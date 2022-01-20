MQL5 酷宝书 – 财经日历

概述

MetaTrader 5 终端和 MQL5 编程语言正在不断发展，它们的市场分析功能、开发更复杂交易机器人工具的能力，等等，也在不断扩展。 新的终端工具之一是财经日历，它既可以手动操作，也可以在机器人的辅助下操作。

内置的日历足够灵活。 您可以在终端的日历选项卡上进行配置，嵌入您的网页上，或下载移动版本。 作为一名算法交易者，我最感兴趣的是该工具的编程特性。

在这篇文章中，我将尝试把它们发扬光大。





1. 财经日历 — 文档中有什么内容 ？

首先，我们来快速查看文档特征。 通常来说，这十分简单。 与 MQL5 资源的常见情况一样，信息以一致的方式呈现，并用小示例加以说明。





1.1 财经日历函数

该文档介绍了 10 个日历函数：

CalendarCountryById(); CalendarEventById(); CalendarValueById(); CalendarCountries(); CalendarEventByCountry(); CalendarEventByCurrency(); CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(); CalendarValueHistory(); CalendarValueLastByEvent(); CalendarValueLast().

这些函数通常返回日历属性（国家、事件、值），或历史事件值。





1.2 财经日历结构

开发人员建议使用三种结构：MqlCalendarCountry、MqlCalendarEvent 和 MqlCalendarValue。





1.2.1 MqlCalendarCountry

该结构提供了有关我们感兴趣的国家和事件的详细信息。

目前，我已经认证了若干经纪商的网站日历：有 21 个国家、欧盟和全世界（全球事件）的数据。

[id] [name] [code] [currency] [currency_symbol] [url_name] [reserved] [ 0 ] 999 "European Union" "EU" "EUR" "€" "european-union" ... [ 1 ] 124 "Canada" "CA" "CAD" "$" "canada" ... [ 2 ] 36 "Australia" "AU" "AUD" "$" "australia" ... [ 3 ] 554 "New Zealand" "NZ" "NZD" "$" "new-zealand" ... [ 4 ] 392 "Japan" "JP" "JPY" "¥" "japan" ... [ 5 ] 156 "China" "CN" "CNY" "¥" "china" ... [ 6 ] 276 "Germany" "DE" "EUR" "€" "germany" ... [ 7 ] 250 "France" "FR" "EUR" "€" "france" ... [ 8 ] 380 "Italy" "IT" "EUR" "€" "italy" ... [ 9 ] 76 "Brazil" "BR" "BRL" "R$" "brazil" ... [ 10 ] 344 "Hong Kong" "HK" "HKD" "HK$" "hong-kong" ... [ 11 ] 702 "Singapore" "SG" "SGD" "R$" "singapore" ... [ 12 ] 484 "Mexico" "MX" "MXN" "Mex$" "mexico" ... [ 13 ] 710 "South Africa" "ZA" "ZAR" "R" "south-africa" ... [ 14 ] 356 "India" "IN" "INR" "₹" "india" ... [ 15 ] 578 "Norway" "NO" "NOK" "Kr" "norway" ... [ 16 ] 0 "Worldwide" "WW" "ALL" "" "worldwide" ... [ 17 ] 840 "United States" "US" "USD" "$" "united-states" ... [ 18 ] 826 "United Kingdom" "GB" "GBP" "£" "united-kingdom" ... [ 19 ] 756 "Switzerland" "CH" "CHF" "₣" "switzerland" ... [ 20 ] 410 "South Korea" "KR" "KRW" "₩" "south-korea" ... [ 21 ] 724 "Spain" "ES" "EUR" "€" "spain" ... [ 22 ] 752 "Sweden" "SE" "SEK" "Kr" "sweden" ...

俄罗斯并不在此清单内，这有点奇怪。 希望它很快就能出现。





1.2.2 MqlCalendarEvent

该结构提供了有关事件的详细信息。 该结构拥有相当多的属性。 这有潜力成为一款综合基本面分析的良好工具。 稍后，我将研究如何根据某个标准来排序事件。





1.2.3 MqlCalendarValue

该结构提供了有关事件值的详细信息。 其中有前值、实际值和预测值。

在使用该结构时，请记住以下几个微妙的方面。

actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value 和 revised_prev_value 存储的字段值放大了一百万倍。如果未设置字段值，则该字段存储值为 LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808)。 不过，如果该字段设置了数值，则应将其除以1000000（一百万）。

MqlCalendarValue 结构有自己的方法，可用指定字段的值简化操作

这些方法可分为两组。

第一组检查给定值是否已被指定：

HasActualValue( void ) — 返回 true ，如果设置了实际值；否则返回 false HasForecastValue( void ) — 返回 true ，如果设置了预测值；否则返回 false HasPreviousValue( void ) — 返回 true ，如果设置了前值；否则返回 false HasRevisedValue( void ) — 返回 true ，如果设置了修正值；否则返回 false

第二组则直接接收某个值：

GetActualValue( void ) — 返回事件的实际值（ double ），如果未设置相关值，则返回 nan GetForecastValue( void ) — 返回事件的预测值（ double ），如果未设置相关值，则返回 nan GetPreviousValue( void ) — 返回事件的前值（ double ），如果未设置相关值，则返回 nan GetRevisedValue( void ) — 返回事件的修正值（ double ），如果未设置相关值，则返回 nan

我们来看看 MqlCalendarValue 结构如何接收，并检查字段值。 我们将重点关注上一次日本银行（BoJ）的利率决策。 利用 Test_empty_value.mq5 在日志中显示必要的数据，脚本提供了三个获取数值的方式。

union LongDouble { long long_value; double double_value; }; void OnStart () { ulong event_id = 392060022 ; MqlCalendarValue values[]; datetime date_from, date_to; date_from = D'22.09.2021' ; date_to = date_from + PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 ); if (:: CalendarValueHistoryByEvent (event_id, values, date_from, date_to)) { LongDouble forecast_val; forecast_val.long_value = values[ 0 ].forecast_value; :: PrintFormat ( "\"forecast_value\" field: %I64d" , forecast_val.long_value); forecast_val.double_value = values[ 0 ].GetForecastValue(); :: PrintFormat ( "MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue(): %g" , forecast_val.double_value); if (!values[ 0 ].HasForecastValue()) :: PrintFormat ( "MqlCalendarValue::HasForecastValue(): %s" , ( string ) false ); } }

第一种方式简单地获取预测值。 若是没有预测值，我们就会得到 LONG_MIN（-9223372036854775808）。 第二种方式已应用在 MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue() 结构方法当中。 它返回 'nan'。 第三种方式是最谨慎的，因为它要检查预测值是否存在。

启动脚本后，日志中将显示以下记录：

GR 0 21 : 23 : 36.076 Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1) "forecast_value" field: - 9223372036854775808 LH 0 21 : 23 : 36.080 Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1) MqlCalendarValue ::GetForecastValue(): nan HM 0 21 : 23 : 36.080 Test_empty_value (USDCAD,H1) MqlCalendarValue ::HasForecastValue(): false





