Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 97): Unabhängige Handhabung der Bewegung von Formularobjekten

Konzept

Während der Entwicklung von erweiterten grafischen Objekten sah ich mich mit der Notwendigkeit konfrontiert, zu Formularobjekten zurückzukehren — Grafische Objekte auf der Leinwand, die in erweiterte grafische Objekte als Kontrollpunkte zur Verwaltung von Ankerpunkten für grafische Objekte implementiert werden sollten. Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Entwicklung von Mausereignissen für Formularobjekte begonnen. Hier werde ich meine Arbeit an der Handhabung der Bewegung von Formularobjekten beenden. Wir sollten in der Lage sein, jedes Formular im Chart zu verschieben. Die Form, die ausgewählt werden soll, sollte diejenige sein, die vom Mauszeiger gezogen wird, und alle Diagrammwerkzeuge sollten je nach Objekt rechtzeitig korrekt aktiviert und deaktiviert werden.

Lassen Sie uns die Verfolgung von Mausereignissen so einrichten, dass wir die neu entwickelten Handler für die Implementierung aller übrigen Interaktionen eines Formularobjekts mit der Maus verwenden können. Neben der Implementierung des Ziehens der Formulare mit dem Mauszeiger und der Vorbereitung von "Stubs" für andere Interaktionsereignisse werde ich Texte für die Rückgabecodes des Handelsservers und die Fehlercodes der Ausführung hinzufügen. Außerdem werde ich neue Eigenschaften für Handelsobjekte hinzufügen — StopLoss- und TakeProfit-Preise, die schon seit einiger Zeit in den Handelseigenschaften vorhanden sind.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, ergänzen wir die neuen Indices der Nachrichten:

MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE, MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE, MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT,

und die Texte, der den neu hinzugefügten Indices entsprechen:

{ "Цена Bid" , "Bid price" }, { "Цена Ask" , "Ask price" }, { "Цена Last" , "Last price" }, { "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" }, { "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" }, { "Оплата за проведение сделки" , "Fee for making a deal" } , { "Прибыль" , "Profit" }, { "Символ" , "Symbol" }, { "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" }, { "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" }, { "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" }, { "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" }, { "Счёт" , "Account" },

In derselben Datei ergänzen wir die Liste mit den Fehlermeldungen:

string messages_ts_ret_code[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Реквота" , "Requote" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Запрос отклонен" , "Request rejected" }, { "Запрос отменен трейдером" , "Request canceled by trader" }, { "Ордер размещен" , "Order placed" }, { "Заявка выполнена" , "Request completed" }, { "Заявка выполнена частично" , "Only part of request completed" }, { "Ошибка обработки запроса" , "Request processing error" }, { "Запрос отменен по истечению времени" , "Request canceled by timeout" }, { "Неправильный запрос" , "Invalid request" }, { "Неправильный объем в запросе" , "Invalid volume in request" }, { "Неправильная цена в запросе" , "Invalid price in request" }, { "Неправильные стопы в запросе" , "Invalid stops in request" }, { "Торговля запрещена" , "Trading disabled" }, { "Рынок закрыт" , "Market closed" }, { "Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса" , "Not enough money to complete request" }, { "Цены изменились" , "Prices changed" }, { "Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса" , "No quotes to process request" }, { "Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе" , "Invalid order expiration date in request" }, { "Состояние ордера изменилось" , "Order state changed" }, { "Слишком частые запросы" , "Too frequent requests" }, { "В запросе нет изменений" , "No changes in request" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером" , "Autotrading disabled by server" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом" , "Autotrading disabled by client terminal" }, { "Запрос заблокирован для обработки" , "Request locked for processing" }, { "Ордер или позиция заморожены" , "Order or position frozen" }, { "Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку" , "Invalid order filling type" }, { "Нет соединения с торговым сервером" , "No connection with trade server" }, { "Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов" , "Operation allowed only for live accounts" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров" , "Number of pending orders reached limit" }, { "Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа" , "Volume of orders and positions for symbol reached limit" }, { "Неверный или запрещённый тип ордера" , "Incorrect or prohibited order type" }, { "Позиция с указанным идентификатором уже закрыта" , "Position with specified identifier already closed" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Закрываемый объем превышает текущий объем позиции" , "Close volume exceeds the current position volume" }, { "Для указанной позиции уже есть ордер на закрытие" , "Close order already exists for specified position" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество открытых позиций" , "Number of positions reached limit" }, { "Запрос на активацию отложенного ордера отклонен, а сам ордер отменен" , "The pending order activation request is rejected, the order is canceled" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только длинные позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only long positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только короткие позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only short positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешено только закрывать существующие позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only position closing is allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Разрешено закрывать существующие позиции только по правилу FIFO\"" , "The request is rejected, because \"Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule\" flag is set for the trading account" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Запрещено открывать встречные позиции по одному символу\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled\" rule is set for the trading account" }, };

