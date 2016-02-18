1. Necessidade ou boa vontade?

No terminal do cliente MetaTrader 3 era impossível realizar 2 operações em um intervalo inferior a 10 segundos. Ao desenvolver o MT4, a MetaQuotes Software Corporation correspondeu às expectativas dos operadores, removendo esta limitação. De fato, há situações nas quais é bastante aceitável realizar várias operações de comércio uma após a outra (a movimentação de níveis de StopLoss para várias posições, a remoção de ordens pendentes, etc.). Mas alguns operadores interpretaram mal a situação, e resolveram escrever sistemas especializados "aniquiladores", capazes de abrir posições em sucessão sem intervalos. Isto resultou no bloqueio de contas ou, pelo menos, em atitudes pouco amigáveis por parte de operadores.

O artigo não é destinado a estes indivíduos. Ele é destinado àqueles que desejam tornar as operações confortáveis para si mesmos e para os seus corretores.





2. Um sistema especializado ou vários sistemas especializados: qual é a diferença?

Caso você possua apenas um terminal ativado e apenas um sistema especializado trabalhando nele, organizar uma pausa entre operações de comércio é extremamente simples: basta criar uma variável global (uma variável declarada a nível global, que não deve ser confundida com as variedades globais do terminal) e registrar nela o momento da última operação. E, é claro, antes de realizar qualquer operação de comércio você deve verificar se o tempo transcorrido desde a última tentativa foi suficiente.

Isso ocorrerá da seguinte forma:





datetime LastTradeTime = 0 ; int start() { ... ... if ( LocalTime () - LastTradeTime < 10 ) { Comment ( "Less than 10 seconds have elapsed after the last trade!" , " The expert won't trade!" ); return (- 1 ); } if ( OrderSend (...) < 0 ) { Alert ( "Error opening position #" , GetLastError () ); return (- 2 ); } LastTradeTime = LocalTime (); return ( 0 ); }



Este exemplo é adequado para um sistema especializado trabalhando em um terminal. Caso um ou vários sistemas especializados sejam inicializados simultaneamente, eles não respeitarão a pausa de 10 segundos. Eles não estarão apenas cientes do momento em que outro sistema especializado estiver realizando uma transação. Cada sistema especializado terá a sua própria variável LastTradeTime local. A saída desta situação é óbvia. Você deve criar uma variável global e registrar o momento da transação nela. Aqui estamos falando da variável global do terminal, e todos os sistemas especializados terão acesso a ela.





3. A função _PauseBeforeTrade()



Dado que o código que realiza a pausa será o mesmo para todos os sistemas especializados, será mais razoável dispô-lo como uma função. Isto garantirá o máximo de usabilidade e o mínimo volume para o código do sistema especializado.



Antes de escrever o código, vamos definir a nossa tarefa de forma mais concreta. Isso economizará tempo e recursos. Desse modo, isso é o que a função deve realizar:

verificar se uma variável global foi criada e, em caso negativo, criá-la . Seria mais lógico e econômico fazer isso a partir da função init() do sistema especializado, mas neste caso seria provável que ele fosse deletado pelo usuário, e então todos os sistema especializados trabalhando simultaneamente iriam parar de respeitar a pausa entre as transações. Portanto nós o colocamos na função a ser criada.

. Seria mais lógico e econômico fazer isso a partir da função init() do sistema especializado, mas neste caso seria provável que ele fosse deletado pelo usuário, e então todos os sistema especializados trabalhando simultaneamente iriam parar de respeitar a pausa entre as transações. Portanto nós o colocamos na função a ser criada. memorizar o tempo atual na variável global para que os outros sistemas especializados respeitem a pausa;

para que os outros sistemas especializados respeitem a pausa; verificar se tempo suficiente transcorreu após a última transação . Para fins de usabilidade, também é necessário adicionar uma variável externa que defina a duração necessária da pausa. O seu valor pode ser alterado com relação a cada um dos sistemas especializados, separadamente;

. Para fins de usabilidade, também é necessário adicionar uma variável externa que defina a duração necessária da pausa. O seu valor pode ser alterado com relação a cada um dos sistemas especializados, separadamente; exibir informações a respeito do processo e de todos os erros que venham a ocorrer durante o trabalho;

a respeito do processo e de todos os erros que venham a ocorrer durante o trabalho; devolver valores diferentes dependendo dos resultados de performance.

