Price Action. Automatización de la estrategia del patrón envolvente (Engulfing)

Introducción

Todos los traders en Forex habrán utilizado la técnica Price Action (Comportamiento del precio) en algún momento. Esto no es una simple técnica de análisis de gráficos, sino todo un sistema para determinar la posible dirección del movimiento del precio en el futuro. En este artículo, vamos a analizar el patrón envolvente (Engulfing) y crear un Asesor Experto que hará el seguimiento de este patrón y tomar las decisiones pertinentes en base a él.

Ya hemos descrito el trading automatizado con los patrones Price Action en el artículo Price Action. Automatización de la estrategia de la barra interna.



Reglas del patrón envolvente

Tenemos un patrón envolvente si el cuerpo y las sombras de una vela envuelve por completo el cuerpo y las sombras de la vela anterior. Hay dos tipos de patrones envolventes:

BUOVB — Bullish Outside Vertical Bar (barra vertical externa alcista);

— Bullish Outside Vertical Bar (barra vertical externa alcista); BEOVB — Bearish Outside Vertical Bar (barra vertical externa bajista).





Fig. 1 Tipos de patrones en el gráfico

Veamos estos patrones de cerca.

BUOVB. Se puede observar en el gráfico que el máximo de la barra externa es superior al máximo de la barra anterior y el mínimo de la barra externa es inferior al mínimo de la barra anterior.

BEOVB. Este patrón también es fácil de identificar en el gráfico. El máximo de la barra externa es superior al máximo de la barra anterior y el mínimo de la barra externa es inferior al mínimo de la barra anterior.

Cada patrón da una idea clara sobre las posibles tendencias del mercado.





Fig. 2 Estructura del patrón

Para trabajar con este patrón hay que utilizar períodos de tiempo mayores: H4, D1.

Para encontrar el punto de entrada más óptimo, hay que utilizar otros elementos de análisis gráfico, como líneas de tendencia, niveles de soporte y resistencia, niveles de Fibonacci, otros patrones Price Action, etc.

Para evitar las entradas prematuras o erróneas al mercado, hay que utilizar las órdenes pendientes.

Los patrones que se repiten en una zona plana no se deben utilizar como señales para entrar al mercado.





Establecer los puntos de entrada para "BUOVB" y colocar las órdenes Stop





Fig. 3 Establecimiento de las órdenes Buy Stop y Stop Loss

Vamos a analizar las reglas de entrada y colocación de las órdenes Stop para BUOVB (barra vertical externa alcista) mediante el siguiente ejemplo:

Colocamos una orden Buy Stop pendiente en un precio ligeramente por encima del máximo (pocos puntos, para asegurarnos) de la barra externa. Establecemos el nivel Stop Loss por debajo del mínimo de la barra externa. Establecemos el nivel Take Profit justo antes del siguiente nivel de resistencia.





Establecer los puntos de entrada para "BEOVB" y colocar las órdenes Stop





Fig. 4 Establecimiento de las órdenes Sell Stop y Stop Loss

Vamos a analizar las reglas de entrada y colocación de las órdenes Stop para BEOVB (barra vertical externa bajista) mediante el ejemplo anterior:

Colocamos una orden Sell Stop pendiente en un precio ligeramente por debajo del mínimo (pocos puntos, para asegurarnos) de la barra externa. Establecemos el nivel Stop Loss por encima del máximo de la barra externa. Establecemos el nivel Take Profit justo antes del siguiente nivel de soporte.



Crear un Asesor Experto para el trading con el patrón envolvente

Hemos repasado el patrón envolvente y aprendido cómo entrar al mercado de forma segura, así como determinar los niveles de las órdenes Stop para limitar las pérdidas o garantizar las ganancias.

A continuación vamos a tratar de implementar los algoritmos del Asesor Experto y automatizar el trading con el patrón envolvente.

