Рецепты MQL5 – Экономический календарь

Рецепты MQL5 – Экономический календарь

Введение

Терминал MetaTrader 5 и язык программирования MQL5 постоянно развиваются, расширяя возможности для анализа рынков, создания более сложных торговых роботов и прочее. Одним из новых инструментов терминала стал Экономический календарь, с которым можно работать как вручную, так и с помощью роботов.

Нужно сказать, что встроенный календарь достаточно гибкий. Его не только можно настраивать на вкладке терминала «Календарь», но и установить его на свой сайт, а также скачать мобильную версию. Но нас как алготрейдеров скорее интересуют программные возможности этого инструмента.

И в данной статье я постараюсь осветить их с этой стороны.


1. Экономический календарь — что есть в Документации?

Для начала бегло пройдёмся по задокументированному материалу. В целом особых сложностей в нём не вижу. Традиционно для MQL5 ресурса материал представлен системно и проиллюстрирован небольшими примерами.


1.1 Функции экономического календаря

Документация описывает 10 функций календаря:

  1. CalendarCountryById();
  2. CalendarEventById();
  3. CalendarValueById();
  4. CalendarCountries();
  5. CalendarEventByCountry();
  6. CalendarEventByCurrency();
  7. CalendarValueHistoryByEvent();
  8. CalendarValueHistory();
  9. CalendarValueLastByEvent();
  10. CalendarValueLast().

По большому счёту эти функции возвращают либо календарные свойства (страна, событие, значение), либо исторические значения событий.


1.2 Структуры экономического календаря

Разработчик предлагает использовать 3 структуры: MqlCalendarCountry, MqlCalendarEvent, MqlCalendarValue.


1.2.1  MqlCalendarCountry

Данная структура предоставляет детальную информацию о стране, события которой нас интересуют.

На текущий момент я сверил календарь на сайте с несколькими брокерами:  доступна информация по 21 стране, Евросоюзу и всему миру (глобальные события).

[id]           [name] [code] [currency] [currency_symbol]       [url_name] [reserved]
[ 0]  999 "European Union" "EU"   "EUR"      "€"               "european-union"        ...
[ 1]  124 "Canada"         "CA"   "CAD"      "$"               "canada"                ...
[ 2]   36 "Australia"      "AU"   "AUD"      "$"               "australia"             ...
[ 3]  554 "New Zealand"    "NZ"   "NZD"      "$"               "new-zealand"           ...
[ 4]  392 "Japan"          "JP"   "JPY"      "¥"               "japan"                 ...
[ 5]  156 "China"          "CN"   "CNY"      "¥"               "china"                 ...
[ 6]  276 "Germany"        "DE"   "EUR"      "€"               "germany"               ...
[ 7]  250 "France"         "FR"   "EUR"      "€"               "france"                ...
[ 8]  380 "Italy"          "IT"   "EUR"      "€"               "italy"                 ...
[ 9]   76 "Brazil"         "BR"   "BRL"      "R$"              "brazil"                ...
[10]  344 "Hong Kong"      "HK"   "HKD"      "HK$"             "hong-kong"             ...
[11]  702 "Singapore"      "SG"   "SGD"      "R$"              "singapore"             ...
[12]  484 "Mexico"         "MX"   "MXN"      "Mex$"            "mexico"                ...
[13]  710 "South Africa"   "ZA"   "ZAR"      "R"               "south-africa"          ...
[14]  356 "India"          "IN"   "INR"      "₹"               "india"                 ...
[15]  578 "Norway"         "NO"   "NOK"      "Kr"              "norway"                ...
[16]    0 "Worldwide"      "WW"   "ALL"      ""                "worldwide"             ...
[17]  840 "United States"  "US"   "USD"      "$"               "united-states"         ...
[18]  826 "United Kingdom" "GB"   "GBP"      "£"               "united-kingdom"        ...
[19]  756 "Switzerland"    "CH"   "CHF"      "₣"               "switzerland"           ...
[20]  410 "South Korea"    "KR"   "KRW"      "₩"               "south-korea"           ...
[21]  724 "Spain"          "ES"   "EUR"      "€"               "spain"                 ...
[22]  752 "Sweden"         "SE"   "SEK"      "Kr"              "sweden"                ...

Немного странно, что в этом списке нет России. Будем надеяться, что скоро появится.


1.2.2  MqlCalendarEvent

Данная структура предоставляет детальную информацию о самом событии. Нужно сказать, что у данной структуры достаточно много свойств. Потенциально неплохой инструмент для всестороннего фундаментального анализа. Позже рассмотрим, как можно фильтровать события в зависимости от того или иного критерия.


1.2.3  MqlCalendarValue

Данная структура предоставляет детальную информацию о значении события. Любопытно, что есть значения прошлого периода, текущего и прогноз.

Есть несколько нюансов при работе с данной структурой.

Значения в полях actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value и revised_prev_value хранятся увеличенными в миллион раз. Если значение поля не задано, то поле хранит значение LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808). Но если значение в поле задано, то для получения значения необходимо разделить значение поля на 1 000 000 (миллион).

Правда, структура MqlCalendarValue имеет свои методы, использование которых облегчает работу со значениями указанных полей.

Методы можно разделить на 2 группы.

Первая группа проверяет, задано ли то или иное значение:

HasActualValue(void) — возвращает true, если актуальное значение события задано, иначе false
HasForecastValue(void) — возвращает true, если прогнозное значение события задано, иначе false
HasPreviousValue(void) — возвращает true, если предыдущее значение события задано, иначе false
HasRevisedValue(void) — возвращает true, если пересмотренное значение события задано, в противном случае false

Вторая группа напрямую получает то или иное значение:

GetActualValue(void) — возвращает актуальное значение события (double) или nan, если оно не задано
GetForecastValue(void) — возвращает прогнозное значение события (double) или nan, если оно не задано
GetPreviousValue(void) — возвращает предыдущее значение события (double) или nan, если оно не задано
GetRevisedValue(void) — возвращает пересмотренное значение события (double) или nan, если оно не задано

Продемонстрируем на примере, как структура MqlCalendarValue получает и проверяет значения полей. Пускай объектом нашего внимания будет последнее Решение Банка Японии по процентной ставке. С помощью скрипта Test_empty_value.mq5, в котором присутствуют 3 подхода относительно получения значения, выведем в журнал интересующую нас информацию. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| LongDouble                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
union LongDouble
  {
   long   long_value;
   double double_value;
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Bank of Japan (BoJ) Interest Rate Decision on 22 Sep 2021 02:47 GMT
   ulong event_id = 392060022; // "boj-interest-rate-decision"
   MqlCalendarValue values[];
   datetime date_from, date_to;
   date_from = D'22.09.2021';
   date_to = date_from + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
   if(::CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(event_id, values, date_from, date_to))
     {
      LongDouble forecast_val;
      //--- 1) "forecast_value" field
      forecast_val.long_value = values[0].forecast_value;
      ::PrintFormat("\"forecast_value\" field: %I64d", forecast_val.long_value);
      //--- 2) MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue()
      forecast_val.double_value = values[0].GetForecastValue();
      ::PrintFormat("MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue(): %g", forecast_val.double_value);
      //--- 3) MqlCalendarValue::HasForecastValue()
      if(!values[0].HasForecastValue())
         ::PrintFormat("MqlCalendarValue::HasForecastValue(): %s", (string)false);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Первый подход просто получает значение прогноза. Так как прогноза не было, то получим LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808). Второй поход уже использует метод структуры MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue(). И он вернёт нам nan. И третий подход, пожалуй самый осторожный, проверит, есть ли вообще прогнозное значение. 

