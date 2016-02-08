Kit do trader: Indicadores de decoração

Introdução

O que é um indicador? É uma ferramenta concebida para mostrar um certo tipo de dados. Normalmente, são informações sobre as propriedades da série de preços, exatamente este tipo de indicadores serão considerados adiante.



Cada indicador também tem suas próprias propriedades e características: por exemplo, a faixa de valores, as zonas de sobrecompra/sobrevenda, o cruzamento da linha, os topos e fundos... Eles são muitos e podem ser usados sucessivamente juntos com os principais indicadores de valores. Entretanto, tais propriedades não são sempre vívidas. Os motivos podem ser diferentes - o pequeno tamanho da janela de indicador, a baixa concentração etc.

A finalidade deste artigo é ajudar você a melhorar o valor descritivo e informacional dos indicadores, assim como a automatização parcial e a facilitação do processo de implementação do código. Espero que o código abaixo não cause problemas para os desenvolvedores profissionais e iniciantes.

O artigo é concebido para aqueles que tenham pelo menos o nível iniciante de conhecimento de MQL4 e possam implementar algoritmos e ideias simples em um código, assim como saibam sobre a estrutura de armazenagem de código no terminal e possam usar as bibliotecas (especialistas/bibliotecários) e arquivos de cabeçalho (especialistas/inclusão).





1. Como configurar uma tarefa

Entre todos os indicadores, gostaria de delinear os mais informativos e mais usados:

Cruzamento de linha.

Nível - não apenas pontos de cruzamento de linha, mas todo o nível será destacado.





Topos/fundos em uma interpretação simples.





Coloração diferente para as direções ascendente/descendente.





Vamos discuti-los.





2. Noções básicas

Para evitar equívocos, vamos dedicar um tempo para ver a estrutura de indicador.



#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_color1 White #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int init() { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Values); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , SmoothedValues); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Crosses); SetIndexStyle( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle( 1 , DRAW_LINE , STYLE_DASH ); SetIndexStyle( 2 , DRAW_ARROW , STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); SetIndexArrow( 2 , 251 ); IndicatorDigits(DigitsUsed); SetIndexDrawBegin( 0 , RSIPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin( 1 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin( 2 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod + 1 ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { SmoothedValues[i] = NormalizeDouble (iMAOnArray(Values, 0 , MAPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , i), DigitsUsed); } return ( 0 ); }





3. Características

Vamos considerar as características em detalhes.

3.1. Cruzamento de linha

Talvez todo o desenvolvedor tenha tentado implementar um algoritmo de negociação usando o cruzamento de duas MAs (médias móveis); ou o mesmo da linha de base MACD e o cruzamento da linha de sinal. Vamos tentar visualizá-lo e torná-lo muito mais evidente exibindo o ponto de cruzamento no indicador.

Como exemplo, por todo o texto, usaremos o Índice de forma relativa, então nosso objetivo é desenvolver um RSI melhorado com algumas novas vantagens.



3.1.1. Formalização de tarefa

É necessário marcar as barras do cruzamento de linha em um buffer separado.

3.1.2. Problemas



Parece que tudo é simples e claro. A tarefa não é difícil e pode ser resolvida com poucas linhas de código.

Precisamos descrever o cruzamento de linha como este:





if ((x1 > y1 && x2 < y2) || (x1 < y1 && x2 > y2)) { }

Ou podemos simplificá-lo:



if ((x1 - y1)*(x2 - y2) < 0 ) { }

Mas vamos considerar o seguinte caso:





Observe que os pontos verdes têm os mesmos valores. Em tal caso, não temos cruzamento de linha, apenas um caso de toque de linha.

Mas aqui:





não é tão simples determinar o cruzamento, esse caso é bem possível.

E também é necessário distinguir corretamente um caso de toque do caso de cruzamento, considerando que durante a pesquisa podemos encontrar um valor vazio em um buffer ou fim de história.





3.1.3. Solução



A partir deste lugar na função, init() não será considerado, porque não é importante. O código completo pode ser encontrado na fonte.

Aqui está a solução para os valores simples e suavizados do indicador de índice de forma relativa.

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 1 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { continue ; } Crosses[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[i + 1 ] - SmoothedValues[i + 1 ]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] && Values[i] != SmoothedValues[i]) { int index = i + 1 ; bool found = false ; while ( index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE && SmoothedValues[index] != EmptyValueUsed && SmoothedValues[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[index] != SmoothedValues[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[index] - SmoothedValues[index]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.1.4. Automatização

Nesta seção, consideramos a solução do problema usando a biblioteca Indicator_Painting.