und wir fügen die neuen Arrays — mit den neuen Ausführungsfehlermeldungen, die vorher in der Bibliothek fehlten, aber bereits zu MQL5 hinzugefügt worden sind:

string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются" , "OpenCL functions not supported on this computer" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL" , "Internal error occurred when running OpenCL" }, { "Неправильный хэндл OpenCL" , "Invalid OpenCL handle" }, { "Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL" , "Error creating the OpenCL context" }, { "Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL" , "Failed to create run queue in OpenCL" }, { "Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL" , "Error occurred when compiling OpenCL program" }, { "Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)" , "Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)" }, { "Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL" , "Error creating OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)" , "Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL" , "OpenCL program runtime error" }, { "Неверный размер буфера OpenCL" , "Invalid size of OpenCL buffer" }, { "Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL" , "Invalid offset in OpenCL buffer" }, { "Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL" , "Failed to create OpenCL buffer" }, { "Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов" , "Too many OpenCL objects" }, { "Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства" , "OpenCL device selection error" }, }; string messages_runtime_database[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Внутренняя ошибка базы данных" , "Internal database error" }, { "Невалидный хендл базы данных" , "Invalid database handle" }, { "Превышено максимально допустимое количество объектов Database" , "Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects" }, { "Ошибка подключения к базе данных" , "Database connection error" }, { "Ошибка выполнения запроса" , "Request execution error" }, { "Ошибка создания запроса" , "Request generation error" }, { "Данных для чтения больше нет" , "No more data to read" }, { "Ошибка перехода к следующей записи запроса" , "Failed to move to the next request entry" }, { "Данные для чтения результатов запроса еще не готовы" , "Data for reading request results are not ready yet" }, { "Ошибка автоподстановки параметров в SQL-запрос" , "Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request" }, { "Запрос базы данных не только для чтения" , "Database query not read only" }, }; string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "URL не прошел проверку" , "Invalid URL" }, { "Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL" , "Failed to connect to specified URL" }, { "Превышен таймаут получения данных" , "Timeout exceeded" }, { "Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса" , "HTTP request failed" }, }; string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета" , "Invalid socket handle passed to function" }, { "Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)" , "Too many open sockets (max 128)" }, { "Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом" , "Failed to connect to remote host" }, { "Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета" , "Failed to send/receive data from socket" }, { "Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)" , "Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)" }, { "Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение" , "No data on certificate protecting connection" }, }; string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Должен быть указан пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol must be specified" }, { "Некорректное имя пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol invalid" }, { "Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol too long" }, { "Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа" , "Path of custom symbol too long" }, { "Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует" , "Custom symbol with the same name already exists" }, { "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа" , "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing the custom symbol" }, { "Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка" , "You are trying to delete custom symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа" , "Invalid custom symbol property" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "Wrong parameter while setting property of custom symbol" }, { "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "A too long string parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol" }, { "Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков" , "Ticks in array not arranged in order of time" }, }; string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений" , "Array size insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values" }, { "Превышен лимит запроса по времени" , "Request time limit exceeded" }, { "Страна не найдена" , "Country not found" }, }; string messages_runtime_sqlite[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Общая ошибка" , "Generic error" }, { "Внутренняя логическая ошибка в SQLite" , "SQLite internal logic error" }, { "Отказано в доступе" , "Access denied" }, { "Процедура обратного вызова запросила прерывание" , "Callback routine requested abort" }, { "Файл базы данных заблокирован" , "Database file locked" }, { "Таблица в базе данных заблокирована " , "Database table locked" }, { "Сбой malloc()" , "Insufficient memory for completing operation" }, { "Попытка записи в базу данных, доступной только для чтения " , "Attempt to write to readonly database" }, { "Операция прекращена с помощью sqlite3_interrupt() " , "Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()" }, { "Ошибка дискового ввода-вывода" , "Disk I/O error" }, { "Образ диска базы данных испорчен" , "Database disk image corrupted" }, { "Неизвестный код операции в sqlite3_file_control()" , "Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()" }, { "Ошибка вставки, так как база данных заполнена " , "Insertion failed because database is full" }, { "Невозможно открыть файл базы данных" , "Unable to open the database file" }, { "Ошибка протокола блокировки базы данных " , "Database lock protocol error" }, { "Только для внутреннего использования" , "Internal use only" }, { "Схема базы данных изменена" , "Database schema changed" }, { "Строка или BLOB превышает ограничение по размеру" , "String or BLOB exceeds size limit" }, { "Прервано из-за нарушения ограничения" , "Abort due to constraint violation" }, { "Несоответствие типов данных" , "Data type mismatch" }, { "Ошибка неправильного использования библиотеки" , "Library used incorrectly" }, { "Использование функций операционной системы, не поддерживаемых на хосте" , "Uses OS features not supported on host" }, { "Отказано в авторизации" , "Authorization denied" }, { "Не используется " , "Not used " }, { "2-й параметр для sqlite3_bind находится вне диапазона" , "Bind parameter error, incorrect index" }, { "Открытый файл не является файлом базы данных" , "File opened that is not database file" }, }; #ifdef __MQL4__

Dies sind neue Fehlermeldungen, die in MQL5 eingeführt wurden, nachdem mit der Erstellung der Bibliothek begonnen wurde. Es war nicht möglich, sie in die Bibliothek aufzunehmen, da sie in der Sprache nicht vorhanden waren. Jetzt, da die Fehlercodes implementiert sind und bereits mehrere Terminalversionen veröffentlicht wurden, kann ich diese Fehlercodes endlich ohne das Risiko einer Versionsinkompatibilität in die Bibliothek aufnehmen.

Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, die Nachrichtenklasse der Bibliothek in die Lage zu versetzen, auf diese Klassen zu verweisen, wenn ein Fehlercode behandelt wird.

Um dies zu erreichen, fügen wir in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh die Codeüberprüfung in Bezug auf die Einhaltung der Wertebereiche hinzu und weisen der Variablen m_text in der Klasse der Fehlermeldungen den String aus dem notwendigen Array zu, der dem Fehlercode entspricht:

void CMessage::GetTextByID( const int msg_id) { CMessage::m_text= ( msg_id== 0 ? messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num] : #ifdef __MQL5__ msg_id> 4000 && msg_id< 4020 ? messages_runtime[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4100 && msg_id< 4117 ? messages_runtime_charts[msg_id- 4101 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4200 && msg_id< 4206 ? messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id- 4201 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4300 && msg_id< 4306 ? messages_runtime_market[msg_id- 4301 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4400 && msg_id< 4408 ? messages_runtime_history[msg_id- 4401 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4500 && msg_id< 4525 ? messages_runtime_global[msg_id- 4501 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4600 && msg_id< 4604 ? messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id- 4601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4700 && msg_id< 4759 ? messages_runtime_account[msg_id- 4701 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4800 && msg_id< 4813 ? messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id- 4801 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4900 && msg_id< 4905 ? messages_runtime_books[msg_id- 4901 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5028 ? messages_runtime_files[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5029 && msg_id< 5045 ? messages_runtime_string[msg_id- 5030 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5049 && msg_id< 5064 ? messages_runtime_array[msg_id- 5050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5099 && msg_id< 5115 ? messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id- 5100 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5119 && msg_id< 5131 ? messages_runtime_database[msg_id- 5120 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5269 && msg_id< 5276 ? messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id- 5270 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5299 && msg_id< 5311 ? messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id- 5300 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5399 && msg_id< 5403 ? messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id- 5400 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5600 && msg_id< 5627 ? messages_runtime_sqlite[msg_id- 5601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 10003 && msg_id< 10047 ? messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id- 10004 ][m_lang_num] : #else msg_id> 0 && msg_id< 10 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 63 && msg_id< 66 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 54 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 127 && msg_id< 151 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 116 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4000 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[ 26 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4031 ? messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4049 && msg_id< 4076 ? messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id- 4050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4098 && msg_id< 4113 ? messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id- 4099 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4199 && msg_id< 4221 ? messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id- 4200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4249 && msg_id< 4267 ? messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id- 4250 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5030 ? messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : #endif msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? messages_library[msg_id- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] : messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] ); }

Bei der Behandlung des Rückgabecodes des Handelsservers erhöhen wir die obere Grenze des Code-Bereichs um 1, da wir nun eine neue Meldung mit dem Code 10046 haben, die ebenfalls in den Bereich der behandelten Fehlercodes aufgenommen werden sollte.



Jetzt ist die Bibliothek in der Lage, neue Fehlernummern des Handelsservers und während der Laufzeit korrekt zu behandeln. Fügen wir dem Deal-Objekt neue Eigenschaften hinzu. Jetzt haben wir die neue Eigenschaft "Deal fee", und die Eigenschaften StopLoss und TakeProfit sind jetzt auch in Deals enthalten. Fügen wir sie ebenfalls zu den Geschäftseigenschaften hinzu.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die neue Eigenschaft zur Enumeration der realen Auftragseigenschaften hinzu (die Bibliothek enthält den abstrakten Auftrag, während alle anderen Inhalte, nämlich Geschäfte und Positionen, davon abgeleitet sind):

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_SL, ORDER_PROP_TP, ORDER_PROP_FEE, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, ORDER_PROP_SWAP, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 12 )

Wir erhöhen die Gesamtzahl der echten Eigenschaften von 11 auf 12



und fügen die Sortierung nach der neuen Eigenschaft zur Enumeration der möglichen Sortierkriterien für die Reihenfolge und den Umgang hinzu:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_TIME, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2, SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_FEE, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION, SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT, SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID };

Jetzt sind wir in der Lage, die Angebote nach der neuen Eigenschaft zu sortieren.



In der Liste der möglichen Mauszustände relativ zum Formular, passen wir die Konstantennamen der Enumeration ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE leicht an, damit ihre Namen den Mausstatus relativ zum Formular genauer angeben:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _WHEEL, };





Verbessern wir die abstrakte Klasse der Aufträge in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh.

Im geschützten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die den Wert der Eigenschaft DEAL_FEE aus den Deal-Eigenschaften liest und diesen Wert zurückgibt:

protected : COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket); long OrderMagicNumber( void ) const ; long OrderTicket( void ) const ; long OrderTicketFrom( void ) const ; long OrderTicketTo( void ) const ; long OrderPositionID( void ) const ; long OrderPositionByID( void ) const ; long OrderOpenTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderCloseTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderType( void ) const ; long OrderState( void ) const ; long OrderTypeByDirection( void ) const ; long OrderTypeFilling( void ) const ; long OrderTypeTime( void ) const ; long OrderReason( void ) const ; long DealOrderTicket( void ) const ; long DealEntry( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByStopLoss( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration( void ) const ; long PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ; double OrderOpenPrice( void ) const ; double OrderClosePrice( void ) const ; double OrderProfit( void ) const ; double OrderCommission( void ) const ; double OrderSwap( void ) const ; double OrderVolume( void ) const ; double OrderVolumeCurrent( void ) const ; double OrderStopLoss( void ) const ; double OrderTakeProfit( void ) const ; double DealFee( void ) const ; double OrderPriceStopLimit( void ) const ; string OrderSymbol( void ) const ; string OrderComment( void ) const ; string OrderExternalID( void ) const ; string GetReasonDescription( const long reason) const ; string GetEntryDescription( const long deal_entry) const ; string GetTypeDealDescription( const long type_deal) const ; public :





In den Methodenblock für den vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften des Auftragsobjekts fügen wir im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse die Methode hinzu, die den in den Objekteigenschaften festgelegten Wert der Eigenschaft DEAL_FEE zurückgibt:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long MagicID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID); } long GroupID1( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1); } long GroupID2( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2); } long PendReqID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } long TimeOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } long TimeClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING TypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME TypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double Fee( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_FEE); } double PriceStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID1( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id); } void SetGroupID2( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id); } void SetPendReqID( const long req_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }





Lesen und Setzen des neuen Eigenschaftswerts auf die Objekteigenschaften im geschlossenen parametrischen Klassenkonstruktor:

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION; this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING] = this .OrderTypeFilling(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME] = this .OrderTypeTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_FEE)] = this .DealFee(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID] = this .GetMagicID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1] = this .GetGroupID1(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2] = this .GetGroupID2(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID] = this .GetPendReqID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }





In der Methode, die den StopLoss-Kurs zurückgibt, schreiben wir den StopLoss-Wert für den Deal:

double COrder::OrderStopLoss( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderStopLoss(); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_SL); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Wenn der Auftragsstatus Deal ist, wird der StopLoss-Wert des Deals über sein Ticket gelesen und das Ergebnis zurückgegeben.



Das Gleiche gilt für die Methode, die den TakeProfit-Preis zurückgibt:

double COrder::OrderTakeProfit( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTakeProfit(); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_TP); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }





Die Methode liefert die Kosten eines Deals:

double COrder::DealFee( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else return :: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_FEE); #endif }

Wenn es sich um MQL4 handelt, hat ein Auftrag keine solche Eigenschaft — es wird Null zurückgegeben.

Im Falle von MQL5, wird der erforderliche Wert aus den Eigenschaften des Geschäfts durch sein Ticket ausgelesen und zurückgegeben.







Wir fügen die Handhabung einer neuen Eigenschaft zu der Methode hinzu, die die Beschreibung der reellen Eigenschaft der Bestellung zurückgibt:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_FEE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_COMMISSION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_SWAP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); }





Alle anderen Auftragselemente, einschließlich Saldooperationen, Deals und Positionen, werden von der abstrakten Auftragsklasse abgeleitet. Verbessern wir die Deal-Objektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh.

Hier müssen wir die Eigenschaften StopLoss und TakeProfit aus der Liste der nicht unterstützten Eigenschaften in der Methode entfernen, die das Flag zurückgibt, das die Objektunterstützung für die reale Eigenschaft angibt — jetzt verfügt das Geschäft über diese beiden Eigenschaften und sie sollten vom Klassenobjekt unterstützt werden:

bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if ( property==ORDER_PROP_TP || property==ORDER_PROP_SL || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this .OrderType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Nun sieht die Methode wie folgt aus:

bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this .OrderType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Da die Methode nicht unterstützte Eigenschaften aufzählt, ist die neu hinzugefügte Eigenschaft DEAL_FEE zunächst nicht in der Liste enthalten, was bedeutet, dass wir sie hier nicht festlegen müssen, da sie standardmäßig unterstützt wird.



Alle neuen Eigenschaften und Fehlernummern werden in die Bibliothek aufgenommen und sollten korrekt behandelt werden.

Nun wollen wir uns dem Ziehen von Formularobjekten mit der Maus widmen.







Unabhängige Handhabung der Bewegung von Formularobjekten

Zunächst sollten wir entscheiden, wie wir das Mausbewegungsereignis behandeln, wenn die Schaltfläche auf dem Formular angeklickt und gehalten wird. In Anbetracht der Erfahrungen aus dem vorherigen Artikel müssen wir ein etwas anderes Konzept für die Behandlung von Mausereignissen in Bezug auf das Formular entwickeln. Beim Testen des EA aus dem vorangegangenen Artikel habe ich mehrere Unzulänglichkeiten und falsches Verhalten bei der Mausinteraktion mit mehreren Formularobjekten festgestellt. Daher brauchen wir einen anderen Ansatz.