После запуска скрипта в журнале появятся такие записи:

GR      0       21:23:36.076    Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1)    "forecast_value" field: -9223372036854775808
LH      0       21:23:36.080    Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1)    MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue(): nan
HM      0       21:23:36.080    Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1)    MqlCalendarValue::HasForecastValue(): false


1.2.4 Структурные связи

Структуры связаны между собой следующими отношениями (Рис.1).

Calendar enumerations relations

Рис.1. Отношения календарных структур


Структура MqlCalendarCountry связана с MqlCalendarEvent посредством идентификатора страны. Форма связи «один ко многим» (1..*) .

Структура MqlCalendarEvent связана с MqlCalendarValue посредством идентификатора события. Форма связи «один ко многим» (1..*) .


1.3 Ошибки

Разработчик выделяет группу ошибок времени выполнения при работе с экономическим календарём. К ним относятся:

Экономический календарь

ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA
 5400 Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений
ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT
 5401 Превышен лимит запроса по времени
ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA
 5402 Страна не найдена



2. Вспомогательные структуры и класс CiCalendarInfo

Мои симпатии скорее на стороне ООП. Поэтому представлю пример класса, который обеспечивает доступ к свойствам календаря.

Тут хотел бы заметить, что календарь это достаточно пёстрая субстанция. Я не специалист по базам данных, но насколько понимаю, по форме календарь это реляционная база данных с несколькими таблицами.

Предлагаемая реализация класса CiCalendarInfo помимо получения свойств ещё нацелена и на создание временного ряда выбранного события.

Прежде посмотрим на вспомогательные структуры.


2.1 Структура временного ряда

Раз мы будем выуживать информацию для ВР (временного ряда), то придётся создать его программную сущность. За неё отвечает структура SiTimeSeries.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Time series structure                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SiTimeSeries
  {
   private:
      bool              init;        // is initialized?
      uint              size;
      datetime          timevals[];  // time values
      double            datavals[];  // data values
      string            name;        // ts name
   public:
      //--- constructor
      void              SiTimeSeries(void);
      //--- destructor
      void             ~SiTimeSeries(void);
      //--- copy consructor
      void              SiTimeSeries(const SiTimeSeries &src_ts);
      //--- assignment operator
      void              operator=(const SiTimeSeries &src_ts);
      //--- equality operator
      bool              operator==(const SiTimeSeries &src_ts);
      //--- indexing operator
      SiTsObservation   operator[](const uint idx) const;
      //--- initialization
      bool              Init(datetime &ts_times[], const double &ts_values[],
                             const string ts_name);
      //--- get series properties
      bool              GetSeries(datetime &dst_times[], double &dst_values[], string &dst_name);
      bool              GetSeries(SiTsObservation &dst_observations[], string &dst_name);
      //--- service
      bool              IsInit(void) const
        {
         return init;
        };
      uint              Size(void) const
        {
         return size;
        };
      void              Print(const int digs = 2, const uint step = 0);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Главные элементы этой структуры это массивы timevals[] и datavals[]. Первый включает в себя ряд времени, а второй ряд значений.

Структура реализована так, что её элементы находятся в приватной секции. Т.е. после создания модифицировать временной ряд не получится.

Поработаем со структурой временного ряда в следующем примере. Скрипт Test_TS.mq5 получает данные по нон-фармам США с 1 января 2016 по 1 ноября 2021 и отображает их на научном графике. Сделаем так, чтобы на графике было две кривые - фактические и прогнозные значения. В качестве временной шкалы возьмём отчётный период события.

После запуска скрипта получим, во-первых, вывод значений временного ряда в журнал, а во-вторых — отрисовку диаграммы на графике (Рис.2).


Nonfarm data (2016-2021)

Рис.2. Данные по американским нон-фармам (2016-2021)

 

В скрипте есть такие строки, где идёт заполнение значений временного ряда:

//--- prepare time and data values for the timeseries
for(int v_idx = 0; v_idx < nfp_values_size; v_idx++)
   {
    MqlCalendarValue curr_nfp_val = nfp_values[v_idx];
    datetime curr_nfp_time = curr_nfp_val.period;
    timevals[v_idx] = curr_nfp_time;
    double curr_nfp_dataval = curr_nfp_val.GetActualValue();
    datavals1[v_idx] = curr_nfp_dataval;
    curr_nfp_dataval = curr_nfp_val.GetForecastValue();
    datavals2[v_idx] = curr_nfp_dataval;
   }

С помощью функций MqlCalendarValue::GetActualValue() и  MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue() сразу получим нужные нам значения.


2.2 Структура наблюдения временного ряда

Любой временной ряд состоит из наблюдений. Для наблюдения создана следующая простая структура SiTsObservation.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Time series observation structure                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SiTsObservation
  {
   datetime          time; // timestamp
   double            val;  // value
   //--- constructor
   void              SiTsObservation(void): time(0), val(EMPTY_VALUE) {}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

В структуре временного ряда SiTimeSeries объявлен оператор индексирования. По индексу он возвращает искомое наблюдение ряда. В примере выше, где проходила отрисовка значений по нон-фармам, ряд состоит из 70 значений. Тогда первое и последнее наблюдения можно получить таким образом:

SiTsObservation first_observation, last_observation;
first_observation = nfp_ts1[0];
last_observation = nfp_ts1[nfp_values_size - 1];
string time_str = ::TimeToString(first_observation.time, TIME_DATE);
string data_str = ::DoubleToString(first_observation.val, 0);
::PrintFormat("\nFirst observation: %s, %s", time_str, data_str);
time_str = ::TimeToString(last_observation.time, TIME_DATE);
data_str = ::DoubleToString(last_observation.val, 0);
::PrintFormat("Last observation: %s, %s", time_str, data_str);

После исполнения указанных строчек кода в журнале получим следующие записи:

KJ      0       21:27:16.386    Test_ts (USDCAD,H1)     First observation: 2015.12.01, 292
HO      0       21:27:17.225    Test_ts (USDCAD,H1)     Last observation: 2021.09.01, 194


2.3 Класс CiCalendarInfo

Сохраним преемственность - будем считать, что данный класс создаётся для упрощенного доступа к свойствам календаря и получения значений событий (по аналогии с торговыми классами CAccountInfoCSymbolInfo и пр.).