Caso a função detecte que não transcorreu tempo suficiente desde a última transação, ela deve esperar. A função Sleep() garantirá a espera e a verificação da função IsStopped(). Ou seja, caso você delete o sistema especializado do gráfico durante o seu "descanso", ele não desligará ou ser parado forçadamente.

Mas, para obter um caráter mais auto-descritivo, vamos exibir (a cada segundo durante o "descanso") informações sobre o tempo restante de espera.



Isto é o que devemos obter como resultado:





extern int PauseBeforeTrade = 10 ; int _PauseBeforeTrade() { if ( IsTesting ()) return ( 1 ); int _GetLastError = 0 ; int _LastTradeTime, RealPauseBeforeTrade; while ( true ) { if ( IsStopped ()) { Print ( "The expert was stopped by the user!" ); return (- 1 ); } if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "LastTradeTime" )) break ; else { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableCheck(\"LastTradeTime\")-Error #" , _GetLastError ); Sleep ( 100 ); continue ; } } if ( GlobalVariableSet ( "LastTradeTime" , LocalTime () ) > 0 ) return ( 1 ); else { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableSet(\"LastTradeTime\", " , LocalTime (), ") - Error #" , _GetLastError ); Sleep ( 100 ); continue ; } } } while ( true ) { if ( IsStopped ()) { Print ( "The expert was stopped by the user!" ); return (- 1 ); } _LastTradeTime = GlobalVariableGet ( "LastTradeTime" ); _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableGet(\"LastTradeTime\")-Error #" , _GetLastError ); continue ; } RealPauseBeforeTrade = LocalTime () - _LastTradeTime; if (RealPauseBeforeTrade < PauseBeforeTrade) { Comment ( "Pause between trades. Remaining time: " , PauseBeforeTrade - RealPauseBeforeTrade, " sec" ); Sleep ( 1000 ); continue ; } else break ; } while ( true ) { if ( IsStopped ()) { Print ( "The expert was stopped by the user!" ); return (- 1 ); } if ( GlobalVariableSet ( "LastTradeTime" , LocalTime () ) > 0 ) { Comment ( "" ); return ( 1 ); } else { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableSet(\"LastTradeTime\", " , LocalTime (), " ) - Error #" , _GetLastError ); Sleep ( 100 ); continue ; } } } }





4. Integração nos sistemas especializados e como usá-la

Para verificar a operabilidade da função, nós criamos um sistema especializado de diagnóstico que deveria realizar transações respeitando pausas entre cada transação. A função _PauseBeforeTrade() foi colocada de forma preliminar no arquivo PauseBeforeTrade.mq4 incluído no sistema especializado através da diretiva #include.

Atenção! Este sistema especializado é dedicado exclusivamente à verificação da operabilidade do sistema! Ele não pode ser utilizado para realizar transações!





#include <PauseBeforeTrade.mq4> int ticket = 0 ; int start() { if (ticket <= 0 ) { if (_PauseBeforeTrade() < 0 ) return (- 1 ); RefreshRates (); ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , 0.1 , Ask , 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "PauseTest" , 123 , 0 , Lime); if (ticket < 0 ) Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , GetLastError ()); } else { if (_PauseBeforeTrade() < 0 ) return (- 1 ); RefreshRates (); if (! OrderClose ( ticket, 0.1 , Bid , 5 , Lime )) Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , GetLastError ()); else ticket = 0 ; } return ( 0 ); }





Em seguida, um sistema especializado foi ligado ao gráfico EURUSD-M1, e outro, absolutamente idêntico, foi ligado ao gráfico GBPUSD-M1. Os resultados não demoraram a chegar: Ambos sistemas especializados começaram a realizar transações respeitando a pausa prescrita de 10 segundos entre cada transação:





5. Problemas possíveis

Quando vários sistemas especializados trabalham com uma variável global, podem ocorrer erros. Para evitar isso, nós devemos delimitar o acesso à variável. Um algoritmo de trabalho para uma "delimitação" do tipo é descrito em detalhes no artigo chamado "Erro 146 ("O contexto de negociações está ocupado") e como lidar com isso". Este é o algoritmo que iremos usar.

A versão final do sistema especializado terá a seguinte aparência:



