySize(events); ev_idx++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events[ev_idx];
               if(::StringFind(curr_event.event_code, event_code_substr) > -1)
                 {
                  //--- 2) collect all values by event id
                  if(gPtrValuesInfo.Init(NULL, WRONG_VALUE, curr_event.id))
                    {
                     SiTimeSeries net_positions_ts;
                     if(gPtrValuesInfo.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(net_positions_ts, 0))
                       {
                        string net_positions_name;
                        SiTsObservation ts_observations[];
                        if(net_positions_ts.GetSeries(ts_observations, net_positions_name))
                          {
                           //--- consider only past observations
                           int new_size = 0;
                           for(int obs_idx =::ArraySize(ts_observations) - 1; obs_idx >= 0; obs_idx--)
                             {
                              if(ts_observations[obs_idx].val != EMPTY_VALUE)
                                 break;
                              new_size = obs_idx;
                             }
                           if(new_size > 0)
                              ::ArrayResize(ts_observations, new_size);
                           //--- find the starting date
                           datetime start_dtime, ts_start_dtime;
                           start_dtime = time[0];
                           ts_start_dtime = ts_observations[0].time;
                           if(ts_start_dtime > start_dtime)
                              start_dtime = ts_start_dtime;
                           ::IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, net_positions_name);
                           ::IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 1);
                           //---
                           int start_bar_idx =::iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, ts_start_dtime);
                           if(start_bar_idx > -1)
                             {
                              start_bar_idx = rates_total - start_bar_idx;
                              uint observations_cnt = 0;
                              SiTsObservation curr_observation = ts_observations[observations_cnt];
                              uint ts_size = ::ArraySize(ts_observations);
                              for(int bar = start_bar_idx; bar < rates_total; bar++)
                                {
                                 if((observations_cnt + 1) < ts_size)
                                   {
                                    SiTsObservation next_observation =
                                       ts_observations[observations_cnt + 1];
                                    if(time[bar] >= next_observation.time)
                                      {
                                       curr_observation = next_observation;
                                       gLastValueDate = curr_observation.time;
                                       gLastValue = curr_observation.val;
                                       observations_cnt++;
                                      }
                                   }
                                 gBuffer[bar] = curr_observation.val;
                                }
                              //--- just to get a change id
                              MqlCalendarValue values[];
                              gPtrValuesInfo.ValueLastSelectByEvent(gChangeId, values);
                             }
                          }
                       }
                    }
                  break;
                 }
              }
        }
     }
  }

Nele inicializamos o primeiro objeto de calendário. Além disso, especificamos apenas o identificador do país - USA. Em seguida, selecionamos todos os eventos por país e encontramos nosso ativo pelo código do evento. Ele é definido na variável input. Depois disso, inicializamos o segundo objeto de calendário e solicitamos o histórico. Logo, preenchemos o buffer do indicador.

O segundo bloco capturará o surgimento de novo valor no manipulador OnCalculate():

MqlCalendarValue values[];
if(gPtrValuesInfo.ValueLastSelectByEvent(gChangeId, values) > 0)
   if(values[0].time > gLastValueDate)
     {
      gLastValueDate = values[0].time;
      gLastValue = values[0].GetActualValue();
      //--- to log
      if(InpTpLog)
        {
         ::Print("\n---== New event value ==---");
         ::PrintFormat("   Time: %s", ::TimeToString(gLastValueDate));
         datetime server_time =::TimeTradeServer();
         ::PrintFormat("   Release time: %s", ::TimeToString(server_time));
         ::PrintFormat("   Actual value: %0.1f", gLastValue);
        }
     }
//--- if a new bar
if(rates_total > prev_calculated)
   for(int bar = prev_calculated; bar < rates_total; bar++)
      gBuffer[bar] = gLastValue;

Como resultado, teremos mais o menos isto (Fig. 3).


CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions

Fig. 3. Posições líquidas de especuladores do índice S&P 500 relatadas pela CFTC

No código do indicador, podemos ver que os objetos de calendário são criados dinamicamente. Isso se deve à reinicialização das variáveis globais nos indicadores.


Conclusão

Como parte deste artigo, criamos uma classe para um objeto de calendário. Esta facilita o acesso às propriedades do calendário e obter valores de eventos. O banco de dados do calendário é suficientemente abrangente para permitir a análise de eventos econômicos importantes sem ter que consultar recursos de terceiros.

O arquivo contém os códigos-fonte que foram usados no artigo. Todos os meus arquivos e pastas estão localizados na pasta %MQL5\Shared Projects\Testing\Calendar. Se os arquivos-fonte estiverem localizados de forma diferente, preste atenção à inclusão correta do arquivo de cabeçalho CalendarInfo.mqh por meio da diretiva #include.

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9874