1.2.4 结构关系

这些结构依据以下关系互连（图例 1）。





图例 1. 日历结构关系





MqlCalendarCountry 结构通过国家识别码与 MqlCalendarEvent 链接。 "一对多" 关系形式 (1..*)。

MqlCalendarEvent 结构依据事件识别码与 MqlCalendarValue 链接。 "一对多" 关系形式 (1..*)。





1.3 出错

开发人员分配操控财经日历的运行时错误组。 它们是如下请求：

财经日历





ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA

5400 数组大小不足以接收所有值的定义 ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT

5401 请求时间超限

ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA

5402 国家未找到











2. 辅助结构和 CiCalendarInfo 类

我更钟情于面向对象一端。 因此，我将给出一个类的示例，该类能提供对日历属性的访问。

请记住，日历 这是一件相当兼收并蓄的事物。 我并非数据库专家，但据我所知，日历通常是一个包含多个数据表的关系数据库。

除了获取属性之外，CiCalendarInfo 类还提供了旨在创建选定事件时间序列的实现。

我们先来看看辅助结构。





2.1 时间序列结构

因为我们要检索 TS（时间序列）的数据，所以我们应该创建其编程根基。 此 SiTimeSeries 结构负责这一点。.

struct SiTimeSeries { private : bool init; uint size; datetime timevals[]; double datavals[]; string name; public : void SiTimeSeries( void ); void ~SiTimeSeries( void ); void SiTimeSeries( const SiTimeSeries &src_ts); void operator =( const SiTimeSeries &src_ts); bool operator ==( const SiTimeSeries &src_ts); SiTsObservation operator []( const uint idx) const ; bool Init( datetime &ts_times[], const double &ts_values[], const string ts_name); bool GetSeries( datetime &dst_times[], double &dst_values[], string &dst_name); bool GetSeries(SiTsObservation &dst_observations[], string &dst_name); bool IsInit( void ) const { return init; }; uint Size( void ) const { return size; }; void Print ( const int digs = 2 , const uint step = 0 ); };

结构的主要元素是 timevals[] 和 datavals[] 数组。 第一个包含时间序列，而第二个包含数值序列。

该结构在实现时把其元素均置于私密部分当中。 这意味着时间序列在创建后无法修改。

我们会在下面的示例中处理时间序列结构。 Test_TS.mq5 脚本接收自 2016 年 1 月 1 日到 2021 年 11 月 1 日之间的美国非农就业数据，并将其显示在特殊的图表上。 所以可令图表产生两条曲线 - 实际值和预测值。 我们将采用事件报告区间作为时间线。

脚本启动后，我们首先在日志里显示时间序列数值，然后在图表上绘制图表（图例 2）。





图例 2. 美国非农就业 (2016-2021)

该脚本由以下时间序列值填充：

for ( int v_idx = 0 ; v_idx < nfp_values_size; v_idx++) { MqlCalendarValue curr_nfp_val = nfp_values[v_idx]; datetime curr_nfp_time = curr_nfp_val.period; timevals[v_idx] = curr_nfp_time; double curr_nfp_dataval = curr_nfp_val.GetActualValue(); datavals1[v_idx] = curr_nfp_dataval; curr_nfp_dataval = curr_nfp_val.GetForecastValue(); datavals2[v_idx] = curr_nfp_dataval; }

利用 MqlCalendarValue::GetActualValue() 和 MqlCalendarValue::GetForecastValue() 函数立即接收所需的数值。





2.2 时间序列观测结构

任何时间序列都由观测值组成。 创建以下的 SiTsObservation 简单结构用于观测。

struct SiTsObservation { datetime time; double val; void SiTsObservation( void ): time( 0 ), val( EMPTY_VALUE ) {} };

索引运算符已在 SiTimeSeries 时间序列结构中声明。 它返回所需的序列观测值。 在上述示例中（非农数据上所绘数值），该序列由 70 个值组成。 在此情况下，可以通过以下方式获得第一次和最后一次的观测值：

SiTsObservation first_observation, last_observation; first_observation = nfp_ts1 [ 0 ] ; last_observation = nfp_ts1 [nfp_values_size - 1 ] ; string time_str = :: TimeToString (first_observation.time, TIME_DATE ); string data_str = :: DoubleToString (first_observation.val, 0 ); :: PrintFormat ( "

First observation: %s, %s" , time_str, data_str); time_str = :: TimeToString (last_observation.time, TIME_DATE ); data_str = :: DoubleToString (last_observation.val, 0 ); :: PrintFormat ( "Last observation: %s, %s" , time_str, data_str);

在日志中执行指定的代码后，我们得到以下记录：

KJ 0 21 : 27 : 16.386 Test_ts (USDCAD,H1) First observation: 2015.12 . 01 , 292 HO 0 21 : 27 : 17.225 Test_ts (USDCAD,H1) Last observation: 2021.09 . 01 , 194





2.3 CiCalendarInfo 类

我假设创建该类是为了简化对日历属性的访问，并获取事件值（类似于 CAccountInfo，CSymbolInfo 和其它交易类），由此应保持其连贯性。

下面是类声明。

class CiCalendarInfo : public CObject { protected : string m_currency; ulong m_country_id; MqlCalendarCountry m_country_description; ulong m_event_id; MqlCalendarEvent m_event_description; static MqlCalendarCountry m_countries[]; bool m_is_init; public : void CiCalendarInfo( void ); void ~CiCalendarInfo( void ) {}; bool Init ( const string currency = NULL , const ulong country_id = WRONG_VALUE , const ulong event_id = WRONG_VALUE , const bool to_log = true ); void Deinit( void ); bool CountryDescription( MqlCalendarCountry &country, const bool to_log = false ); bool EventDescription( MqlCalendarEvent &event, const bool to_log = false ); bool ValueDescription( ulong value_id, MqlCalendarValue &value, const bool to_log = false ); bool EventsByCountryDescription( MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false ); bool EventsByCurrencyDescription( MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false ); bool EventsBySector( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR event_sector, MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const bool to_log = false ); string EventTypeDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE event_type); string EventSectorDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR event_sector); string EventFrequencyDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY event_frequency); string EventTimeModeDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE event_time_mode); string EventUnitDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT event_unit); string EventImportanceDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE event_importance); string EventMultiplierDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER event_multiplier); string ValueImpactDescription( const ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT event_impact); bool ValueHistorySelectByEvent ( MqlCalendarValue &values[], datetime datetime_from, datetime datetime_to = 0 ) const ; bool ValueHistorySelectByEvent ( SiTimeSeries &dst_ts, datetime datetime_from, datetime datetime_to = 0 ) const ; bool ValueHistorySelect ( MqlCalendarValue &values[], datetime datetime_from, datetime datetime_to = 0 ) const ; bool ValueHistorySelect ( SiTimeSeries &dst_ts[], datetime datetime_from, datetime datetime_to = 0 ); int ValueLastSelectByEvent ( ulong & change_id, MqlCalendarValue & values[] ) const ; int ValueLastSelect ( ulong & change_id, MqlCalendarValue & values[] ) const ; bool GetCountries(CArrayString &countries_arr); bool GetCountries( MqlCalendarCountry &countries[]); bool GetUniqueContinents( string &continents[]); bool GetCountriesByContinent( const ENUM_CONTINENT src_continent, CArrayString &countries_arr); string GetCountryNameById( const ulong country_id); bool GetEventsByName(CArrayString &events_arr, const string name = NULL ); bool GetEventsByName( MqlCalendarEvent &events[], const string name = NULL ); bool FilterEvents( MqlCalendarEvent &filtered_events[], MqlCalendarEvent &src_events[], const ulong filter); void PrintCountryDescription( const MqlCalendarCountry &country); void PrintEventDescription( const MqlCalendarEvent &event); void PrintValueDescription( const MqlCalendarValue &value); private : bool ValidateProperties( void ); bool CountryById( const ulong country_id); bool EventId( void ); }; MqlCalendarCountry CiCalendarInfo::m_countries[];

