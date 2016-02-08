Ação de preço. Como automatizar a estratégia de negociação de padrão de engolfo

Introdução

Todos os negociadores Forex cruzam com a Ação de preço em algum momento. Essa não é uma mera técnica de análise de gráficos, mas sim o sistema completo para definir a possível direção de movimento de preço futuro. Neste artigo, analisaremos o padrão de engolfo e criaremos um Expert Advisor que seguirá este padrão e tomará decisões de negociação relevantes com base nele.

Anteriormente, examinamos a negociação automatizada com padrões de Ação de preço, especificamente com a negociação Inside Bar, no artigo Ação de preço. Como automatizar a estratégia de negociação Inside Bar.



Regras do padrão de engolfo

O padrão de engolfo se dá quando o corpo e as sombras de uma barra engolfam por completo o corpo e as sombras da barra anterior. Há dois tipos de padrões disponíveis:

BUOVB — Bullish Outside Vertical Bar (Barra vertical externa alta);

— Bullish Outside Vertical Bar (Barra vertical externa alta); BEOVB — Bearish Outside Vertical Bar (Barra vertical externa baixa).





Fig. 1. Tipos de padrão exibidos no gráfico

Vamos olhar este padrão mais de perto.

BUOVB. O gráfico mostra que o High da barra externa está acima do High da barra anterior, e que o Low da barra externa está abaixo do Low da anterior.

BEOVB. Este padrão também pode ser facilmente identificado no gráfico. O Alto da barra externa está acima do Alto da barra anterior, e o Baixo da barra externa está abaixo do Baixo da barra anterior.

Suas diferenças são que cada padrão dá um entendimento claro sobre as direções possíveis do mercado.





Fig. 2. Estrutura do padrão

É necessário operar com este padrão em períodos de tempo mais altos. H4, D1.

Para uma entrada mais refinada, elementos adicionais de análises gráficas devem ser aplicados como linhas de tendência, níveis de resistência/suporte, níveis de Fibonacci, outros padrões de ação de preço etc.

Use ordens pendentes para evitar entradas de mercado falsas ou prematuras.

Padrões repetidos em negociações planas não devem ser usados como um sinal para entrada no mercado.





Como estabelecer pontos de entrada para "BUOVB", como efetuar uma ordem de parada





Fig. 3. Como definir ordens de Buy Stop e de parada

Analisaremos as regras de entrada e o posicionamento das ordens de parada para BUOVB (barra vertical externa alta) usando o exemplo acima:

Definimos a ordem pendente Buy Stop a um preço um pouco acima do preço Alto (por alguns pontos, para confirmação) da barra externa. O nível de Stop Loss é definido abaixo do preço Baixo da barra externa. E o nível Take Profit é definido antes de alcançar o próximo nível de resistência.





Como estabelecer pontos de entrada para "BEOVB", como efetuar uma ordem de parada





Fig. 4. Como definir ordens de Sell Stop e de parada

Vamos examinar as regras de entrada e posicionamento de ordens de parada de BEOVB (barra vertical externa baixa) do exemplo acima:

Colocamos a ordem Sell Stop pendente a um preço um pouco abaixo do preço Baixo (por alguns pontos, para confirmação) de uma barra externa. O nível de Stop Loss é definido acima do preço Alto da barra externa. E o nível Take Profit é definido antes de alcançar o próximo nível de suporte.



Como criar um Expert Advisor para negociar o padrão de engolfo

Revisamos o padrão de engolfo, aprendemos a entrar no mercado com segurança e também a determinar os níveis de ordens de parada para limitar as perdas ou bloqueios de lucros.

A seguir, tentaremos implementar algoritmos de um Expert Advisor e automatizar o padrão de negociação de engolfo.