Объявление класса представлено ниже.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CiCalendarInfo.                                            |
//| Appointment: Class for access to calendar info.                  |
//|              Derives from class CObject.                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CiCalendarInfo : public CObject
  {
      //--- === Data members === ---
   protected:
      string            m_currency;
      ulong             m_country_id;
      MqlCalendarCountry m_country_description;
      ulong             m_event_id;
      MqlCalendarEvent  m_event_description;
      static MqlCalendarCountry m_countries[];
      bool              m_is_init;
      //--- === Methods === ---
   public:
      //--- constructor/destructor
      void           CiCalendarInfo(void);
      void          ~CiCalendarInfo(void) {};
      //--- initialization
      bool           Init
      (
         const string currency = NULL,         // country currency code name
         const ulong country_id = WRONG_VALUE, // country ID
         const ulong event_id = WRONG_VALUE,   // event ID
         const bool to_log = true              // to log?
      );
      void           Deinit(void);
      //--- Сalendar structures descriptions
      bool           CountryDescription(MqlCalendarCountry &country, const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventDescription(MqlCalendarEvent &event, const bool to_log = false);
      bool           ValueDescription(ulong value_id, MqlCalendarValue &value,
                                      const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventsByCountryDescription(MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventsByCurrencyDescription(MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false);
      bool           EventsBySector(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR event_sector,
                                    MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false);
      //--- Сalendar enum descriptions
      string         EventTypeDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE event_type);
      string         EventSectorDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR event_sector);
      string         EventFrequencyDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY event_frequency);
      string         EventTimeModeDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE event_time_mode);
      string         EventUnitDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT event_unit);
      string         EventImportanceDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE event_importance);
      string         EventMultiplierDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER event_multiplier);
      string         ValueImpactDescription(const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT event_impact);
      //--- history
      bool           ValueHistorySelectByEvent
      (
         MqlCalendarValue &values[], // array for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      )                 const;
      bool           ValueHistorySelectByEvent
      (
         SiTimeSeries &dst_ts,       // timeseries for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      )                 const;
      bool           ValueHistorySelect
      (
         MqlCalendarValue &values[], // array for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      )                 const;
      bool           ValueHistorySelect
      (
         SiTimeSeries &dst_ts[],     // array of timeseries for value descriptions
         datetime datetime_from,     // left border of a time range
         datetime datetime_to = 0    // right border of a time range
      );
      //--- the calendar database status
      int            ValueLastSelectByEvent
      (
         ulong&               change_id,     // Calendar change ID
         MqlCalendarValue&    values[]       // array for value descriptions
      )                 const;
      int            ValueLastSelect
      (
         ulong&               change_id,     // Calendar change ID
         MqlCalendarValue&    values[]       // array for value descriptions
      )                 const;
      //--- countries and continents
      bool           GetCountries(CArrayString &countries_arr);
      bool           GetCountries(MqlCalendarCountry &countries[]);
      bool           GetUniqueContinents(string &continents[]);
      bool           GetCountriesByContinent(const ENUM_CONTINENT src_continent,
                                             CArrayString &countries_arr);
      string         GetCountryNameById(const ulong country_id);
      //--- events
      bool           GetEventsByName(CArrayString &events_arr, const string name = NULL);
      bool           GetEventsByName(MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const string name = NULL);
      bool           FilterEvents(MqlCalendarEvent &filtered_events[],
                                  MqlCalendarEvent &src_events[], const ulong filter);
      //--- print
      void           PrintCountryDescription(const MqlCalendarCountry &country);
      void           PrintEventDescription(const MqlCalendarEvent &event);
      void           PrintValueDescription(const MqlCalendarValue &value);
      //---
   private:
      bool           ValidateProperties(void);
      bool           CountryById(const ulong country_id);
      bool           EventId(void);
  };
MqlCalendarCountry CiCalendarInfo::m_countries[];

Данный класс состоит из следующих членов-данных:

  1. m_currency это код валюты страны;
  2. m_country_id идентификатор страны по стандарту ISO 3166-1;
  3. m_country_description описание страны;
  4. m_event_id идентификатор события;
  5. m_event_description описание события;
  6. m_countries массив описаний стран, доступных в Календаре;
  7. m_is_init признак инициализации.

Члены-данные m_currency, m_country_id и m_event_id это набор критериев для создания запросов на получение информации из календарной базы данных.

Члены-данные m_country_description и m_event_description предоставляют быстрый доступ к описаниям, если известны страна и событие.

Член-данные m_countries является статическим. Информация о странах постоянна, поэтому нет необходимости запрашивать её каждый раз при инициализации нового объекта CiCalendarInfo.

Что касается методов, то упомяну некоторые.


2.3.1 Метод инициализации

С помощью данного метода начинаем работу с объектом класса. Является обязательным для получения календарной информации. В качестве параметров метод принимает набор критериев (код валюты, идентификатор страны, идентификатор события) и один параметр разрешения вывода информации в журнал о произошедшей инициализации. Критерии позволяют сделать обращение к календарю более конкретным.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CiCalendarInfo::Init(const string currency = NULL,         // country currency code name
                          const ulong country_id = WRONG_VALUE, // country ID
                          const ulong event_id = WRONG_VALUE,   // event ID
                          const bool to_log = true              // to log?
                         )
  {
//--- check reinitialization
   if(m_is_init)
     {
      ::PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__ + ": CiCalendarInfo object already initialized!");
      return false;
     }
//--- check countries
   int countries_cnt = ::ArraySize(m_countries);
   if(countries_cnt < 1)
     {
      ::ResetLastError();
      countries_cnt = ::CalendarCountries(m_countries);
      if(countries_cnt < 1)
        {
         ::PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__ + ": CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",
                       ::GetLastError());
         return false;
        }
     }
   for(int c_idx = 0; c_idx < countries_cnt; c_idx++)
     {
      MqlCalendarCountry curr_country = m_countries[c_idx];
      //--- check currency
      if(!::StringCompare(curr_country.currency, currency))
        {
         m_currency = currency;
        }
      //--- check country
      if(country_id != WRONG_VALUE)
         if(curr_country.id == country_id)
           {
            m_country_id = country_id;
           }
     }
//--- check event
   if(event_id != WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      m_event_id = event_id;
     }
//--- validate properties
   if(!this.ValidateProperties())
      return false;
//---
   if(to_log)
     {
      ::Print("\n---== New Calendar Info object ==---");
      if(m_currency != NULL)
         ::PrintFormat("   Currency: %s", m_currency);
      if(m_country_id != WRONG_VALUE)
         ::PrintFormat("   Country id: %I64u", m_country_id);
      if(m_event_id != WRONG_VALUE)
         ::PrintFormat("   Event id: %I64u", m_event_id);
     }
   m_is_init = true;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Проиллюстрируем работу метода с помощью простого скрипта Test_initialization.mq5.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- TRUE
//--- 1) all currencies, all countries, all events
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info1;
   bool is_init = calendar_info1.Init();
//--- 2) EUR, all countries, all events
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info2;
   is_init = calendar_info2.Init("EUR");
//--- 3) EUR, Germany, all events
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info3;
   is_init = calendar_info3.Init("EUR", 276);
//--- 4) EUR, Germany, HICP m/m
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info4;
   is_init = calendar_info4.Init("EUR", 276, 276010022);
//--- FALSE
//--- 5) EUR, Germany, nonfarm-payrolls
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info5;
   is_init = calendar_info5.Init("EUR", 276, 840030016);
//--- 6) EUR, US, nonfarm-payrolls
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info6;
   is_init = calendar_info6.Init("EUR", 840, 840030016);
//--- 7) EUR, all countries, nonfarm-payrolls
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info7;
   is_init = calendar_info7.Init("EUR", WRONG_VALUE, 840030016);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

После запуска скрипта получим такой вывод в журнал:

DO      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
GE      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) 
LL      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
FI      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Currency: EUR
GO      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) 
LJ      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
FS      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Currency: EUR
KO      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Country id: 276
CH      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) 
PI      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
JF      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Currency: EUR
OL      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Country id: 276
HD      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1)    Event id: 276010022
HR      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Country ids must be the same!
OP      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Currencies must be the same!
GP      0       21:30:19.703    Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Currencies must be the same!