该类由以下成员数据组成：

m_currency — 国家 货币 代码 ; m_country_id — ISO 3166-1 定义的国家识别码; m_country_description — 国家 说明 ; m_event_id — 事件识别码; m _ event _ description — 事件说明; m_countries — 日历中提供的国家/地区说明数组; m_is_init — 初始化标志。

m_currency, m_country_id 和 m_event_id 成员数据是来自日历数据库的用于创建数据请求的一组标准。

m_country_description 和 m_event_description 成员数据则在已知国家/地区和事件时，可快速访问说明。

m_countries 成员数据均是静态的。 国家/地区数据是常量，因此无需每次初始化新的 CiCalendarInfo 对象即可请求该数据。

现在我针对一些方法加以说明。





2.3.1 初始化方法

该方法允许我们开始处理类对象。 该方法对于接收日历数据至关重要。 该方法采用一组标准作为参数（货币代码、国家识别码、事件识别码），并依据一个参数启用在日志中显示初始化数据。这些标准可令访问日历更加具体。

bool CiCalendarInfo::Init( const string currency = NULL , const ulong country_id = WRONG_VALUE , const ulong event_id = WRONG_VALUE , const bool to_log = true ) { if (m_is_init) { :: PrintFormat ( __FUNCTION__ + ": CiCalendarInfo object already initialized!" ); return false ; } int countries_cnt = :: ArraySize (m_countries); if (countries_cnt < 1 ) { :: ResetLastError (); countries_cnt = :: CalendarCountries (m_countries); if (countries_cnt < 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( __FUNCTION__ + ": CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d" , :: GetLastError ()); return false ; } } for ( int c_idx = 0 ; c_idx < countries_cnt; c_idx++) { MqlCalendarCountry curr_country = m_countries[c_idx]; if (!:: StringCompare (curr_country.currency, currency)) { m_currency = currency; } if (country_id != WRONG_VALUE ) if (curr_country.id == country_id) { m_country_id = country_id; } } if (event_id != WRONG_VALUE ) { m_event_id = event_id; } if (! this .ValidateProperties()) return false ; if (to_log) { :: Print ( "

---== New Calendar Info object ==---" ); if (m_currency != NULL ) :: PrintFormat ( " Currency: %s" , m_currency); if (m_country_id != WRONG_VALUE ) :: PrintFormat ( " Country id: %I64u" , m_country_id); if (m_event_id != WRONG_VALUE ) :: PrintFormat ( " Event id: %I64u" , m_event_id); } m_is_init = true ; return true ; }

我们用一个简单的脚本 Test_initialization.mq5 来描绘方法的操作。

void OnStart () { CiCalendarInfo calendar_info1; bool is_init = calendar_info1.Init(); CiCalendarInfo calendar_info2; is_init = calendar_info2.Init( "EUR" ); CiCalendarInfo calendar_info3; is_init = calendar_info3.Init( "EUR" , 276 ); CiCalendarInfo calendar_info4; is_init = calendar_info4.Init( "EUR" , 276 , 276010022 ); CiCalendarInfo calendar_info5; is_init = calendar_info5.Init( "EUR" , 276 , 840030016 ); CiCalendarInfo calendar_info6; is_init = calendar_info6.Init( "EUR" , 840 , 840030016 ); CiCalendarInfo calendar_info7; is_init = calendar_info7.Init( "EUR" , WRONG_VALUE , 840030016 ); }

脚本启动后，我们会在日志中看到以下记录：

DO 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- GE 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) LL 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- FI 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR GO 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) LJ 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- FS 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR KO 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 276 CH 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) PI 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- JF 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR OL 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 276 HD 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) Event id: 276010022 HR 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Country ids must be the same! OP 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Currencies must be the same! GP 0 21 : 30 : 19.703 Test_initialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::ValidateProperties: failed! Currencies must be the same!

初始化方法检查指定的参数，即在它的参数项里属于单一国家或货币的那一个。 因此，返回以下组合"false": EUR – Germany - nonfarm-payrolls, EUR – US - nonfarm-payrolls and EUR – all countries - nonfarm-payrolls.

在初始化方法伊始，有一层防止重新初始化的保护。 日历对象仍然可以重新初始化，但首先我们应该调用逆初始化方法。 例如，我们首先定义日历对象来收集 EUR 事件的数据。 然后，应该将对象重新定向到 USD。 Test_reinitialization.mq5 脚本描绘了此任务的不正确的和正确的解决方案。

void OnStart () { CiCalendarInfo calendar_info1; bool is_init = calendar_info1.Init( "EUR" ); is_init = calendar_info1.Init( "USD" ); CiCalendarInfo calendar_info2; is_init = calendar_info2.Init( "EUR" ); calendar_info2.Deinit(); is_init = calendar_info2.Init( "USD" ); }

在不正确的情况下，我们将看到如下记录：

MP 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) FQ 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- HO 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR KI 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) CiCalendarInfo::Init: CiCalendarInfo object already initialized! EI 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) NO 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- PF 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR QL 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) RD 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- DS 0 21 : 34 : 19.397 Test_reinitialization (USDCAD,H1) Currency: USD





2.3.2 接收日历结构说明的方法

在某种程度上，这些方法是允许调用标准日历函数的包装器。 CiCalendarInfo::CountryDescription() and CiCalendarInfo::EventDescription() 方法返回在日历对象初始化期间确认的国家和事件说明。

此外，这些方法能够在日志中显示所请求属性的说明。

我们用一个简单的脚本 Test_structures_descriptions.mq5 来描绘接收说明方法的操作。

void OnStart () { CiCalendarInfo calendar_info; ulong country_id = 276 ; if (calendar_info.Init( NULL , country_id)) { MqlCalendarEvent events[]; if (calendar_info.EventsByCountryDescription(events)) { Print ( "