Abrimos o MetaEditor do terminal MetaTrader 4 e criamos um novo Expert Advisor (não entraremos em detalhes sobre como criar Expert Advisors, pois há informações suficientes disponíveis no site). Na etapa de criação, deixamos todos os parâmetros em branco. É possível nomeá-los da forma que quiser. Eventualmente, você obterá os seguintes resultados:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }





Como converter o padrão no algoritmo MQL4

Após criar um Expert Advisor, devemos definir o padrão de engolfo após uma vela ser fechada. Para isso, introduzimos novas variáveis e valores designados a elas. Veja o código abaixo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); }

Encontramos os dois tipos de padrão de engolfo:

void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); if (low1 < low2 && // First bar's Low is below second bar's Low high1 > high2 && // First bar's High is above second bar's High close1 < open2 && //First bar's Close price is below second bar's Open open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar open2 < close2) //Second bar is a bullish bar { }

Da mesma forma, encontramos um padrão bullish (alto):

if (low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { }

Criamos variáveis personalizadas: ordens de parada, deslizamento, tempo de expiração de ordem, número mágico do EA, lote de negociação. A Stop loss pode ser omitida, como será definido de acordo com as regras de padrão.

Introduzimos variáveis locais para converter variáveis em uma forma normal.

Além disso, mantemos em mente que as ordens de parada são definidas a uma certa distância dos valores de preço da barra. Para implementar isso, adicionamos a variável Intervalo responsável pelo intervalo entre os preços Altos/Baixos de barras e níveis de ordem de parada, assim como níveis de ordem pendentes.

responsável pelo intervalo entre os preços Altos/Baixos de barras e níveis de ordem de parada, assim como níveis de ordem pendentes. Inserimos a variável timeBUOVB_BEOVB para evitar a reabertura da ordem neste padrão.

para evitar a reabertura da ordem neste padrão. Inserimos a variável bar1size para verificar se a barra externa é grande o suficiente. Assim, assumimos que o mercado atual não está plano.

Como resultado, obtemos o seguinte código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 25 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 400 ; extern int magic = 962231 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar1size = 900 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate = 0 ; double _bar1size; datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); _bar1size= NormalizeDouble (((high1-low1)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 < open2 && open1 > close1 && open2 < close2) { timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }





Como definir níveis de ordem de parada

Preenchemos todas as condições e encontramos padrões de qualidade altos. Agora, é necessário definir os níveis de ordem padrão, preços de ordem pendentes assim como datas de expiração de ordens para cada padrão.

Vamos adicionar o seguinte código ao corpo da função OnTick() :

buyPrice = NormalizeDouble (high1 + interval * _point, Digits ); buySL = NormalizeDouble (low1-interval * _point, Digits ); buyTP = NormalizeDouble (buyPrice + TP * _point, Digits ); _ExpDate = TimeCurrent () + ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low1-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high1+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits );



Correção de erros de execução

Se você já se envolveu no desenvolvimento de Expert Advisors, provavelmente sabe que erros ocorrem com frequência ao fechar e definir ordens, incluindo tempo de espera, paradas incorretas etc. Para eliminar tais erros, devemos escrever uma função separada com um pequeno handler de erros básicos incorporado.

int OrderOpenF( string OO_symbol, int OO_cmd, double OO_volume, double OO_price, int OO_slippage, double OO_stoploss, double OO_takeprofit, string OO_comment, int OO_magic, datetime OO_expiration, color OO_arrow_color) { int result = - 1 ; int Error = 0 ; int attempt = 0 ; int attemptMax = 3 ; bool exit_loop = false ; string lang = TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE ); double stopllvl = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL) * MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_POINT), Digits ); if (OO_cmd==OP_BUY || OO_cmd==OP_BUYLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_BUYSTOP) { double tp = (OO_takeprofit - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_price - OO_stoploss)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } } if (OO_cmd==OP_SELL || OO_cmd==OP_SELLLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_SELLSTOP) { double tp = (OO_price - OO_takeprofit)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_stoploss - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } } while (!exit_loop) { result= OrderSend (OO_symbol,OO_cmd,OO_volume,OO_price,OO_slippage,OO_stoploss,OO_takeprofit,OO_comment,OO_magic,OO_expiration,OO_arrow_color); if (result< 0 ) { Error = GetLastError (); switch (Error) { case 2 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 3 : RefreshRates(); exit_loop = true ; break ; case 4 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 5 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 6 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 5000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 8 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 7000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 64 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 65 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 128 : Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); continue ; case 129 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 130 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 131 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 132 : Sleep ( 10000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; case 133 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 134 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 135 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 136 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 137 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 138 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 1000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 139 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 141 : Sleep ( 5000 ); exit_loop= true ; break ; case 145 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 146 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 147 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; OO_expiration= 0 ; break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 148 : exit_loop= true ; break ; default : Print ( "Error: " ,Error); exit_loop= true ; break ; } } else { if (lang == "Russian" ) { Print ( "Ордер успешно открыт. " , result);} if (lang == "English" ) { Print ( "The order is successfully opened." , result);} Error = 0 ; break ; } } return (result); }