Метод инициализации проверяет заданные параметры на предмет принадлежности к одной стране или валюте. Поэтому следующие комбинации возвращают «ложь»: EUR – Germany - nonfarm-payrolls, EUR – US - nonfarm-payrolls и EUR – all countries - nonfarm-payrolls.

Кроме того, нужно сказать, что в методе инициализации в самом начале стоит защита от повторной инициализации (реинициализации). Календарный объект всё же можно повторно инициализировать, но прежде нужно вызвать метод деинициализации. Например, сначала задали, что календарный объект собирает информацию по событиям с валютой Euro. А потом нужно переориентировать объект на валюту USD. В скрипте Test_reinitialization.mq5 проиллюстрировано неправильное и правильное решение этой задачи. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
   {
//--- ERROR
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info1;
   bool is_init = calendar_info1.Init("EUR");
   is_init = calendar_info1.Init("USD");
//--- OK
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info2;
   is_init = calendar_info2.Init("EUR");
   calendar_info2.Deinit();
   is_init = calendar_info2.Init("USD");
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

В первом неправильном случае в журнале увидим такую запись:

MP      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       
FQ      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
HO      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)          Currency: EUR
KI      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       CiCalendarInfo::Init: CiCalendarInfo object already initialized!
EI      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       
NO      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
PF      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)          Currency: EUR
QL      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       
RD      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)       ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
DS      0       21:34:19.397    Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1)          Currency: USD


2.3.2 Методы получения описаний календарных структур

Данные методы в какой-то степени являются обёртками и позволяют вызывать стандартные календарные функции. Методы CiCalendarInfo::CountryDescription() и CiCalendarInfo::EventDescription() возвращают описания страны и события, если те были подтверждены при инициализации календарного объекта. 

Кроме того, методы позволяют выводить в журнал описание запрашиваемого свойства.

Проиллюстрируем работу методов, получающих описания, с помощью простого скрипта Test_structures_descriptions.mq5.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 1) events by country
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info;
   ulong country_id = 276; // Germany
   if(calendar_info.Init(NULL, country_id))
     {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(calendar_info.EventsByCountryDescription(events))
        {
         Print("\n---== Events selected by country ==---");
         PrintFormat("   Country id: %I64u", country_id);
         PrintFormat("   Events number: %d", ::ArraySize(events));
        }
     }
   calendar_info.Deinit();
//--- 2) events by currency
   string country_currency = "EUR";
   if(calendar_info.Init(country_currency))
     {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(calendar_info.EventsByCurrencyDescription(events))
        {
         Print("\n---== Events selected by currency ==---");
         PrintFormat("   Currency: %s", country_currency);
         PrintFormat("   Events number: %d", ::ArraySize(events));
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

В строчках журнала можно будет найти следующие:

MK      0       21:36:35.659    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
DM      0       21:36:35.659    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
MP      0       21:36:35.659    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Country id: 276
FH      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
ON      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== Events selected by country ==---
RR      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Country id: 276
GD      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Events number: 61
FP      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
OG      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
KI      0       21:36:35.793    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Currency: EUR
MN      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        
QE      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        ---== Events selected by currency ==---
FO      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Currency: EUR
FJ      0       21:36:35.794    Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)           Events number: 276

Т.е. для Германии было найдено 61 событие, а для стран с валютой Euro - 276 событий.


2.3.3 Методы получения описаний календарных перечислений

В состав календарных структур входит 8 перечислений:

  1. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE;
  2. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR;
  3. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY;
  4. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE;
  5. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT;
  6. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE;
  7. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER;
  8. ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT.

Первые семь относятся к структуре MqlCalendarEvent, а последнее восьмое - к структуре MqlCalendarValue.

В классе CiCalendarInfo определено соответственно 8 методов, которые описывают значение перечисления, выбранного из предлагаемого списка. Давайте протестируем методы с помощью скрипта Test_enums_descriptions.mq5. Данный скрипт будет случайным образом выбирать 10 британских событий и выводить в журнал информацию по каждому критерию.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
   {
   CiCalendarInfo calendar_info;
   ulong country_id = 826; // UK
   if(calendar_info.Init(NULL, country_id))
      {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(calendar_info.EventsByCountryDescription(events))
         {
         ::MathSrand(77);
         int events_num =::ArraySize(events);
         int n = 10;
         MqlCalendarEvent events_selected[];
         ::ArrayResize(events_selected, n);
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            int rand_val =::MathRand();
            int rand_idx = rand_val % events_num;
            events_selected[ev_idx] = events[rand_idx];
            }
         //--- 0) name
         ::Print("\n---== Name ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1, curr_event.name);
            }
         //--- 1) type
         ::Print("\n---== Type ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventTypeDescription(curr_event.type));
            }
         //--- 2) sector
         ::Print("\n---== Sector ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventSectorDescription(curr_event.sector));
            }
         //--- 3) frequency
         ::Print("\n---== Frequency ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventFrequencyDescription(curr_event.frequency));
            }
         //--- 3) time mode
         ::Print("\n---== Time mode ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventTimeModeDescription(curr_event.time_mode));
            }
         //--- 4) unit
         ::Print("\n---== Unit ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventUnitDescription(curr_event.unit));
            }
         //--- 5) importance
         ::Print("\n---== Importance ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventImportanceDescription(curr_event.importance));
            }
         //--- 6) multiplier
         ::Print("\n---== Multiplier ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                          calendar_info.EventMultiplierDescription(curr_event.multiplier));
            }
         //--- 7) impact
         MqlCalendarValue values_by_event[];
         datetime start_dt, stop_dt;
         start_dt = D'01.01.2021';
         stop_dt = D'01.11.2021';
         ::Print("\n---== Impact ==---");
         for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++)
            {
            MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx];
            CiCalendarInfo event_info;
            MqlCalendarValue ev_values[];
            if(event_info.Init(NULL, WRONG_VALUE, curr_event.id))
               if(event_info.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(ev_values, start_dt, stop_dt))
                  {
                  int ev_values_size =::ArraySize(ev_values);
                  ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", ev_idx + 1,
                                calendar_info.ValueImpactDescription(ev_values[--ev_values_size].impact_type));
                  }
            }
         }
      }
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Для воспроизведения полученного результата зададим начальное состояние генератора ряда псевдослучайных целых чисел некоторым числом (::MathSrand(77)). Итак, скрипт выбрал следующие события:

  1. BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q;
  2. BoE Deputy Governor Markets and Banking Ramsden Speech;
  3. Claimant Count Change;
  4. Core CPI y/y;
  5. Average Weekly Earnings, Total Pay y/y;
  6. Easter Monday;
  7. BoE Mortgage Lending m/m;
  8. BoE MPC Member Vlieghe Speech;
  9. Core RPI y/y;
  10. Claimant Count Change.