---== Events selected by country ==---" ); PrintFormat ( " Country id: %I64u" , country_id); PrintFormat ( " Events number: %d" , :: ArraySize (events)); } } calendar_info.Deinit(); string country_currency = "EUR" ; if (calendar_info.Init(country_currency)) { MqlCalendarEvent events[]; if (calendar_info.EventsByCurrencyDescription(events)) { Print ( "

---== Events selected by currency ==---" ); PrintFormat ( " Currency: %s" , country_currency); PrintFormat ( " Events number: %d" , :: ArraySize (events)); } } }

在日志中，我们可以发现以下字符串：

MK 0 21 : 36 : 35.659 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) DM 0 21 : 36 : 35.659 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- MP 0 21 : 36 : 35.659 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 276 FH 0 21 : 36 : 35.793 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ON 0 21 : 36 : 35.793 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Events selected by country ==--- RR 0 21 : 36 : 35.793 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 276 GD 0 21 : 36 : 35.793 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) Events number: 61 FP 0 21 : 36 : 35.793 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) OG 0 21 : 36 : 35.793 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- KI 0 21 : 36 : 35.793 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR MN 0 21 : 36 : 35.794 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) QE 0 21 : 36 : 35.794 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Events selected by currency ==--- FO 0 21 : 36 : 35.794 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR FJ 0 21 : 36 : 35.794 Test_structures_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) Events number: 276

这意味着德国有 61 条事件，欧洲全部国家有 276 条事件。





2.3.3 该方法接收日历枚举说明

日历结构包含八个枚举：

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT.

前七个枚举引用 MqlCalendarEvent 结构，而最后一个枚举引用 MqlCalendarValue 结构。

CiCalendarInfo 类定义了八个方法，可用于说明从建议列表中选定的枚举值。 我们利用 Test_enums_descriptions.mq5 脚本进行方法测试。 脚本随机选择10 条英国事件，并在日志中显示每条的数据。

void OnStart () { CiCalendarInfo calendar_info; ulong country_id = 826 ; if (calendar_info.Init( NULL , country_id)) { MqlCalendarEvent events[]; if (calendar_info.EventsByCountryDescription(events)) { :: MathSrand ( 77 ); int events_num =:: ArraySize (events); int n = 10 ; MqlCalendarEvent events_selected[]; :: ArrayResize (events_selected, n); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { int rand_val =:: MathRand (); int rand_idx = rand_val % events_num; events_selected[ev_idx] = events[rand_idx]; } :: Print ( "

---== Name ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , curr_event.name); } :: Print ( "

---== Type ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.EventTypeDescription(curr_event.type)); } :: Print ( "

---== Sector ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.EventSectorDescription(curr_event.sector)); } :: Print ( "

---== Frequency ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.EventFrequencyDescription(curr_event.frequency)); } :: Print ( "

---== Time mode ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.EventTimeModeDescription(curr_event.time_mode)); } :: Print ( "

---== Unit ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.EventUnitDescription(curr_event.unit)); } :: Print ( "

---== Importance ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.EventImportanceDescription(curr_event.importance)); } :: Print ( "

---== Multiplier ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.EventMultiplierDescription(curr_event.multiplier)); } MqlCalendarValue values_by_event[]; datetime start_dt, stop_dt; start_dt = D'01.01.2021' ; stop_dt = D'01.11.2021' ; :: Print ( "

---== Impact ==---" ); for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx < n; ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events_selected[ev_idx]; CiCalendarInfo event_info; MqlCalendarValue ev_values[]; if (event_info.Init( NULL , WRONG_VALUE , curr_event.id)) if (event_info.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(ev_values, start_dt, stop_dt)) { int ev_values_size =:: ArraySize (ev_values); :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , ev_idx + 1 , calendar_info.ValueImpactDescription(ev_values[--ev_values_size].impact_type)); } } } } }

若要再现获得的结果，需将伪随机整数值生成器的初始状态设置为某个数字（::MathSrand(77)）。 脚本已选择了以下事件：

BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q; BoE Deputy Governor Markets and Banking Ramsden Speech; Claimant Count Change; Core CPI y/y; Average Weekly Earnings, Total Pay y/y; Easter Monday; BoE Mortgage Lending m/m; BoE MPC Member Vlieghe Speech; Core RPI y/y; Claimant Count Change.

日志中会出现以下说明：

FP 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Type ==--- CG 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Indicator EN 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - Event EI 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Indicator LP 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Indicator OK 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Indicator OD 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - Holiday EL 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - Indicator GG 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - Event ON 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Indicator CJ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - Indicator DO 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) PE 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Sector ==--- JR 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Money KJ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - Money NQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Labor market QS 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Prices HD 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Labor market JP 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - Holidays OI 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - Housing EQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - Money LD 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Prices JR 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - Labor market RS 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) NF 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Frequency ==--- ML 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Quarterly QH 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - None MN 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Monthly PI 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Monthly OP 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Monthly CE 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - None CR 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - Monthly CS 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - None GE 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Monthly OO 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - Monthly PI 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) NQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Time mode ==--- FE 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Exact time MS 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - Exact time PH 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Exact time CQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Exact time RO 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Exact time PF 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - Takes all day NR 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - Exact time MK 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - Exact time DQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Exact time RM 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - Exact time FK 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) HP 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Unit ==--- CI 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - National currency OO 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - None MG 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - People CO 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Percentage NE 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Percentage OK 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - None KQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - National currency CH 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - None LQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Percentage CE 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - People LL 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) PD 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Importance ==--- FS 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Low PD 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - Moderate DK 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - High EM 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Low QJ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Moderate GQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - None PG 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - Low RO 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - Moderate LI 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Low FM 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - High ND 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) CM 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Multiplier ==--- HE 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Billions MK 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - None IM 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Thousands MI 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - None HQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - None OH 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - None DN 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - Billions IF 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - None LN 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - None OH 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - Thousands DM 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) FF 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) ---== Impact ==--- OK 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Positive OR 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - None EJ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Positive RQ 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Negative CG 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Negative KN 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - None JF 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - None EM 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - None GD 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Positive QH 0 21 : 14 : 19.340 Test_enums_descriptions (USDCAD,H1) [ 10 ] - Positive

例如，第一条事件 “BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q” 说明如下：

"Type" - 指标; "Sector" - 资金; "Frequency" - 季度; "Time mode" - 确切时间; "Unit" - 国家法定货币; "Importance" - 低; "Multiplier" - 十亿; "Impact" - 正面。

最后一条事件 "Claimant Count Change" 则如下说明：

"Type" - 指标; "Sector" - 劳工; "Frequency" - 季度; "Time mode" - 确切时间; "Unit" - 国家法定货币; "Importance" - 低; "Multiplier" - 十亿; "Impact" - 正面。