Como resultado, obtemos o seguinte código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 25 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 400 ; extern int magic = 962231 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar1size = 900 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate = 0 ; double _bar1size; datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); buyPrice = NormalizeDouble (high1 + interval * _point, Digits ); buySL = NormalizeDouble (low1-interval * _point, Digits ); buyTP = NormalizeDouble (buyPrice + TP * _point, Digits ); _ExpDate = TimeCurrent () + ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low1-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high1+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits ); _bar1size= NormalizeDouble (((high1-low1)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 < open2 && open1 > close1 && open2 < close2) { OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,sellPrice,slippage,sellSL,sellTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_BUYSTOP,lot,buyPrice,slippage,buySL,buyTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBUOVB_BEOVB = iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }

Agora, vamos executar a compilação e verificar as mensagens de erro no log.



Como testar o Expert Advisor

É hora de testar nosso Expert Advisor. Vamos iniciar o provador de estratégia e definir os parâmetros de entrada.





Fig. 5. Parâmetros de entrada para teste

Escolha um par de moedas para teste. Escolhi EURAUD. Verifique se configurou o modo "Cada tick" e definiu que o teste será executado em dados históricos. Selecionei todo o ano de 2014. Defina o período de tempo D1. Inicie o teste. Após a conclusão do teste, verifique o log. Como podemos ver, nenhum erro de execução ocorreu no processo.



Fig. 6. Como configurar as condições de teste

Abaixo está o diário de testes do EA:





Fig. 7. Diário de testes do Expert Advisor

Tenha certeza de que não há erros e otimize o EA.



Otimização

Selecionei os seguintes parâmetros para otimização:





Fig. 8. Parâmetros de otimização









Fig. 9. Configurações de otimização

Dessa forma, como um resultado de otimização e teste, agora temos o robô pronto para uso.



Resultados de testes e otimização

Após a otimização dos pares de moeda mais populares, obtivemos os seguintes resultados: Par de moeda Lucro da rede Fator de lucro Rebaixamento (%) Lucro bruto Perda bruta EURAUD 523,90 $ 3,70 2,13 727,98 $ 196,86 $ USDCHF 454,19 $ - 2,25 454,19 $ 0,00 $ GBPUSD 638,71 $ - 1,50 638,71 $ 0,00 $ EURUSD 638,86 $ - 1,85 638,86 $ 0,00 $ USDJPY 423,85 $ 5,15 2,36 525,51 $ 102,08 $ USDCAD 198,82 $ 2,41 2,74 379,08 $ 180,26 $ AUDUSD 136,14 $ 1,67 2,39 339,26 $ 203,12 $ Tabela 1. Resultados da otimização Mais resultados de testes detalhados foram obtidos no par de moeda EURAUD:





Fig. 10. Resultados do teste









Fig. 11. Gráfico dos resultados do teste



Conclusão

Neste artigo, criamos uma negociação de padrão de engolfo. Garantimos que os padrões de ação de preço podem funcionar mesmo sem filtros de entrada de mercado adicionais. Nenhum truque (como Martingale ou médias) foi usado. O rebaixamento foi minimizado através da configuração correta de ordens de parada. Nenhum indicador técnico foi usado. O EA foi baseado apenas na leitura de um gráfico "vazio".

Agradecemos pela leitura e esperamos que ache este artigo útil.