После чего в журнале получим такие описания:

FP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Type ==---
CG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Indicator
EN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Event
EI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Indicator
LP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Indicator
OK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Indicator
OD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - Holiday
EL      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Indicator
GG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Event
ON      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Indicator
CJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Indicator
DO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
PE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Sector ==---
JR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Money
KJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Money
NQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Labor market
QS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Prices
HD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Labor market
JP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - Holidays
OI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Housing
EQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Money
LD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Prices
JR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Labor market
RS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
NF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Frequency ==---
ML      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Quarterly
QH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
MN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Monthly
PI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Monthly
OP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Monthly
CE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
CR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Monthly
CS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
GE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Monthly
OO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Monthly
PI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
NQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Time mode ==---
FE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Exact time
MS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Exact time
PH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Exact time
CQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Exact time
RO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Exact time
PF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - Takes all day
NR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Exact time
MK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Exact time
DQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Exact time
RM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Exact time
FK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
HP      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Unit ==---
CI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - National currency
OO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
MG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - People
CO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Percentage
NE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Percentage
OK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
KQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - National currency
CH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
LQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Percentage
CE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - People
LL      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
PD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Importance ==---
FS      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Low
PD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - Moderate
DK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - High
EM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Low
QJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Moderate
GQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
PG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Low
RO      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - Moderate
LI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Low
FM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - High
ND      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
CM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Multiplier ==---
HE      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Billions
MK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
IM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Thousands
MI      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - None
HQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - None
OH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
DN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - Billions
IF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
LN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - None
OH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Thousands
DM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     
FF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)     ---== Impact ==---
OK      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [1] - Positive
OR      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [2] - None
EJ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [3] - Positive
RQ      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [4] - Negative
CG      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [5] - Negative
KN      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [6] - None
JF      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [7] - None
EM      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [8] - None
GD      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [9] - Positive
QH      0       21:14:19.340    Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1)        [10] - Positive

К примеру первое событие "BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q" описано так:

  1. "Type" - Indicator;
  2. "Sector" - Money;
  3. "Frequency" - Quarterly;
  4. "Time mode" - Exact time;
  5. "Unit" - National currency;
  6. "Importance" - Low;
  7. "Multiplier" - Billions;
  8. "Impact" - Positive.

А последнее событие "Claimant Count Change" описано так:

  1. "Type" - Indicator;
  2. "Sector" - Labor;
  3. "Frequency" - Quarterly;
  4. "Time mode" - Exact time;
  5. "Unit" - National currency;
  6. "Importance" - Low;
  7. "Multiplier" - Billions;
  8. "Impact" - Positive.


2.3.4 Методы обращения к истории

Данные методы также используют встроенные календарные функции и получают информацию о значениях событий. К примеру к функции ::CalendarValueHistoryByEvent() обращаются два перегруженных метода CiCalendarInfo::ValueHistorySelectByEvent(). Если первый возвращает массив значений по всем событиям на заданном диапазоне времени по идентификатору события в виде структуры MqlCalendarValue, то второй - массив значений, преобразованный во временной ряд.

Посмотрим, как работает метод CiCalendarInfo::ValueHistorySelectByEvent() с помощью скрипта Test_value_history_by_event.mq5.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- NFP
   CiCalendarInfo nfp_info;
   ulong nfp_id = 840030016;
   if(nfp_info.Init(NULL, WRONG_VALUE, nfp_id))
     {
      SiTimeSeries nfp_ts;
      if(nfp_info.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(nfp_ts, 0, ::TimeTradeServer()))
         nfp_ts.Print(0);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Выбираем всю историю по такому показателю, как United States Nonfarm Payrolls.

В журнале получим такие записи:

PL      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
NI      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1)    Event id: 840030016
OM      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) 
HG      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) ---== Times series - Nonfarm Payrolls==---
CJ      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [1]: time - 2007.03.09 16:30, value - 97
RE      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [2]: time - 2007.04.06 15:30, value - 177
MS      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [3]: time - 2007.05.04 15:30, value - 80
FL      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [4]: time - 2007.06.01 15:30, value - 190
LH      0       21:45:03.581    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [5]: time - 2007.07.06 15:30, value - 69
...
JE      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [172]: time - 2021.06.04 15:30, value - 559
JP      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [173]: time - 2021.07.02 15:30, value - 850
IO      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [174]: time - 2021.08.06 15:30, value - 943
NJ      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [175]: time - 2021.09.03 15:30, value - 235
HI      0       21:45:03.583    Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [176]: time - 2021.10.08 15:30, value - 194

*Здесь для компактного отображения указал первые и последние 5 значений события.


2.3.5 Методы проверки состояния базы Календаря

Данные методы тоже задействуют соответствующие встроенные календарные функции. Информируют об ошибке только тогда, когда количество полученных значений события равно нулю, а сама ошибка больше нуля. 

Пример работы метода CiCalendarInfo::ValueLastSelectByEvent() будет представлен в третьем разделе "Индикатор чистого объёма спекулятивных позиций", где понадобится отлавливать появление нового значения.


2.3.6 Методы получения данных о странах и континентах

Данные методы занимаются тем, что возвращают некоторую информацию о странах. Несколько слов о каждом.

Метод CiCalendarInfo::GetCountries(CArrayString &countries_arr) возвращает список стран, полученный при инициализации, в виде динамического массива переменных типа string.

Метод CiCalendarInfo::GetCountries(MqlCalendarCountry &countries[])  возвращает список стран, полученный при инициализации, в виде массива переменных типа MqlCalendarCountry.

Метод CiCalendarInfo::GetUniqueContinents(string & continents[])  возвращает список континентов, на которых расположены страны. Последние также были получены при инициализации.

Метод  CiCalendarInfo:: GetCountriesByContinent(const ENUM_CONTINENT src_continent, CArrayString &countries_arr)  возвращает список стран по заданному континенту.

Метод CiCalendarInfo::GetCountryNameById(const ulong country_id) возвращает уникальное имя страны по её идентификатору.

Для работы с такой географической категорией как континент было создано перечисление ENUM_CONTINENT. Оно описывает следующие континенты:

  1. World;
  2. Asia;
  3. Africa;
  4. Europe;
  5. North America;
  6. South America;
  7. Australia/Oceania;
  8. Antarctica.

Может показаться забавным, что я включил в состав перечисления Антарктику. Но пускай она там останется, чтобы иметь исчерпывающий список континентов. Да, и отдельным континентом выступает константа "World".

Кроме того, для работы с континентами была создана структура SCountryByContinent. В методе инициализации есть константные массивы кодов стран, имён стран и соответствующих им континентов. В текущей версии задано 197 стран, включая Евросоюз и весь мир.

