Ação de preço. Como automatizar a estratégia de negociação de padrão de engolfo

MetaTrader 4 | Exemplos
Dmitry Iglakov
Introdução

Todos os negociadores Forex cruzam com a Ação de preço em algum momento. Essa não é uma mera técnica de análise de gráficos, mas sim o sistema completo para definir a possível direção de movimento de preço futuro. Neste artigo, analisaremos o padrão de engolfo e criaremos um Expert Advisor que seguirá este padrão e tomará decisões de negociação relevantes com base nele.

Anteriormente, examinamos a negociação automatizada com padrões de Ação de preço, especificamente com a negociação Inside Bar, no artigo Ação de preço. Como automatizar a estratégia de negociação Inside Bar.


Regras do padrão de engolfo

O padrão de engolfo se dá quando o corpo e as sombras de uma barra engolfam por completo o corpo e as sombras da barra anterior. Há dois tipos de padrões disponíveis:

  • BUOVB — Bullish Outside Vertical Bar (Barra vertical externa alta);
  • BEOVB — Bearish Outside Vertical Bar (Barra vertical externa baixa).

Fig. 1. Tipos de padrão exibidos no gráfico

Vamos olhar este padrão mais de perto.

BUOVB. O gráfico mostra que o High da barra externa está acima do High da barra anterior, e que o Low da barra externa está abaixo do Low da anterior.

BEOVB. Este padrão também pode ser facilmente identificado no gráfico. O Alto da barra externa está acima do Alto da barra anterior, e o Baixo da barra externa está abaixo do Baixo da barra anterior.

Suas diferenças são que cada padrão dá um entendimento claro sobre as direções possíveis do mercado.

Fig. 2. Estrutura do padrão

Regras do padrão de engolfo:
  • É necessário operar com este padrão em períodos de tempo mais altos. H4, D1.
  • Para uma entrada mais refinada, elementos adicionais de análises gráficas devem ser aplicados como linhas de tendência, níveis de resistência/suporte, níveis de Fibonacci, outros padrões de ação de preço etc.
  • Use ordens pendentes para evitar entradas de mercado falsas ou prematuras.
  • Padrões repetidos em negociações planas não devem ser usados como um sinal para entrada no mercado.


Como estabelecer pontos de entrada para "BUOVB", como efetuar uma ordem de parada

Fig. 3. Como definir ordens de Buy Stop e de parada

Analisaremos as regras de entrada e o posicionamento das ordens de parada para BUOVB (barra vertical externa alta) usando o exemplo acima:

  1. Definimos a ordem pendente Buy Stop a um preço um pouco acima do preço Alto (por alguns pontos, para confirmação) da barra externa.
  2. O nível de Stop Loss é definido abaixo do preço Baixo da barra externa.
  3. E o nível Take Profit é definido antes de alcançar o próximo nível de resistência.


Como estabelecer pontos de entrada para "BEOVB", como efetuar uma ordem de parada

Fig. 4. Como definir ordens de Sell Stop e de parada

Vamos examinar as regras de entrada e posicionamento de ordens de parada de BEOVB (barra vertical externa baixa) do exemplo acima:

  1. Colocamos a ordem Sell Stop pendente a um preço um pouco abaixo do preço Baixo (por alguns pontos, para confirmação) de uma barra externa.
  2. O nível de Stop Loss é definido acima do preço Alto da barra externa.
  3. E o nível Take Profit é definido antes de alcançar o próximo nível de suporte.


Como criar um Expert Advisor para negociar o padrão de engolfo

Revisamos o padrão de engolfo, aprendemos a entrar no mercado com segurança e também a determinar os níveis de ordens de parada para limitar as perdas ou bloqueios de lucros.

A seguir, tentaremos implementar algoritmos de um Expert Advisor e automatizar o padrão de negociação de engolfo.

Abrimos o MetaEditor do terminal MetaTrader 4 e criamos um novo Expert Advisor (não entraremos em detalhes sobre como criar Expert Advisors, pois há informações suficientes disponíveis no site). Na etapa de criação, deixamos todos os parâmetros em branco. É possível nomeá-los da forma que quiser. Eventualmente, você obterá os seguintes resultados:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_Bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Como converter o padrão no algoritmo MQL4

Após criar um Expert Advisor, devemos definir o padrão de engolfo após uma vela ser fechada. Para isso, introduzimos novas variáveis e valores designados a elas. Veja o código abaixo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_Bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

double open1,//first candle Open price
open2,      //second candle Open price
close1,     //first candle Close price
close2,     //second candle Close price
low1,       //first candle Low price
low2,       //second candle Low price
high1,      //first candle High price
high2;      //second candle High price
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Encontramos os dois tipos de padrão de engolfo:

void OnTick()
  {
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
//--- Finding bearish pattern BEOVB
   if(low1 < low2 &&// First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&// First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 < open2 &&	//First bar's Close price is below second bar's Open
      open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar
      open2 < close2)	//Second bar is a bullish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bearish bar
     }

Da mesma forma, encontramos um padrão bullish (alto):

//--- Finding bullish pattern BUOVB
   if(low1 < low2 &&// First bar's Low is below second bar's Low 
      high1 > high2 &&// First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 > open2 && //First bar's Close price is higher than second bar's Open
      open1 < close1 && //First bar is a bullish bar
      open2 > close2)   //Second bar is a bearish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bullish bar 
     }
  • Criamos variáveis personalizadas: ordens de parada, deslizamento, tempo de expiração de ordem, número mágico do EA, lote de negociação. A Stop loss pode ser omitida, como será definido de acordo com as regras de padrão.
  • Introduzimos variáveis locais para converter variáveis em uma forma normal.
  • Além disso, mantemos em mente que as ordens de parada são definidas a uma certa distância dos valores de preço da barra. Para implementar isso, adicionamos a variável Intervalo responsável pelo intervalo entre os preços Altos/Baixos de barras e níveis de ordem de parada, assim como níveis de ordem pendentes.
  • Inserimos a variável timeBUOVB_BEOVB para evitar a reabertura da ordem neste padrão.
  • Inserimos a variável bar1size para verificar se a barra externa é grande o suficiente. Assim, assumimos que o mercado atual não está plano.

Como resultado, obtemos o seguinte código:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

extern int     interval          = 25;                               //Interval
extern double  lot               = 0.1;                              //Lot Size
extern int     TP                = 400;                              //Take Profit
extern int     magic             = 962231;                           //Magic number
extern int     slippage          = 2;                                //Slippage
extern int     ExpDate           = 48;                               //Expiration Hour Order
extern int     bar1size          = 900;                              //Bar 1 Size

double buyPrice,//define BuyStop setting price
buyTP,      //Take Profit BuyStop
buySL,      //Stop Loss BuyStop
sellPrice,  //define SellStop setting price
sellTP,     //Take Profit SellStop
sellSL;     //Stop Loss SellStop

double open1,//first candle Open price
open2,    //second candle Open price
close1,   //first candle Close price
close2,   //second candle Close price
low1,     //first candle Low price
low2,     //second candle Low price
high1,    //first candle High price
high2;    //second candle High price

datetime _ExpDate =0; // local variable for defining pending orders expiration time
double _bar1size;// local variable required to avoid a flat market
datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB;// time of a bar when pattern orders were opened, to avoid re-opening
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   double   _bid = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_BID), Digits); // define Low price 
   double   _ask     = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK), Digits); //define High price
   double   _point   = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT);
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
//---
   _bar1size=NormalizeDouble(((high1-low1)/_point),0);
//--- Finding bearish pattern BEOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough, so the market is not flat
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 < open2 && //First bar's Сlose price is lower than second bar's Open price
      open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar
      open2 < close2)   //Second bar is a bullish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bearish bar
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); // indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
//--- Finding bullish pattern BUOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough not to consider a flat market
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 > open2 && //First bar's Close price is higher than second bar's Open price
      open1 < close1 && //First bar is a bullish bar
      open2 > close2)   //Second bar is a bearish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bullish bar 
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); // indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Como definir níveis de ordem de parada

Preenchemos todas as condições e encontramos padrões de qualidade altos. Agora, é necessário definir os níveis de ordem padrão, preços de ordem pendentes assim como datas de expiração de ordens para cada padrão.

Vamos adicionar o seguinte código ao corpo da função OnTick() :

//--- Define prices for placing orders and stop orders
   buyPrice =NormalizeDouble(high1 + interval * _point,Digits); //define a price of order placing with intervals
   buySL =NormalizeDouble(low1-interval * _point,Digits); //define stop-loss with an interval
   buyTP =NormalizeDouble(buyPrice + TP * _point,Digits); //define take profit
   _ExpDate =TimeCurrent() + ExpDate*60*60; //pending order expiration time calculation
//--- We also calculate sell orders 
   sellPrice=NormalizeDouble(low1-interval*_point,Digits);
   sellSL=NormalizeDouble(high1+interval*_point,Digits);
   sellTP=NormalizeDouble(sellPrice-TP*_point,Digits);


Correção de erros de execução

Se você já se envolveu no desenvolvimento de Expert Advisors, provavelmente sabe que erros ocorrem com frequência ao fechar e definir ordens, incluindo tempo de espera, paradas incorretas etc. Para eliminar tais erros, devemos escrever uma função separada com um pequeno handler de erros básicos incorporado.

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function opens or sets an order                                                                                  |
//| symbol      - symbol, at which a deal is performed.                                                                  |
//| cmd         - a deal (may be equal to any of the deal values).                                                       |
//| volume      - amount of lots.                                                                                        |
//| price       - Open price.                                                                                            |
//| slippage    - maximum price deviation for market buy or sell orders.                                                 |
//| stoploss    - position close price when an unprofitability level is reached (0 if there is no unprofitability level).|
//| takeprofit  - position close price when a profitability level is reached (0 if there is no profitability level).     |
//| comment     - order comment. The last part of comment can be changed by the trade server.                            |
//| magic       - order magic number. It can be used as a user-defined ID.                                               |
//| expiration  - pending order expiration time.                                                                         |
//| arrow_color - open arrow color on a chart. If the parameter is absent or equal to CLR_NONE,                          |
//|               the open arrow is not displayed on a chart.                                                            |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OrderOpenF(string     OO_symbol,
               int        OO_cmd,
               double     OO_volume,
               double     OO_price,
               int        OO_slippage,
               double     OO_stoploss,
               double     OO_takeprofit,
               string     OO_comment,
               int        OO_magic,
               datetime   OO_expiration,
               color      OO_arrow_color)
  {
   int result = -1;// result of opening an order
   int Error = 0; // error when opening an order
   int attempt = 0; // amount of performed attempts 
   int attemptMax = 3; // maximum amount of attempts
   bool exit_loop = false; // exit the loop
   string lang =TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE);// trading terminal language for defining the language of the messages
   double stopllvl =NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL) * MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_POINT),Digits);// minimum stop loss/take profit level, in points
                                                                                                                     //the module provides safe order opening
//--- checking stop orders for buying
   if(OO_cmd==OP_BUY || OO_cmd==OP_BUYLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_BUYSTOP)
     {
      double tp = (OO_takeprofit - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      double sl = (OO_price - OO_stoploss)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      if(tp>0 && tp<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_takeprofit=OO_price+stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT);
        }
      if(sl>0 && sl<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_stoploss=OO_price -(stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT));
        }
     }
//--- checking stop orders for selling
   if(OO_cmd==OP_SELL || OO_cmd==OP_SELLLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_SELLSTOP)
     {
      double tp = (OO_price - OO_takeprofit)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      double sl = (OO_stoploss - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      if(tp>0 && tp<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_takeprofit=OO_price -(stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT));
        }
      if(sl>0 && sl<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_stoploss=OO_price+stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT);
        }
     }
//--- while loop
   while(!exit_loop)
     {
      result=OrderSend(OO_symbol,OO_cmd,OO_volume,OO_price,OO_slippage,OO_stoploss,OO_takeprofit,OO_comment,OO_magic,OO_expiration,OO_arrow_color); //attempt to open an order using the specified parameters
      //--- if there is an error when opening an order
      if(result<0)
        {
         Error = GetLastError();                                     //assign a code to an error
         switch(Error)                                               //error enumeration
           {                                                         //order closing error enumeration and an attempt to fix them
            case  2:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(3000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;                                         //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case  3:
               RefreshRates();
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch   
            case  4:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(3000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case  5:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch   
            case  6:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(5000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case  8:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(7000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 64:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 65:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 128:
               Sleep(3000);
               RefreshRates();
               continue;                                             //exit switch
            case 129:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(3000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 130:
               exit_loop=true;                                       //exit while
               break;
            case 131:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 132:
               Sleep(10000);                                         //sleep for 10 seconds
               RefreshRates();                                       //update data
               //exit_loop = true;                                   //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 133:
               exit_loop=true;                                       //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 134:
               exit_loop=true;                                       //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 135:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //set the number of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 136:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //set the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 137:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  Sleep(2000);
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 138:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  Sleep(1000);
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 139:
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            case 141:
               Sleep(5000);
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            case 145:
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            case 146:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  Sleep(2000);
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 147:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  OO_expiration=0;
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 148:
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            default:
               Print("Error: ",Error);
               exit_loop=true; //exit while 
               break;          //other options 
           }
        }
      //--- if no errors detected
      else
        {
         if(lang == "Russian") {Print("Ордер успешно открыт. ", result);}
         if(lang == "English") {Print("The order is successfully opened.", result);}
         Error = 0;                                //reset the error code to zero
         break;                                    //exit while
         //errorCount =0;                          //reset the amount of attempts to zero
        }
     }
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Como resultado, obtemos o seguinte código:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

extern int     interval          = 25;                               //Interval
extern double  lot               = 0.1;                              //Lot Size
extern int     TP                = 400;                              //Take Profit
extern int     magic             = 962231;                           //Magic number
extern int     slippage          = 2;                                //Slippage
extern int     ExpDate           = 48;                               //Expiration Hour Order
extern int     bar1size          = 900;                              //Bar 1 Size

double buyPrice,//define BuyStop price
buyTP,      //Take Profit BuyStop
buySL,      //Stop Loss BuyStop
sellPrice,  //define SellStop price
sellTP,     //Take Profit SellStop
sellSL;     //Stop Loss SellStop

double open1,//first candle Open price
open2,    //second candle Open price
close1,   //first candle Close price
close2,   //second candle Close price
low1,     //first candle Low price
low2,     //second candle Low price
high1,    //first candle High price
high2;    //second candle High price