2.3.4 访问历史记录的方法

这些方法还用到内置的日历函数，随同获取事件值的数据。 例如，::CalendarValueHistoryByEvent() 函数经由两个重载方法 CiCalendarInfo::ValueHistorySelectByEvent() 来访问。 第一个函数依据 MqlCalendarValue 结构形式的事件标识符返回指定时间范围内所有事件数值的数组 ，而第二个函数则把数值数组已转换为时间序列。

我们已看到过在 Test_value_history_by_event.mq5 脚本里 CiCalendarInfo::ValueHistorySelectByEvent() 方法是如何操作的。

void OnStart () { CiCalendarInfo nfp_info; ulong nfp_id = 840030016 ; if (nfp_info.Init( NULL , WRONG_VALUE , nfp_id)) { SiTimeSeries nfp_ts; if (nfp_info.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(nfp_ts, 0 , :: TimeTradeServer ())) nfp_ts. Print ( 0 ); } }

从美国非农就业选择整个历史记录。

日志中出现以下记录：

PL 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- NI 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) Event id: 840030016 OM 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) HG 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) ---== Times series - Nonfarm Payrolls==--- CJ 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ]: time - 2007.03 . 09 16 : 30 , value - 97 RE 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ]: time - 2007.04 . 06 15 : 30 , value - 177 MS 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ]: time - 2007.05 . 04 15 : 30 , value - 80 FL 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ]: time - 2007.06 . 01 15 : 30 , value - 190 LH 0 21 : 45 : 03.581 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ]: time - 2007.07 . 06 15 : 30 , value - 69 ... JE 0 21 : 45 : 03.583 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 172 ]: time - 2021.06 . 04 15 : 30 , value - 559 JP 0 21 : 45 : 03.583 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 173 ]: time - 2021.07 . 02 15 : 30 , value - 850 IO 0 21 : 45 : 03.583 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 174 ]: time - 2021.08 . 06 15 : 30 , value - 943 NJ 0 21 : 45 : 03.583 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 175 ]: time - 2021.09 . 03 15 : 30 , value - 235 HI 0 21 : 45 : 03.583 Test_value_history_by_event (USDCAD,H1) [ 176 ]: time - 2021.10 . 08 15 : 30 , value - 194

*在此，我指定了第一个和最后五条事件数值，从而避免令文章变得混乱。





2.3.5 检查日历数据库状态的方法

这些方法还利用相应的内置日历函数。 仅当得到的事件值数量等于零，而自身错误超过零时，才会报告错误。

在第三部分“非商用净持仓指标”中研究了 CiCalendarInfo::ValueLastSelectByEvent() 方法的示例，在其中我们需要检测新值的外观。





2.3.6 获取国家和大陆数据的方法

这些方法返回特定的国家数据。 我将简要介绍其中的每一项。

CiCalendarInfo::GetCountries(CArrayString &countries_arr) 方法返回初始化期间得到的国家列表构成的字符串类型变量动态数组。

CiCalendarInfo::GetCountries(MqlCalendarCountry &countries[]) 方法返回初始化期间得到的国家列表构成的 MqlCalendarCountry 类型变量动态数组。

CiCalendarInfo::GetUniqueContinents(string & continents[]) 方法返回这些国家所在的大陆列表。 后者也是在初始化过程中获得的。

CiCalendarInfo:: GetCountriesByContinent(const ENUM_CONTINENT src_continent, CArrayString &countries_arr) 方法返回依据指定大陆得到的国家列表。

CiCalendarInfo::GetCountryNameById(const ulong country_id) 方法返回依据其识别码得到的国家名称。

ENUM_CONTINENT 枚举能够操控大陆。 它描述了以下大陆：

World（全世界）; Asia（亚洲）; Africa（非洲）; Europe（欧洲）; North America（北美洲）; South America（南美洲）; Australia/Oceania（澳洲/大洋洲）; Antarctica（南极洲）.

我把南极洲也包括在枚举之中，这看起来很有趣。 但我想有一份详尽的大陆名单，所以就让它留在那里吧。 “World（全世界） ”常数被安排为一个单独的大陆。

此外，我还创建了 ScontryContinente 结构来处理大陆。 初始化方法提供的常量数组内含国家代码、名称和对应大陆。 当前版本包括了欧盟和全世界在内的 197 个国家。

我们创建 Test_get_countries.mq5 脚本来检验获取国家和大陆数据的方法操作。

void OnStart () { CiCalendarInfo country_calendar_info; if (country_calendar_info.Init()) { CArrayString countries_arr; if (country_calendar_info.GetCountries(countries_arr)) { int countries_num = countries_arr.Total(); if (countries_num > 0 ) { :: Print ( "

---== CArrayString list ==---" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Countries list consists of %d countries." , countries_num); :: PrintFormat ( " First country: %s" , countries_arr.At( 0 )); :: PrintFormat ( " Last country: %s" , countries_arr.At(countries_num - 1 )); } } MqlCalendarCountry countries[]; if (country_calendar_info.GetCountries(countries)) { int countries_num = :: ArraySize (countries); if (countries_num > 0 ) { :: Print ( "

---== MqlCalendarCountry array ==---" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Countries array consists of %d countries." , countries_num); :: PrintFormat ( " First country: %s" , countries[ 0 ].name); :: PrintFormat ( " Last country: %s" , countries[countries_num - 1 ].name); } } string continent_names[]; int continents_num = 0 ; if (country_calendar_info.GetUniqueContinents(continent_names)) { continents_num = :: ArraySize (continent_names); if (continents_num > 0 ) { :: Print ( "

---== Unique continent names ==---" ); for ( int c_idx = 0 ; c_idx < continents_num; c_idx++) { string curr_continent_name = continent_names[c_idx]; :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , c_idx + 1 , curr_continent_name); } } } if (continents_num) { ENUM_CONTINENT continents[]; :: ArrayResize (continents, continents_num); :: Print ( "

---== Countries by continent ==---" ); for ( int c_idx = 0 ; c_idx < continents_num; c_idx++) { ENUM_CONTINENT curr_continent = SCountryByContinent::ContinentByDescription(continent_names[c_idx]); if (countries_arr.Shutdown()) if (country_calendar_info.GetCountriesByContinent(curr_continent, countries_arr)) { int countries_by_continent = countries_arr.Total(); :: PrintFormat ( " Continent \"%s\" includes %d country(-ies):" , continent_names[c_idx], countries_by_continent); for ( int c_jdx = 0 ; c_jdx < countries_by_continent; c_jdx++) { :: PrintFormat ( " [%d] - %s" , c_jdx + 1 , countries_arr.At(c_jdx)); } } } } string country_code = "RU" ; SCountryByContinent country_continent_data; if (country_continent_data.Init(country_code)) { :: Print ( "

---== Country ==---" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Name: %s" , country_continent_data.Country()); :: PrintFormat ( " Code: %s" , country_continent_data.Code()); ENUM_CONTINENT curr_continent = country_continent_data.Continent(); :: PrintFormat ( " Continent enum: %s" , :: EnumToString (curr_continent)); :: PrintFormat ( " Continent description: %s" , country_continent_data.ContinentDescription()); } } }