Создадим скрипт Test_get_countries.mq5, в котором проверим работу методов получения данных о странах и континентах. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   CiCalendarInfo country_calendar_info;
   if(country_calendar_info.Init())
     {
      //--- 1) get countries (CArrayString)
      CArrayString countries_arr;
      if(country_calendar_info.GetCountries(countries_arr))
        {
         int countries_num = countries_arr.Total();
         if(countries_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== CArrayString list ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Countries list consists of %d countries.", countries_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First country: %s", countries_arr.At(0));
            ::PrintFormat("   Last country: %s", countries_arr.At(countries_num - 1));
           }
        }
      //--- 2) get countries (MqlCalendarCountry)
      MqlCalendarCountry countries[];
      if(country_calendar_info.GetCountries(countries))
        {
         int countries_num = ::ArraySize(countries);
         if(countries_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== MqlCalendarCountry array ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Countries array consists of %d countries.", countries_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First country: %s", countries[0].name);
            ::PrintFormat("   Last country: %s", countries[countries_num - 1].name);
           }
        }
      //--- 3) get unique continents
      string continent_names[];
      int continents_num = 0;
      if(country_calendar_info.GetUniqueContinents(continent_names))
        {
         continents_num = ::ArraySize(continent_names);
         if(continents_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== Unique continent names ==---");
            for(int c_idx = 0; c_idx < continents_num; c_idx++)
              {
               string curr_continent_name = continent_names[c_idx];
               ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", c_idx + 1, curr_continent_name);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- 4) get countries by continent
      if(continents_num)
        {
         ENUM_CONTINENT continents[];
         ::ArrayResize(continents, continents_num);
         ::Print("\n---== Countries by continent ==---");
         for(int c_idx = 0; c_idx < continents_num; c_idx++)
           {
            ENUM_CONTINENT curr_continent =
               SCountryByContinent::ContinentByDescription(continent_names[c_idx]);
            if(countries_arr.Shutdown())
               if(country_calendar_info.GetCountriesByContinent(curr_continent, countries_arr))
                 {
                  int countries_by_continent = countries_arr.Total();
                  ::PrintFormat("   Continent \"%s\" includes %d country(-ies):",
                                continent_names[c_idx], countries_by_continent);
                  for(int c_jdx = 0; c_jdx < countries_by_continent; c_jdx++)
                    {
                     ::PrintFormat("   [%d] - %s", c_jdx + 1,
                                   countries_arr.At(c_jdx));
                    }
                 }
           }
        }
      //--- 5) get country description
      string country_code = "RU";
      SCountryByContinent country_continent_data;
      if(country_continent_data.Init(country_code))
        {
         ::Print("\n---== Country ==---");
         ::PrintFormat("   Name: %s", country_continent_data.Country());
         ::PrintFormat("   Code: %s", country_continent_data.Code());
         ENUM_CONTINENT curr_continent = country_continent_data.Continent();
         ::PrintFormat("   Continent enum: %s", ::EnumToString(curr_continent));
         ::PrintFormat("   Continent description: %s",
                       country_continent_data.ContinentDescription());
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

По итогам работы скрипта в журнале появится такая информация:

EH      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
HR      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
QH      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== CArrayString list ==---
NR      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Countries list consists of 23 countries.
NP      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     First country: European Union
LF      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Last country: Norway
LQ      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
GG      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== MqlCalendarCountry array ==---
IL      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Countries array consists of 23 countries.
JP      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     First country: European Union
HG      0       23:05:16.492    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Last country: Norway
OR      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
FJ      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Unique continent names ==---
KS      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Africa
NK      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - Asia
HR      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - Australia/Oceania
HM      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [4] - Europe
RE      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [5] - North America
CO      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [6] - South America
GH      0       23:05:16.493    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [7] - World
GP      0       23:05:18.606    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
LE      0       23:05:18.606    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Countries by continent ==---
HO      0       23:05:18.608    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Africa" includes 1 country(-ies):
RR      0       23:05:18.608    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - South Africa
NH      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Asia" includes 6 country(-ies):
CM      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - China
RK      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - Hong Kong
CL      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - India
LJ      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [4] - South Korea
LJ      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [5] - Japan
IR      0       23:05:18.610    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [6] - Singapore
OK      0       23:05:18.614    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Australia/Oceania" includes 2 country(-ies):
RM      0       23:05:18.614    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Australia
NJ      0       23:05:18.614    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - New Zealand
MM      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "Europe" includes 9 country(-ies):
LO      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - European Union
DF      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - Germany
OQ      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - France
CE      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [4] - United Kingdom
OM      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [5] - Switzerland
RS      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [6] - Spain
FE      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [7] - Sweden
JS      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [8] - Italy
DD      0       23:05:18.616    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [9] - Norway
LR      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "North America" includes 3 country(-ies):
LK      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Canada
HS      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [2] - United States
CK      0       23:05:18.618    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [3] - Mexico
GL      0       23:05:18.619    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "South America" includes 1 country(-ies):
EQ      0       23:05:18.619    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Brazil
DH      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent "World" includes 1 country(-ies):
JK      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     [1] - Worldwide
QM      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  
KH      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Country ==---
PQ      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Name: Russian Federation
KG      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Code: RU
MR      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent enum: CONTINENT_EUROPE
MI      0       23:05:18.622    Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1)     Continent description: Europe

Таким образом, в текущей версии календаря описываются события, относящиеся к экономикам 23 стран, расположенных на 7 континентах (с учётом константы "World"). 


2.3.7  Методы получения данных о событиях

Данные методы позволяют производить выборку событий по некоторому критерию. 

Метод CiCalendarInfo::GetEventsByName(CArrayString &events_arr, const string name = NULL) формирует выборку в виде динамического массива переменных типа string. Критерием выборки является имя события.

Метод CiCalendarInfo::GetEventsByName(MqlCalendarEvent & events[], const string name = NULL) аналогичен предыдущему, разница лишь в том, что он формирует выборку в виде массива переменных типа MqlCalendarCountry. 

Метод CiCalendarInfo::FilterEvents(MqlCalendarEvent &filtered_events[], MqlCalendarEvent &src_events[], const ulong filter) также формирует выборку в виде  массива переменных типа MqlCalendarCountry. Но здесь уже есть множественный критерий, реализованный в наборе флагов. Всего таких критериев 49. Они охватывают все значения перечислений: ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER.

Создать новое всеобъемлющее мегаперечисление не получилось, т.к. тип enum относится к 4-байтовому типу данных (32 бита), тогда как в этой ситуации нужно располагать 49 битами. С другой стороны, хорошо, что есть тип long, предоставляющий 64 бита.

Для решения задачи задействован такой код:

//--- defines for events filtering
//--- 1) type (3)
#define FILTER_BY_TYPE_EVENT           0x1              // 1 by type "event"
#define FILTER_BY_TYPE_INDICATOR       0x2              // 2 by type "indicator"
#define FILTER_BY_TYPE_HOLIDAY         0x4              // 3 by type "holiday"
//--- 2) sector (13)
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_NONE          0x8              // 4 by sector "none"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MARKET        0x10             // 5 by sector "market"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GDP           0x20             // 6 by sector "GDP"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_JOBS          0x40             // 7 by sector "jobs"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_PRICES        0x80             // 8 by sector "prices"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MONEY         0x100            // 9 by sector "money"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TRADE         0x200            // 10 by sector "trade"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT    0x400            // 11 by sector "government"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_BUSINESS      0x800            // 12 by sector "business"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_CONSUMER      0x1000           // 13 by sector "consumer"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOUSING       0x2000           // 14 by sector "housing"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TAXES         0x4000           // 15 by sector "taxes"
#define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS      0x8000           // 16 by sector "holidays"
//--- 3) frequency (6)
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_NONE       0x10000          // 17 by frequency "none"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_WEEK       0x20000          // 18 by frequency "week"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_MONTH      0x40000          // 19 by frequency "month"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_QUARTER    0x80000          // 20 by frequency "quarter"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_YEAR       0x100000         // 21 by frequency "year"
#define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_DAY        0x200000         // 22 by frequency "day"
//--- 4) importance (4)
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE      0x400000         // 23 by importance "none"
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW       0x800000         // 24 by importance "low"
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE  0x1000000        // 25 by importance "medium"
#define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH      0x2000000        // 26 by importance "high"
//--- 5) unit (14)
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_NONE            0x4000000        // 27 by unit "none"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_PERCENT         0x8000000        // 28 by unit "percentage"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_CURRENCY        0x10000000       // 29 by unit "currency"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_HOUR            0x20000000       // 30 by unit "hours"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_JOB             0x40000000       // 31 by unit "jobs"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_RIG             0x80000000       // 32 by unit "drilling rigs"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_USD             0x100000000      // 33 by unit "USD"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_PEOPLE          0x200000000      // 34 by unit "people"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_MORTGAGE        0x400000000      // 35 by unit "mortgage loans"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_VOTE            0x800000000      // 36 by unit "votes"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_BARREL          0x1000000000     // 37 by unit "barrels"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_CUBICFEET       0x2000000000     // 38 by unit "cubic feet"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_POSITION        0x4000000000     // 39 by unit "net positions"
#define FILTER_BY_UNIT_BUILDING        0x8000000000     // 40 by unit "buildings"
//--- 6) multiplier (5)
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_NONE      0x10000000000    // 41 by multiplier "none"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS 0x20000000000    // 42 by multiplier "thousands"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS  0x40000000000    // 43 by multiplier "millions"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS  0x80000000000    // 44 by multiplier "billions"
#define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS 0x100000000000   // 45 by multiplier "trillions"
//--- 7) time mode (4)
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATETIME    0x200000000000   // 46 by time mode "na"
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATE        0x400000000000   // 47 by time mode "positive"
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_NOTIME      0x800000000000   // 48 by time mode "negative"
#define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE   0x1000000000000  // 49 by time mode "na"
//--- type
#define IS_TYPE_EVENT(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TYPE_EVENT)!=0)
#define IS_TYPE_INDICATOR(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TYPE_INDICATOR)!=0)
#define IS_TYPE_HOLIDAY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TYPE_HOLIDAY)!=0)
//--- sector
#define IS_SECTOR_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_MARKET(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MARKET)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_GDP(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GDP)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_JOBS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_JOBS)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_PRICES(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_PRICES)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_MONEY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MONEY)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_TRADE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TRADE)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_CONSUMER(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_CONSUMER)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_HOUSING(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOUSING)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_TAXES(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TAXES)!=0)
#define IS_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS)!=0)
//--- frequency
#define IS_FREQUENCY_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_WEEK(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_WEEK)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_MONTH(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_MONTH)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_QUARTER(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_QUARTER)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_YEAR(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_YEAR)!=0)
#define IS_FREQUENCY_DAY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_DAY)!=0)
//--- importance
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_LOW(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW)!=0)
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE)!=0)
#define IS_IMPORTANCE_HIGH(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH)!=0)
//--- unit
#define IS_UNIT_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_PERCENT(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_PERCENT)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_CURRENCY(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_CURRENCY)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_HOUR(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_HOUR)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_JOB(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_JOB)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_RIG(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_RIG)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_USD(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_USD)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_PEOPLE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_PEOPLE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_MORTGAGE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_MORTGAGE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_VOTE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_VOTE)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_BARREL(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_BARREL)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_CUBICFEET(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_CUBICFEET)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_POSITION(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_POSITION)!=0)
#define IS_UNIT_BUILDING(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_UNIT_BUILDING)!=0)
//--- multiplier
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_NONE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_NONE)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS)!=0)
#define IS_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS)!=0)
//--- time mode
#define IS_TIMEMODE_DATETIME(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATETIME)!=0)
#define IS_TIMEMODE_DATE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATE)!=0)
#define IS_TIMEMODE_NOTIME(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_NOTIME)!=0)
#define IS_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE(filter) ((filter&FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE)!=0)

Обратимся к тестовому примеру - скрипту Test_filter_events.mq5. Сначала создаётся календарный объект для заданной валюты Euro.

Затем в блоке 1 выбираем все события, относящиеся к валюте Euro, где в имени есть "Unemployment". Таких событий будет всего 33. Имена событий попадут в динамический массив переменных типа string.

В блоке 2 проделываем ту же процедуру, только уже заполним массив типа MqlCalendarEvent.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   CiCalendarInfo event_calendar_info;
   if(event_calendar_info.Init("EUR"))
     {
      //--- 1) get events by name (CArrayString)
      CArrayString events_arr;
      string ev_name = "Unemployment";
      if(event_calendar_info.GetEventsByName(events_arr, ev_name))
        {
         int events_num = events_arr.Total();
         if(events_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== CArrayString list ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Events list consists of %d events.", events_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First event: %s", events_arr.At(0));
            ::PrintFormat("   Last event: %s", events_arr.At(events_num - 1));
           }
        }
      //--- 2) get events by name (MqlCalendarEvent)
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(event_calendar_info.GetEventsByName(events, ev_name))
        {
         int events_num = ::ArraySize(events);
         if(events_num > 0)
           {
            ::Print("\n---== MqlCalendarEvent array ==---");
            ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", events_num);
            ::PrintFormat("   First event: %s", events[0].name);
            ::PrintFormat("   Last event: %s", events[events_num - 1].name);
           }
        }
      //--- 3) filter events
      MqlCalendarEvent filtered_events[];
      int indices[2];
      indices[0] = 0;
      string events_str[2];
      events_str[0] = "First";
      events_str[1] = "Last";
      ulong filter = 0;
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance high");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
         ::ArrayFree(filtered_events);
         filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH;
        }
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance medium");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
         ::ArrayFree(filtered_events);
         filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE;
        }
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance low");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
         ::ArrayFree(filtered_events);
         filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW;
        }
      filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE;
      if(event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter))
        {
         int f_events_num = ::ArraySize(filtered_events);
         ::Print("\n---== Filtered events array ==---");
         ::Print("   Filtered by: importance none");
         ::PrintFormat("   Events array consists of %d events.", ::ArraySize(filtered_events));
         if(f_events_num > 0)
           {
            indices[1] = f_events_num - 1;
            for(int ind = 0; ind <::ArraySize(indices); ind++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]];
               ::PrintFormat("   \n%s event:", events_str[ind]);
               event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event);
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

В блоке 3 отфильтруем события по критерию важности. Сначала посмотрим, сколько событий из тридцати трёх событий, выбранных ранее по имени, относятся к важным. Их не будет совсем. К средней степени важности относятся 27 событий, к низкой относятся 6 событий, а к категории, где степень важности не задана, - 0. 

В журнале увидим такие записи:

JL      0       13:18:48.419    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
FM      0       13:18:48.421    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== New Calendar Info object ==---
JP      0       13:18:48.421    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Currency: EUR
CE      0       13:18:48.630    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
EL      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== CArrayString list ==---
IF      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events list consists of 33 events.
MQ      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     First event: Unemployment Rate
RK      0       13:18:48.631    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Last event: NAV Unemployment Change
HF      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
OR      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== MqlCalendarEvent array ==---
JH      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 33 events.
ER      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     First event: Unemployment Rate
JM      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Last event: NAV Unemployment Change
DH      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
CR      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
HH      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance high
DO      0       13:18:48.635    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 0 events.
CN      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
PI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
NO      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance medium
PE      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 27 events.
KG      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
KI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  First event:
IS      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
EJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
JF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 999030020
DP      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
KJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
JM      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
QJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
CN      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 999
KK      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: Percentage
JP      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Moderate
JH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: None
JF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 1
PL      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat
NH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: unemployment-rate
MQ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: Unemployment Rate
GI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
OO      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  Last event:
OJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
OP      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
QH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 578040001
NO      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
ID      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
DF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
KS      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
LI      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 578
QR      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: Percentage
LJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Moderate
DQ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: None
LH      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 1
IS      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://www.nav.no/en/Home
EQ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: nav-unemployment-rate-nsa
PJ      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: NAV Unemployment Rate n.s.a.
ED      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
FF      0       13:18:48.636    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
PK      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance low
JS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 6 events.
FH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
FS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  First event:
LI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
LO      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
EK      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 276060003
IM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
FE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
OP      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
HQ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
HH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 276
KM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: People
DJ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Low
RM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: Millions
KJ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 3
LS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://www.arbeitsagentur.de/en/welcome
MN      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: unemployment-nsa
ND      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: Unemployment n.s.a.
LP      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     
LE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  Last event:
DP      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
DG      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Event description ==---
CS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Id: 578040002
QE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Type: Indicator
NM      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Sector: Labor market
GH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Frequency: Monthly
PI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Time mode: Exact time
GS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Country id: 578
CE      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Unit: People
LS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Importance: Low
HJ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Multiplier: Thousands
QR      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Digits: 3
NI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Source URL: https://www.nav.no/en/Home
MQ      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Event code: nav-unemployment-change
ES      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Name: NAV Unemployment Change
PI      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  
CS      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)  ---== Filtered events array ==---
DK      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Filtered by: importance none
DH      0       13:18:48.637    Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1)     Events array consists of 0 events.