datetime _ExpDate =0; // local variable for defining pending orders expiration time
double _bar1size;// local variable required to avoid a flat market
datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB;// time of a bar when pattern orders were opened, to avoid re-opening
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   double   _bid = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_BID), Digits); // define Low price 
   double   _ask     = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK), Digits); //define High price
   double   _point   = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT);
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   
//--- Define prices for placing orders and stop orders
   buyPrice =NormalizeDouble(high1 + interval * _point,Digits); //define a price of order placing with intervals
   buySL =NormalizeDouble(low1-interval * _point,Digits); //define stop loss with an interval
   buyTP =NormalizeDouble(buyPrice + TP * _point,Digits); //define take profit
   _ExpDate =TimeCurrent() + ExpDate*60*60; //pending order expiration time calculation
//--- We also calculate sell orders 
   sellPrice=NormalizeDouble(low1-interval*_point,Digits);
   sellSL=NormalizeDouble(high1+interval*_point,Digits);
   sellTP=NormalizeDouble(sellPrice-TP*_point,Digits);
//---
   _bar1size=NormalizeDouble(((high1-low1)/_point),0);
//--- Finding bearish pattern BEOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough, so the market is not flat
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 < open2 && //First bar's Close price is lower than second bar's Open price
      open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar
      open2 < close2)   //Second bar is a bullish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bearish bar
      OrderOpenF(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,sellPrice,slippage,sellSL,sellTP,NULL,magic,_ExpDate,Blue);
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); //indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
//--- Finding bullish pattern BUOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough, so the market is not flat
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 > open2 && //First bar's Close price is higher than second bar's Open price
      open1 < close1 && //First bar is a bullish bar
      open2 > close2)   //Second bar is a bearish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bullish bar 
      OrderOpenF(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,lot,buyPrice,slippage,buySL,buyTP,NULL,magic,_ExpDate,Blue);
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB = iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); //indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora, vamos executar a compilação e verificar as mensagens de erro no log.


Como testar o Expert Advisor

É hora de testar nosso Expert Advisor. Vamos iniciar o provador de estratégia e definir os parâmetros de entrada.

Fig. 5. Parâmetros de entrada para teste

  1. Escolha um par de moedas para teste. Escolhi EURAUD.
  2. Verifique se configurou o modo "Cada tick" e definiu que o teste será executado em dados históricos. Selecionei todo o ano de 2014.
  3. Defina o período de tempo D1.
  4. Inicie o teste.
  5. Após a conclusão do teste, verifique o log. Como podemos ver, nenhum erro de execução ocorreu no processo.

Fig. 6. Como configurar as condições de teste

Abaixo está o diário de testes do EA:

Fig. 7. Diário de testes do Expert Advisor

Tenha certeza de que não há erros e otimize o EA.


Otimização

Selecionei os seguintes parâmetros para otimização:

Fig. 8. Parâmetros de otimização

Fig. 9. Configurações de otimização

Dessa forma, como um resultado de otimização e teste, agora temos o robô pronto para uso.


Resultados de testes e otimização

Após a otimização dos pares de moeda mais populares, obtivemos os seguintes resultados:

Par de moeda Lucro da rede Fator de lucro Rebaixamento (%) Lucro bruto Perda bruta
EURAUD 523,90 $ 3,70 2,13 727,98 $ 196,86 $
USDCHF 454,19 $ - 2,25 454,19 $ 0,00 $
GBPUSD 638,71 $ - 1,50 638,71 $ 0,00 $
EURUSD 638,86 $ - 1,85 638,86 $ 0,00 $
USDJPY 423,85 $ 5,15 2,36 525,51 $ 102,08 $
USDCAD 198,82 $ 2,41 2,74 379,08 $ 180,26 $
AUDUSD 136,14 $ 1,67 2,39 339,26 $ 203,12 $

Tabela 1. Resultados da otimização

Mais resultados de testes detalhados foram obtidos no par de moeda EURAUD:

Fig. 10. Resultados do teste

Fig. 11. Gráfico dos resultados do teste

Conclusão

  1. Neste artigo, criamos uma negociação de padrão de engolfo.
  2. Garantimos que os padrões de ação de preço podem funcionar mesmo sem filtros de entrada de mercado adicionais.
  3. Nenhum truque (como Martingale ou médias) foi usado.
  4. O rebaixamento foi minimizado através da configuração correta de ordens de parada.
  5. Nenhum indicador técnico foi usado. O EA foi baseado apenas na leitura de um gráfico "vazio".

Agradecemos pela leitura e esperamos que ache este artigo útil.

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1946