在脚本工作时，日志中将出现以下信息：

EH 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- HR 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) QH 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) ---== CArrayString list ==--- NR 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Countries list consists of 23 countries. NP 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) First country: European Union LF 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Last country: Norway LQ 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) GG 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) ---== MqlCalendarCountry array ==--- IL 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Countries array consists of 23 countries. JP 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) First country: European Union HG 0 23 : 05 : 16.492 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Last country: Norway OR 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) FJ 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) ---== Unique continent names ==--- KS 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Africa NK 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - Asia HR 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Australia/Oceania HM 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - Europe RE 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - North America CO 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - South America GH 0 23 : 05 : 16.493 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - World GP 0 23 : 05 : 18.606 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) LE 0 23 : 05 : 18.606 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) ---== Countries by continent ==--- HO 0 23 : 05 : 18.608 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent "Africa" includes 1 country(-ies): RR 0 23 : 05 : 18.608 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - South Africa NH 0 23 : 05 : 18.610 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent "Asia" includes 6 country(-ies): CM 0 23 : 05 : 18.610 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - China RK 0 23 : 05 : 18.610 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - Hong Kong CL 0 23 : 05 : 18.610 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - India LJ 0 23 : 05 : 18.610 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - South Korea LJ 0 23 : 05 : 18.610 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Japan IR 0 23 : 05 : 18.610 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - Singapore OK 0 23 : 05 : 18.614 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent "Australia/Oceania" includes 2 country(-ies): RM 0 23 : 05 : 18.614 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Australia NJ 0 23 : 05 : 18.614 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - New Zealand MM 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent "Europe" includes 9 country(-ies): LO 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - European Union DF 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - Germany OQ 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - France CE 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 4 ] - United Kingdom OM 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 5 ] - Switzerland RS 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 6 ] - Spain FE 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 7 ] - Sweden JS 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 8 ] - Italy DD 0 23 : 05 : 18.616 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 9 ] - Norway LR 0 23 : 05 : 18.618 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent "North America" includes 3 country(-ies): LK 0 23 : 05 : 18.618 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Canada HS 0 23 : 05 : 18.618 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 2 ] - United States CK 0 23 : 05 : 18.618 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 3 ] - Mexico GL 0 23 : 05 : 18.619 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent "South America" includes 1 country(-ies): EQ 0 23 : 05 : 18.619 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Brazil DH 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent "World" includes 1 country(-ies): JK 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) [ 1 ] - Worldwide QM 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) KH 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) ---== Country ==--- PQ 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Name: Russian Federation KG 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Code: RU MR 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent enum : CONTINENT_EUROPE MI 0 23 : 05 : 18.622 Test_get_countries (USDCAD,H1) Continent description : Europe

故此，当前日历的版本所描述的事件，均与位于七大洲的 23 个国家经济相关（前提是参考“World（世界）”常数）。





2.3.7 获取事件数据的方法

这些方法允许根据特定标准选择事件。

The CiCalendarInfo::GetEventsByName(CArrayString &events_arr, const string name = NULL) 方法会执行一次选择，选出结果作为字符串类型变量的动态数组。 选择标准是事件名称。

CiCalendarInfo::GetEventsByName(MqlCalendarEvent & events[], const string name = NULL) 方法与之前的方法类似。 唯一的区别是，它在执行选择的时候是以 MqlCalendarCountry 类型变量数组的形式。

CiCalendarInfo::FilterEvents(MqlCalendarEvent &filtered_events[], MqlCalendarEvent &src_events[], const ulong filter) method also 执行选择，结果作为 MqlCalendarCountry 类型变量的数组。 此处已在一组标志中实现了多个标准。 总共有 49 个这样的标准。 它们涵盖所有枚举值： ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLI。

由于 “enum” 类型是4 字节的数据类型（32 位），故这种情况需要 49 位，因此创建一个新的包罗万象的元枚举似乎是不可能的。 另一方面，“long” 类型提供 64 位。

以下代码用于解决此问题：

#define FILTER_BY_TYPE_EVENT 0x1 #define FILTER_BY_TYPE_INDICATOR 0x2 #define FILTER_BY_TYPE_HOLIDAY 0x4 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_NONE 0x8 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MARKET 0x10 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GDP 0x20 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_JOBS 0x40 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_PRICES 0x80 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MONEY 0x100 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TRADE 0x200 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT 0x400 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_BUSINESS 0x800 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_CONSUMER 0x1000 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOUSING 0x2000 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TAXES 0x4000 #define FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS 0x8000 #define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_NONE 0x10000 #define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_WEEK 0x20000 #define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_MONTH 0x40000 #define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 0x80000 #define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_YEAR 0x100000 #define FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_DAY 0x200000 #define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE 0x400000 #define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW 0x800000 #define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 0x1000000 #define FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 0x2000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_NONE 0x4000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_PERCENT 0x8000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_CURRENCY 0x10000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_HOUR 0x20000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_JOB 0x40000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_RIG 0x80000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_USD 0x100000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_PEOPLE 0x200000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_MORTGAGE 0x400000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_VOTE 0x800000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_BARREL 0x1000000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_CUBICFEET 0x2000000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_POSITION 0x4000000000 #define FILTER_BY_UNIT_BUILDING 0x8000000000 #define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_NONE 0x10000000000 #define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS 0x20000000000 #define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS 0x40000000000 #define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS 0x80000000000 #define FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS 0x100000000000 #define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATETIME 0x200000000000 #define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATE 0x400000000000 #define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_NOTIME 0x800000000000 #define FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE 0x1000000000000 #define IS_TYPE_EVENT (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_TYPE_EVENT )!= 0 ) #define IS_TYPE_INDICATOR (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_TYPE_INDICATOR )!= 0 ) #define IS_TYPE_HOLIDAY (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_TYPE_HOLIDAY )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_NONE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_NONE )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_MARKET (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MARKET )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_GDP (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_GDP )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_JOBS (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_JOBS )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_PRICES (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_PRICES )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_MONEY (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_MONEY )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_TRADE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TRADE )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_CONSUMER (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_CONSUMER )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_HOUSING (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOUSING )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_TAXES (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_TAXES )!= 0 ) #define IS_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS )!= 0 ) #define IS_FREQUENCY_NONE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_NONE )!= 0 ) #define IS_FREQUENCY_WEEK (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_WEEK )!= 0 ) #define IS_FREQUENCY_MONTH (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_MONTH )!= 0 ) #define IS_FREQUENCY_QUARTER (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_QUARTER )!= 0 ) #define IS_FREQUENCY_YEAR (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_YEAR )!= 0 ) #define IS_FREQUENCY_DAY (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_FREQUENCY_DAY )!= 0 ) #define IS_IMPORTANCE_NONE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE )!= 0 ) #define IS_IMPORTANCE_LOW (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW )!= 0 ) #define IS_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE )!= 0 ) #define IS_IMPORTANCE_HIGH (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_NONE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_NONE )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_PERCENT (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_PERCENT )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_CURRENCY (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_CURRENCY )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_HOUR (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_HOUR )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_JOB (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_JOB )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_RIG (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_RIG )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_USD (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_USD )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_PEOPLE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_PEOPLE )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_MORTGAGE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_MORTGAGE )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_VOTE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_VOTE )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_BARREL (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_BARREL )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_CUBICFEET (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_CUBICFEET )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_POSITION (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_POSITION )!= 0 ) #define IS_UNIT_BUILDING (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_UNIT_BUILDING )!= 0 ) #define IS_MULTIPLIER_NONE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_NONE )!= 0 ) #define IS_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS )!= 0 ) #define IS_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS )!= 0 ) #define IS_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS )!= 0 ) #define IS_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS )!= 0 ) #define IS_TIMEMODE_DATETIME (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATETIME )!= 0 ) #define IS_TIMEMODE_DATE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_DATE )!= 0 ) #define IS_TIMEMODE_NOTIME (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_NOTIME )!= 0 ) #define IS_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE (filter) ((filter& FILTER_BY_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE )!= 0 )