Abrimos MetaEditor desde el terminal de MetaTrader 4 y creamos un nuevo Asesor Experto (no voy a entrar en los detalles de cómo crear Asesores Expertos, ya que hay bastante información sobre este tema en el sitio web). De momento, dejamos todos los parámetros en blanco. Puede poner el nombre que quiera. Al final, obtenemos el siguiente resultado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }





Convertir el patrón en un algoritmo MQL4

Una vez creado el Asesor Experto hay que definir el patrón envolvente después del cierre de una vela. Para ello, introducimos nuevas variables y les asignamos unos valores. Véase el siguiente código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); }

Encontramos dos tipo de patrones envolventes:

void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); if (low1 < low2 && // First bar's Low is below second bar's Low high1 > high2 && // First bar's High is above second bar's High close1 < open2 && //First bar's Close price is below second bar's Open open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar open2 < close2) //Second bar is a bullish bar { }

Encontramos el patrón alcista de la misma manera:

if (low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { }

Creamos unas variables personalizables: órdenes Stop, deslizamiento (slippage), tiempo de expiración de órdenes, número mágico del Asesor Experto, lote del trading. Se puede omitir Stop Loss, puesto que se establece de acuerdo con las reglas del patrón.

Introducimos variables locales para normalizar el formato de las variables.

Además, hay que recordar que las órdenes Stop se colocan a cierta distancia de los precios de la barra. Para ello, añadimos la variable Interval que se encarga del intervalo entre los precios máximo/mínimo de las barras y de los niveles de las órdenes Stop, además de los niveles de las órdenes pendientes.

que se encarga del intervalo entre los precios máximo/mínimo de las barras y de los niveles de las órdenes Stop, además de los niveles de las órdenes pendientes. Añadimos la variable timeBUOVB_BEOVB para evitar la reapertura de la orden en este patrón.

para evitar la reapertura de la orden en este patrón. Añadimos la variable bar1size para comprobar que la barra externa es los suficientemente grande. Por lo tanto, podemos suponer que el mercado actual no es plano.

Como resultado, obtenemos el siguiente código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 25 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 400 ; extern int magic = 962231 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar1size = 900 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate = 0 ; double _bar1size; datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); _bar1size= NormalizeDouble (((high1-low1)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 < open2 && open1 > close1 && open2 < close2) { timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }





Determinar los niveles de las órdenes Stop

Hemos cumplido todas las condiciones y hemos encontrado unos patrones de gran calidad. Ahora necesitamos establecer los niveles de las órdenes Stop, los precios de las órdenes pendientes, así como el tiempo de expiración de las órdenes para cada patrón.

Vamos a añadir el siguiente código a la función OnTick():

buyPrice = NormalizeDouble (high1 + interval * _point, Digits ); buySL = NormalizeDouble (low1-interval * _point, Digits ); buyTP = NormalizeDouble (buyPrice + TP * _point, Digits ); _ExpDate = TimeCurrent () + ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low1-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high1+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits );



Corrección de los errores de ejecución

Si ya ha desarrollado algunos Asesores Expertos, seguro que sabe que los errores ocurren a menudo al cerrar y establecer las órdenes, incluyendo el tiempo de espera, los valores erróneos, etc. Para eliminar estos errores tenemos que escribir una función por separado que incluye un pequeño procesador de errores básicos.

int OrderOpenF( string OO_symbol, int OO_cmd, double OO_volume, double OO_price, int OO_slippage, double OO_stoploss, double OO_takeprofit, string OO_comment, int OO_magic, datetime OO_expiration, color OO_arrow_color) { int result = - 1 ; int Error = 0 ; int attempt = 0 ; int attemptMax = 3 ; bool exit_loop = false ; string lang = TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE ); double stopllvl = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL) * MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_POINT), Digits ); if (OO_cmd==OP_BUY || OO_cmd==OP_BUYLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_BUYSTOP) { double tp = (OO_takeprofit - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_price - OO_stoploss)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } } if (OO_cmd==OP_SELL || OO_cmd==OP_SELLLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_SELLSTOP) { double tp = (OO_price - OO_takeprofit)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_stoploss - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } } while (!exit_loop) { result= OrderSend (OO_symbol,OO_cmd,OO_volume,OO_price,OO_slippage,OO_stoploss,OO_takeprofit,OO_comment,OO_magic,OO_expiration,OO_arrow_color); if (result< 0 ) { Error = GetLastError (); switch (Error) { case 2 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 3 : RefreshRates(); exit_loop = true ; break ; case 4 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 5 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 6 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 5000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 8 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 7000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 64 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 65 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 128 : Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); continue ; case 129 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 130 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 131 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 132 : Sleep ( 10000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; case 133 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 134 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 135 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 136 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 137 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 138 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 1000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 139 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 141 : Sleep ( 5000 ); exit_loop= true ; break ; case 145 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 146 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 147 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; OO_expiration= 0 ; break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 148 : exit_loop= true ; break ; default : Print ( "Error: " ,Error); exit_loop= true ; break ; } } else { if (lang == "Russian" ) { Print ( "Ордер успешно открыт. " , result);} if (lang == "English" ) { Print ( "The order is successfully opened." , result);} Error = 0 ; break ; } } return (result); }

Como resultado, obtenemos el siguiente código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 25 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 400 ; extern int magic = 962231 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar1size = 900 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate = 0 ; double _bar1size; datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); buyPrice = NormalizeDouble (high1 + interval * _point, Digits ); buySL = NormalizeDouble (low1-interval * _point, Digits ); buyTP = NormalizeDouble (buyPrice + TP * _point, Digits ); _ExpDate = TimeCurrent () + ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low1-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high1+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits ); _bar1size= NormalizeDouble (((high1-low1)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 < open2 && open1 > close1 && open2 < close2) { OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,sellPrice,slippage,sellSL,sellTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_BUYSTOP,lot,buyPrice,slippage,buySL,buyTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBUOVB_BEOVB = iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }

Vamos compilar el código y comprobar si hay mensajes de error en el registro.



Prueba del asesor experto

Es el momento de probar nuestro Asesor Experto. Vamos a ejecutar la prueba de estrategias y establecer los parámetros de entrada.





Fig. 5 Parámetros de entrada para la prueba

Hay que seleccionar un par de divisas para la prueba. He optado por el EURAUD. Hay que asegurarse de elegir el modo "Cada tick" y seleccionar la casilla "Utilizar datos" para llevar a cabo la prueba. He seleccionado todo el año 2014. Establecemos el período de tiempo D1. Iniciamos la prueba. Una vez finalizada la prueba, comprobamos el diario. Como se puede observar, no se ha producido ningún error durante el proceso.



Fig. 6 Configuración de las condiciones de la prueba

La siguiente figura muestra el diario de la prueba del Asesor Experto:





Fig. 7 Diario de la prueba del Asesor Experto

Nos aseguramos de que no hay ningún error y optimizamos el Asesor Experto



Optimización

He seleccionado los siguientes parámetros para la optimización:





Fig. 8 Parámetros de la optimización









Fig. 9 Ajustes de la optimización

Como resultado de la optimización y la prueba, obtenemos el Asesor Experto listo para su uso.



Resultados de la optimización y la prueba

Después de realizar la optimización de los pares de divisas más conocidos, hemos obtenido el siguiente resultado: Par de divisas Beneficio neto Factor de beneficio Disminución (%) Beneficio bruto Pérdida bruta EURAUD 523,90 $ 3,70 2,13 727,98 $ 196,86 $ USDCHF 454,19 $ - 2,25 454,19 $ 0,00 $ GBPUSD 638,71 $ - 1,50 638,71 $ 0,00 $ EURUSD 638,86 $ - 1,85 638,86 $ 0,00 $ USDJPY 423,85 $ 5,15 2,36 525,51 $ 102,08 $ USDCAD 198,82 $ 2,41 2,74 379,08 $ 180,26 $ AUDUSD 136,14 $ 1,67 2,39 339,26 $ 203,12 $ Tabla 1 Resultados de la optimización Se han llevado a cabo unas pruebas más detalladas con el par de divisas EURAUD:





Fig. 10 Resultados de la prueba









Fig. 11 Gráfico de los resultados de la prueba



Conclusión

En este artículo, hemos creado un Asesor Experto para el trading con el patrón envolvente. Hemos visto que los patrones Price Action pueden funcionar incluso sin filtros adicionales para entrar al mercado. No hemos recurrido a ningún truco (tipo martingala o promediado). Al establecer correctamente las órdenes Stop, se ha reducido la disminución al mínimo. No se ha utilizado ningún indicador técnico. Se basa el Asesor Experto únicamente en la lectura del gráfico "básico".

¡Gracias por leer el artículo! y espero que le haya resultado útil.