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { MarkCrosses ( Values, SmoothedValues, Crosses, toCount - 1 , 0 , CROSS_ALL, 0 ); return ( 0 ); }

3.2. Marca de nível

Algumas das oscilações com faixa de conjunto de valores limitada e estrita (RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, DeMarker, Money Flow Index, Williams' Percent Range) frequentemente precisam marcar as zonas e níveis. Por exemplo, as zonas plantas, as zonas de sobrecompra/sobrevenda, as zonas de tendência... Vamos tentar delinear o nível definido usando a pintura com cores diferentes.



3.2.1. Formalização de tarefa

É necessário marcar em um buffer separado as barras com os valores fora do nível definido.

3.2.2. Problemas



Não é simples como parece ser à primeira vista.

O primeiro problema é desenhar as barras, nas quais o nível definido cruza. Aqui está a solução.



extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) { continue ; } Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; } } return ( 0 ); }

Esse código resolve a tarefa definida, mas há um problema:





É difícil analisá-lo visualmente, porque o desenho do sinal começa do valor, que é maior (mais baixo) que o nível. É por isso que algumas das barras de sinal não podem ser analisadas, por causa das peculiaridades do desenho causadas por alterações rápidas de barras vizinhas.

A solução é marcar não apenas as barras mais altas (mais baixas) que o nível definido, mas também a barra formada antes das já marcadas e a barra próxima a elas. E é necessário marcá-las não com seus próprios valores, mas com os valores do nível.

O segundo problema aparece após a solução do primeiro - o buffer de sinal tem pseudo marcas de rebaixamentos de nível "falsos" como o resultado da compilação do algoritmo.

Isso significa que o preço estava fora do nível durante a formação da barra, entretanto, a barra final tem o valor dentro do nível. Devido a esse fato, podemos ter uma figura como essa:







O problema aparece apenas se usarmos um indicador nas cotas de tempo real. A solução é simples - verificamos duas barras (0 e 1) durante o processamento, as outras são verificadas apenas se necessário.



Depois disso, teremos a seguinte figura para RSI^:





3.2.3. Solução

Então, vamos escrever tudo em um código:

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); toCount = MathMax (toCount, Depth); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) continue ; Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; if (Values[i + 1 ] < HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EmptyValueUsed) { Higher[i + 1 ] = HigherLevel; } } else { if (Values[i + 1 ] >= HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { Higher[i] = HigherLevel; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.2.4. Automatização



A solução do mesmo problema usando a biblioteca Indicator_Painting.

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkLevel(Values, Higher, 0 , toCount - 1 , HigherLevel, GREATER_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); MarkLevel(Values, Lower, 0 , toCount - 1 , LowerLevel, LESS_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }





3.3. Topos e fundos

Os pontos extremos (extremos) do indicador podem ser usados como sinais. Neste artigo, o termo "extremo" é usado em seu significado mais simples - se a barra tiver um valor maior (mais baixo) que os valores vizinhos, é considerada extrema.







3.3.1. Formalização de tarefa

É necessário marcar as barras com valores extremos em um buffer separado.





3.3.2. Problemas



Vamos considerar alguns exemplos:





Aqui, valores extremos evidentes são marcados com linhas vermelhas:

if ((x1 > x2 && x3 > x2) || (x1 < x2 && x3 < x2)) { }

Ou podemos simplificá-lo:

if ((x1 - x2)*(x2 - x3) < 0 ) { }

Mas vamos considerar o caso:





Os pontos marcados têm os mesmos valores. O ponto azul é um extremo. Não será fácil defini-lo. E no seguinte caso:





não há extremo, assumimos que há uma dobra.



A solução de tais casos é encontrar a segunda extremidade, como nos casos de cruzamento.

3.3.3. Solução



Aqui está o código:

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 2 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 2 ] == EmptyValueUsed ) { continue ; } Extremums[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[i + 2 ]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == Values[i + 2 ] && Values[i] != Values[i + 1 ]) { int index = i + 2 ; bool found = false ; while (index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[i + 2 ] != Values[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[index]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.3.4. Automatização

A mesma solução da tarefa usando a biblioteca Indicator_Painting.



#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkExtremums(Values, Extremums, toCount - 1 , 0 , DIR_ALL, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

3.4. Como colorir por direção

O método de visualização é usado em alguns indicadores padrão e também pode ser útil.