我们来看一看测试示例 - Test_filter_events.mq5 脚本。 首先，为指定的 EUR 创建日历对象。

接下来，在模块 1中，选择所有与 EUR 相关，且名称中有 “Unemployment（失业）”字样的事件。 这类事件共有 33 条。 事件名称被发送到字符串类型变量的动态数组。

在模块 2 中，执行相同操作，填充 MqlCalendarEvent 类型数组。

void OnStart () { CiCalendarInfo event_calendar_info; if (event_calendar_info.Init( "EUR" )) { CArrayString events_arr; string ev_name = "Unemployment" ; if (event_calendar_info.GetEventsByName(events_arr, ev_name)) { int events_num = events_arr.Total(); if (events_num > 0 ) { :: Print ( "

---== CArrayString list ==---" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Events list consists of %d events." , events_num); :: PrintFormat ( " First event: %s" , events_arr.At( 0 )); :: PrintFormat ( " Last event: %s" , events_arr.At(events_num - 1 )); } } MqlCalendarEvent events[]; if (event_calendar_info.GetEventsByName(events, ev_name)) { int events_num = :: ArraySize (events); if (events_num > 0 ) { :: Print ( "

---== MqlCalendarEvent array ==---" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Events array consists of %d events." , events_num); :: PrintFormat ( " First event: %s" , events[ 0 ].name); :: PrintFormat ( " Last event: %s" , events[events_num - 1 ].name); } } MqlCalendarEvent filtered_events[]; int indices[ 2 ]; indices[ 0 ] = 0 ; string events_str[ 2 ]; events_str[ 0 ] = "First" ; events_str[ 1 ] = "Last" ; ulong filter = 0 ; filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH; if (event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter)) { int f_events_num = :: ArraySize (filtered_events); :: Print ( "

---== Filtered events array ==---" ); :: Print ( " Filtered by: importance high" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Events array consists of %d events." , :: ArraySize (filtered_events)); if (f_events_num > 0 ) { indices[ 1 ] = f_events_num - 1 ; for ( int ind = 0 ; ind <:: ArraySize (indices); ind++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]]; :: PrintFormat ( "

%s event:" , events_str[ind]); event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event); } } :: ArrayFree (filtered_events); filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_HIGH; } filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE; if (event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter)) { int f_events_num = :: ArraySize (filtered_events); :: Print ( "

---== Filtered events array ==---" ); :: Print ( " Filtered by: importance medium" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Events array consists of %d events." , :: ArraySize (filtered_events)); if (f_events_num > 0 ) { indices[ 1 ] = f_events_num - 1 ; for ( int ind = 0 ; ind <:: ArraySize (indices); ind++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]]; :: PrintFormat ( "

%s event:" , events_str[ind]); event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event); } } :: ArrayFree (filtered_events); filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE; } filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW; if (event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter)) { int f_events_num = :: ArraySize (filtered_events); :: Print ( "

---== Filtered events array ==---" ); :: Print ( " Filtered by: importance low" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Events array consists of %d events." , :: ArraySize (filtered_events)); if (f_events_num > 0 ) { indices[ 1 ] = f_events_num - 1 ; for ( int ind = 0 ; ind <:: ArraySize (indices); ind++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]]; :: PrintFormat ( "

%s event:" , events_str[ind]); event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event); } } :: ArrayFree (filtered_events); filter ^= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_LOW; } filter |= FILTER_BY_IMPORTANCE_NONE; if (event_calendar_info.FilterEvents(filtered_events, events, filter)) { int f_events_num = :: ArraySize (filtered_events); :: Print ( "

---== Filtered events array ==---" ); :: Print ( " Filtered by: importance none" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Events array consists of %d events." , :: ArraySize (filtered_events)); if (f_events_num > 0 ) { indices[ 1 ] = f_events_num - 1 ; for ( int ind = 0 ; ind <:: ArraySize (indices); ind++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = filtered_events[indices[ind]]; :: PrintFormat ( "

%s event:" , events_str[ind]); event_calendar_info.PrintEventDescription(curr_event); } } } } }

在模块 3 中，根据事件的重要性进行分类。 首先，我们看看前面按名称选择的 33 条事件中有多少是重要的。 事实证明，它们都不是。 27 条事件为中等重要，6 条事件为低等重要。 此外，还有 0 条未指定重要级别的事件。