Повторюсь, что есть 49 критериев для отбора событий. Их можно использовать отдельно, а можно и совмещать.


3. Индикатор чистого объёма спекулятивных позиций

В экономическом календаре есть масса различных событий. В качестве примера я выбрал одно из самых интересных - еженедельный отчёт Комиссии по торговле товарными фьючерсами, который отражает разницу между общим объемом длинных и коротких позиций. 

Давайте создадим индикатор, который будет отображать на графике в отдельном окне данные выбранного товарного актива.

Таких активов 11. Создадим следующее перечисление:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CFTC Non-Commercial Net Positions                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS
  {
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_COPPER = 0,      // Copper
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SILVER = 1,      // Silver
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_GOLD = 2,        // Gold
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_CRUDE_OIL = 3,   // Crude oil
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SP_500 = 4,      // S&P 500
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_AlUMINIUM = 5,   // Aluminium
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_CORN = 6,        // Corn
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_NGAS = 7,        // Natural gas
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SOYBEANS = 8,    // Soybeans
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_WHEAT = 9,       // Wheat
   NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_NASDAQ_100 = 10, // Nasdaq 100
  };

Индикатор будет отображать данные прошлых значений и следить за появлением новых. Для первой задачи задействован следующий блок кода в обработчике OnCalculate():

//--- first call
if(prev_calculated == 0)
  {
//--- initialize buffer
   ::ArrayInitialize(gBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- 1) collect all events by country
   ulong country_id = 840; // US
   if(gPtrEventsInfo.Init(NULL, country_id))
     {
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
      if(gPtrEventsInfo.EventsByCountryDescription(events, false))
        {
         string event_code_substr = GetEventCodeSubstring();
         if(event_code_substr != NULL)
            for(int ev_idx = 0; ev_idx <::ArraySize(events); ev_idx++)
              {
               MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events[ev_idx];
               if(::StringFind(curr_event.event_code, event_code_substr) > -1)
                 {
                  //--- 2) collect all values by event id
                  if(gPtrValuesInfo.Init(NULL, WRONG_VALUE, curr_event.id))
                    {
                     SiTimeSeries net_positions_ts;
                     if(gPtrValuesInfo.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(net_positions_ts, 0))
                       {
                        string net_positions_name;
                        SiTsObservation ts_observations[];
                        if(net_positions_ts.GetSeries(ts_observations, net_positions_name))
                          {
                           //--- consider only past observations
                           int new_size = 0;
                           for(int obs_idx =::ArraySize(ts_observations) - 1; obs_idx >= 0; obs_idx--)
                             {
                              if(ts_observations[obs_idx].val != EMPTY_VALUE)
                                 break;
                              new_size = obs_idx;
                             }
                           if(new_size > 0)
                              ::ArrayResize(ts_observations, new_size);
                           //--- find the starting date
                           datetime start_dtime, ts_start_dtime;
                           start_dtime = time[0];
                           ts_start_dtime = ts_observations[0].time;
                           if(ts_start_dtime > start_dtime)
                              start_dtime = ts_start_dtime;
                           ::IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, net_positions_name);
                           ::IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 1);
                           //---
                           int start_bar_idx =::iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, ts_start_dtime);
                           if(start_bar_idx > -1)
                             {
                              start_bar_idx = rates_total - start_bar_idx;
                              uint observations_cnt = 0;
                              SiTsObservation curr_observation = ts_observations[observations_cnt];
                              uint ts_size = ::ArraySize(ts_observations);
                              for(int bar = start_bar_idx; bar < rates_total; bar++)
                                {
                                 if((observations_cnt + 1) < ts_size)
                                   {
                                    SiTsObservation next_observation =
                                       ts_observations[observations_cnt + 1];
                                    if(time[bar] >= next_observation.time)
                                      {
                                       curr_observation = next_observation;
                                       gLastValueDate = curr_observation.time;
                                       gLastValue = curr_observation.val;
                                       observations_cnt++;
                                      }
                                   }
                                 gBuffer[bar] = curr_observation.val;
                                }
                              //--- just to get a change id
                              MqlCalendarValue values[];
                              gPtrValuesInfo.ValueLastSelectByEvent(gChangeId, values);
                             }
                          }
                       }
                    }
                  break;
                 }
              }
        }
     }
  }

В нём инициализируем первый календарный объект. Причём укажем только идентификатор страны  США. Затем выберем все события по стране и найдём по коду события свой актив. Он задаётся в input-переменной. После этого инициализируем второй календарный объект и запросим историю. После чего заполним буфер индикатора.

Второй блок будет отлавливать в обработчике OnCalculate() появление нового значения:

MqlCalendarValue values[];
if(gPtrValuesInfo.ValueLastSelectByEvent(gChangeId, values) > 0)
   if(values[0].time > gLastValueDate)
     {
      gLastValueDate = values[0].time;
      gLastValue = values[0].GetActualValue();
      //--- to log
      if(InpTpLog)
        {
         ::Print("\n---== New event value ==---");
         ::PrintFormat("   Time: %s", ::TimeToString(gLastValueDate));
         datetime server_time =::TimeTradeServer();
         ::PrintFormat("   Release time: %s", ::TimeToString(server_time));
         ::PrintFormat("   Actual value: %0.1f", gLastValue);
        }
     }
//--- if a new bar
if(rates_total > prev_calculated)
   for(int bar = prev_calculated; bar < rates_total; bar++)
      gBuffer[bar] = gLastValue;

В итоге должна быть примерно такая картинка (Рис.3).


CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions

Рис.3. Чистый объем спекулятивных позиций по S&P 500 от CFTC

В коде индикатора можно заметить, что календарные объекты создаются динамически. Это связано с переинициализацией глобальных переменных в индикаторах. 


Заключение

В рамках данной статьи был создан класс календарного объекта класс для упрощенного доступа к свойствам календаря и получения значений событий. База календаря достаточно обширна и позволяет анализировать важные экономические события, не обращаясь к сторонним ресурсам. 

В архиве находятся исходники, которые были использованы в статье. У меня все файлы и папки расположены в папке %MQL5\Shared Projects\Testing\Calendar. При ином расположении исходников обратите внимание на правильное включение заголовочного файла CalendarInfo.mqh с помощью директивы #include.