3.4.1. Formalização de tarefa



É necessário pintar alguns conjuntos de valores de indicadores (por exemplo, os conjuntos enquanto ascendem e descendem) com cores diferentes. A direção quer dizer o caso mais simples - se o valor atual é maior que o anterior, temos a direção ascendente, caso contrário, assumimos uma direção descendente.





3.4.2. Problemas

Vamos começar pelo recurso. Assume-se que temos um buffer de dados base e esse buffer é plotado. Caso contrário, faremos isso, porque para a pintura direcional personalizada, precisamos de pelo menos 2 cores, e pelo menos dois buffers. Agora, o recurso. Se desenharmos uma das direções sobre o buffer base, não será necessário pintar a outra direção - a veremos nas peças não pintadas do buffer base.

O buffer base:







Aqui está o buffer base com a direção ascendente plotada:



É por isso que depois consideraremos um único gráfico de direção, ascendeste, por exemplo. Vamos considerar os problemas que podem ocorrer.

A implementação ingênua do recurso é a seguinte:

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { Growing[i] = Values[i]; Growing[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } return ( 0 ); }

Compilar, anexar aos gráficos e... ver o resultado de execução do código:





Há alguns problemas, eles estão marcados com pontos. Vamos considerar por que ele está assim. Ao pintar uma direção, temos um efeito que deixa valores vazios (EMPTY_VALUE) em outras partes.

Vamos considerar o seguinte caso:







Os dados de buffer adicional que devem ter valores não vazios são marcados por pontos pretos. Para evitar a plotagem de linha reta entre os pontos (usando o estilo DRAW_LINE) é necessário ter ao menos um valor não vazio entre eles. Toda a faixa plotada não tem valores vazios, e é por isso que o buffer base é plotado somente em pedaços de "dente de serra".

A solução deste problema não é evidente - por exemplo, suavizando ou usando algumas das condições adicionais o torna muito mais complicado. Como resultado, podemos ter várias barras pintadas novamente ou outra coisa difícil.

A solução é usar dois buffers adicionais para isso. Depois, é possível alternar os pedaços pintados - assim, teremos os valores vazios necessários em cada um dos buffers.



Vamos atribuir as cores diferentes aos buffers adicionais e ver o resultado:







O problema principal é resolvido, mas há outro problema pequeno com a barra zero. Ela é desenhada novamente em todas as vezes e, em alguns casos, é necessário excluir o gráfico de direção ascendente, se a direção foi alterada.

Vamos considerar a implementação.



3.4.3. Solução



extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; Growing2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { if (Values[i + 1 ] > Values[i + 2 ]) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) Growing1[i] = Values[i]; else Growing2[i] = Values[i]; } else { if (Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i] = Values[i]; Growing2[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } else { Growing1[i] = Values[i]; Growing1[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } else if (i == 0 ) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing1[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing1[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (Growing2[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } } return ( 0 ); }





3.4.4. Automatização

A mesma solução da tarefa usando a biblioteca Indicator_Painting.

Na biblioteca, também há uma implementação parecida para a direção descendente.



#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted(); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkGrowing(Values, Growing1, Growing2, toCount - 1 , 0 , EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }





4. A biblioteca Indicator_Painting



Como resultado de todo o trabalho concluído, há a biblioteca Indicator_Painting.

Ela foi projetada especialmente para a automatização das operações descritas, com algumas adições.



Aqui vai uma lista das funções disponíveis:

void MarkExtremums( double values[], double & extremums[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkCrosses( double values1[], double values2[], double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevelCrosses( double values[], double level, double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevel( double values[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double levelValue, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkDynamicLevel( double values[], double dynamicLevel[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkGrowing( double values[], double & growing1[], double & growing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkReducing( double values[], double & reducing1[], double & reducing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed);

Aqui estão alguns exemplos do uso da biblioteca:





Para usar a biblioteca, faça o seguinte:



1. Copie o arquivo "Indicator_Painting.mq4" para a pasta "experts/libraries".



2. Copie o arquivo "Indicator_Painting.mqh" para a pasta "experts/include".



3. Adicione a seguinte string ao código de indicador:

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh>

Agora é possível usar todas as funções da biblioteca. Veja o arquivo "Indicator_Painting.mqh" para saber mais detalhes.

É possível encontrar os exemplos nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.



Conclusão

O autor espera que este artigo ajuda e simplifique o trabalho de algumas pessoas. O autor considera que o objetivo foi alcançado.

Agradecimentos



O autor gostaria de agradecer ao sr. Viktor Rustamov (granit77) pela sugestão da tarefa, ajuda e pelos comentários para melhorar o artigo.