日志的内容如下：

JL 0 13 : 18 : 48.419 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) FM 0 13 : 18 : 48.421 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== New Calendar Info object ==--- JP 0 13 : 18 : 48.421 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Currency: EUR CE 0 13 : 18 : 48.630 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) EL 0 13 : 18 : 48.631 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== CArrayString list ==--- IF 0 13 : 18 : 48.631 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Events list consists of 33 events. MQ 0 13 : 18 : 48.631 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) First event : Unemployment Rate RK 0 13 : 18 : 48.631 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Last event : NAV Unemployment Change HF 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) OR 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== MqlCalendarEvent array ==--- JH 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Events array consists of 33 events. ER 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) First event : Unemployment Rate JM 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Last event : NAV Unemployment Change DH 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) CR 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Filtered events array ==--- HH 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Filtered by: importance high DO 0 13 : 18 : 48.635 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Events array consists of 0 events. CN 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) PI 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Filtered events array ==--- NO 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Filtered by: importance medium PE 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Events array consists of 27 events. KG 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) KI 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) First event : IS 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) EJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Event description ==--- JF 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Id: 999030020 DP 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Type: Indicator KJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Sector: Labor market JM 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Frequency: Monthly QJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Time mode: Exact time CN 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 999 KK 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Unit: Percentage JP 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Importance: Moderate JH 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Multiplier: None JF 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Digits: 1 PL 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Source URL: https: NH 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Event code: unemployment-rate MQ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Name: Unemployment Rate GI 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) OO 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Last event : OJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) OP 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Event description ==--- QH 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Id: 578040001 NO 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Type: Indicator ID 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Sector: Labor market DF 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Frequency: Monthly KS 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Time mode: Exact time LI 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 578 QR 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Unit: Percentage LJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Importance: Moderate DQ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Multiplier: None LH 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Digits: 1 IS 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Source URL: https: EQ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Event code: nav-unemployment-rate-nsa PJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Name: NAV Unemployment Rate n.s.a. ED 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) FF 0 13 : 18 : 48.636 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Filtered events array ==--- PK 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Filtered by: importance low JS 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Events array consists of 6 events. FH 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) FS 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) First event : LI 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) LO 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Event description ==--- EK 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Id: 276060003 IM 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Type: Indicator FE 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Sector: Labor market OP 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Frequency: Monthly HQ 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Time mode: Exact time HH 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 276 KM 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Unit: People DJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Importance: Low RM 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Multiplier: Millions KJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Digits: 3 LS 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Source URL: https: MN 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Event code: unemployment-nsa ND 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Name: Unemployment n.s.a. LP 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) LE 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Last event : DP 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) DG 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Event description ==--- CS 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Id: 578040002 QE 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Type: Indicator NM 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Sector: Labor market GH 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Frequency: Monthly PI 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Time mode: Exact time GS 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Country id: 578 CE 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Unit: People LS 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Importance: Low HJ 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Multiplier: Thousands QR 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Digits: 3 NI 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Source URL: https: MQ 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Event code: nav-unemployment-change ES 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Name: NAV Unemployment Change PI 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) CS 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) ---== Filtered events array ==--- DK 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Filtered by: importance none DH 0 13 : 18 : 48.637 Test_filter_events (USDCAD,H1) Events array consists of 0 events.

正如我曾提及的，选择事件有 49 条标准。 它们即可组合使用，也可以单独使用。





3. 非商用净持仓指标

财经日历容纳了许多不同的事件。 我已选择了一个其中最引人注目的事件 — 商品期货交易委员会（CFTC）的每周报告，该报告展示了多头和空头持仓总量之间的差值。

我们来创建一个指标，在图表的单独窗口中显示所选商品资产的数据。

共有 11 项此类资产。 创建以下枚举：

enum ENUM_NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS { NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_COPPER = 0 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SILVER = 1 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_GOLD = 2 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_CRUDE_OIL = 3 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SP_500 = 4 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_AlUMINIUM = 5 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_CORN = 6 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_NGAS = 7 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_SOYBEANS = 8 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_WHEAT = 9 , NON_COM_NET_POSITIONS_NASDAQ_100 = 10 , };

该指标用于显示前值，并检测新值。 对于第一个任务，我决定在 OnCalculate() 响应程序中采用以下代码模块：

if (prev_calculated == 0 ) { :: ArrayInitialize (gBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE ); ulong country_id = 840 ; if (gPtrEventsInfo.Init( NULL , country_id)) { MqlCalendarEvent events[]; if (gPtrEventsInfo.EventsByCountryDescription(events, false )) { string event_code_substr = GetEventCodeSubstring(); if (event_code_substr != NULL ) for ( int ev_idx = 0 ; ev_idx <:: ArraySize (events); ev_idx++) { MqlCalendarEvent curr_event = events[ev_idx]; if (:: StringFind (curr_event.event_code, event_code_substr) > - 1 ) { if (gPtrValuesInfo.Init( NULL , WRONG_VALUE , curr_event.id)) { SiTimeSeries net_positions_ts; if (gPtrValuesInfo.ValueHistorySelectByEvent(net_positions_ts, 0 )) { string net_positions_name; SiTsObservation ts_observations[]; if (net_positions_ts.GetSeries(ts_observations, net_positions_name)) { int new_size = 0 ; for ( int obs_idx =:: ArraySize (ts_observations) - 1 ; obs_idx >= 0 ; obs_idx--) { if (ts_observations[obs_idx].val != EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; new_size = obs_idx; } if (new_size > 0 ) :: ArrayResize (ts_observations, new_size); datetime start_dtime, ts_start_dtime; start_dtime = time[ 0 ]; ts_start_dtime = ts_observations[ 0 ].time; if (ts_start_dtime > start_dtime) start_dtime = ts_start_dtime; :: IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , net_positions_name); :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 1 ); int start_bar_idx =:: iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , ts_start_dtime); if (start_bar_idx > - 1 ) { start_bar_idx = rates_total - start_bar_idx; uint observations_cnt = 0 ; SiTsObservation curr_observation = ts_observations[observations_cnt]; uint ts_size = :: ArraySize (ts_observations); for ( int bar = start_bar_idx; bar < rates_total; bar++) { if ((observations_cnt + 1 ) < ts_size) { SiTsObservation next_observation = ts_observations[observations_cnt + 1 ]; if (time[bar] >= next_observation.time) { curr_observation = next_observation; gLastValueDate = curr_observation.time; gLastValue = curr_observation.val; observations_cnt++; } } gBuffer[bar] = curr_observation.val; } MqlCalendarValue values[]; gPtrValuesInfo.ValueLastSelectByEvent(gChangeId, values); } } } } break ; } } } } }

在该模块中初始化第一个日历对象。 我只指明一个国家识别码 — USA。 接下来，选择所有国家/地区事件，并通过输入变量中设置的事件代码检测所需的资产。 然后，初始化第二个日历对象，并请求历史记录。 接下来，填充指标缓冲区。

第二个模块则在 OnCalculate() 响应程序中检测新值：

MqlCalendarValue values[]; if (gPtrValuesInfo.ValueLastSelectByEvent(gChangeId, values) > 0 ) if (values[ 0 ].time > gLastValueDate) { gLastValueDate = values[ 0 ].time; gLastValue = values[ 0 ].GetActualValue(); if (InpTpLog) { :: Print ( "

---== New event value ==---" ); :: PrintFormat ( " Time: %s" , :: TimeToString (gLastValueDate)); datetime server_time =:: TimeTradeServer (); :: PrintFormat ( " Release time: %s" , :: TimeToString (server_time)); :: PrintFormat ( " Actual value: %0.1f" , gLastValue); } } if (rates_total > prev_calculated) for ( int bar = prev_calculated; bar < rates_total; bar++) gBuffer[bar] = gLastValue;

结果应类似于下图（图例 3）。









图例 3. CFTC S&P 500 非商用净持仓

在指标代码中，我们可以看到，由于指标中全局变量被重新初始化，故日历对象是动态创建的。

结束语

在本文中，我创建了日历对象类 — 该类用于简化对日历属性和接收事件值的访问。 日历数据库非常广泛，可以分析重要的财经事件，而无需借助第三方资源。

存档文件包含本文中用到的源代码。 在我的电脑上，所有文件和文件夹都位于 %MQL5\Shared Projects\Testing\Calendar 之中。 如果您的源目录定位不同，请注意正确使用 #include 指令包含 CalendarInfo.mqh 头文件。