Mehrere Experimente haben gezeigt, dass das System der Flags im Handler der Klassenereignisse der grafischen Elemente erstellt werden sollte. Diese Flags sollen anzeigen, an welchem Formularobjekt sich der Mauszeiger gerade befindet, ob die Maustaste gerade gedrückt ist und ob sie außerhalb aller auf dem Chart vorhandenen Formulare gedrückt wurde. Das Formularobjekt enthält das Flag für die Interaktion mit der Umgebung. Verwenden Sie es, um das Formular zu spezifizieren, mit dem Sie arbeiten wollen und dessen Ereignisse Sie behandeln wollen.



Mit anderen Worten, das Konzept sollte wie folgt lauten:

Wenn sich der Cursor außerhalb aller Formulare auf dem Chart befindet, kann das Kontextmenü für das Chart aufgerufen werden, ebenso wie das Ziehen mit der Maus und die Verwendung des Fadenkreuz-Werkzeugs, während es keine Reaktion geben sollte, wenn der Cursor die Formulare berührt (mit gedrückter Maustaste außerhalb der Formulare), während wir das Chart mit der Maus ziehen.



Sobald der Mauszeiger über einem Formularobjekt schwebt (bei losgelassener Taste), werden alle Chart-Werkzeuge deaktiviert, um auf das Drücken der Maustaste auf dem Formular oder auf eine andere Interaktion der Maus mit dem Formular zu warten (z. B. Scrollen mit dem Mausrad oder Visualisierung des über dem Formular schwebenden Cursors als verschiedene visuelle Formulareffekte).

Wenn die Maustaste auf dem Formular gedrückt wird, wird das Interaktions- und Bewegungsflag für das Formular gesetzt. Das Interaktionsflag soll dann dazu dienen, festzulegen, welches der beiden Formulare ausgewählt werden soll, sofern diese beiden Formulare übereinander liegen, der Mauszeiger darüber schwebt und anschließend die Maustaste gedrückt wird. Das Formular mit dem aktiven Interaktionsflag soll ausgewählt werden.

Wenn wir die Taste loslassen, nachdem wir das Formular mit der Maus gezogen haben, werden die Chart-Werkzeuge aktiviert, während das Interaktionskennzeichen des Formulars aktiv bleibt. Daher wird dieses Formular von den beiden ausgewählt, wenn sie wieder übereinander gelegt werden und die Maustaste losgelassen wird. Wenn der Cursor ein derzeit inaktives Formular auswählt (nicht das, das gerade gezogen wurde) und mit dem Ziehen beginnt, wird die Interaktionsflags vom ersten Formular entfernt und für das ausgewählte Formular aktiviert.

Ein solches Flag-System wird uns immer darüber informieren, welches Formular zuletzt aktiv war, über welchem Formular der Cursor schwebt und ob es visuell hervorgehoben werden kann (diese Handler werden später in der Formularobjektklasse und nicht in der Klasse der grafischen Elemente implementiert). Wir werden immer in der Lage sein, mit einem Formular zu interagieren, über dem sich der Mauszeiger befindet, und ein Formular zu ziehen, das zuletzt mit der Maus ausgewählt wurde. Wir müssen alles entfernen, was in der Ereignishandhabung der Formularobjektklasse erstellt wurde (mit Ausnahme der Anpassung der Formularkoordinaten im Falle eines Chart-Wechselereignisses). Wir öffnen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh und entfernen den überflüssigen Code aus der Ereignisbehandlung, um es bei der Anpassung der vertikalen Koordinatenverschiebung zu belassen: void CForm:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Außerdem habe ich die Namen der Enumeration-Konstanten korrigiert, um sie verständlicher zu machen:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state= MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED ); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL ); else form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } } else { form_state= ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return form_state; }

Alles ist eingestellt. Jetzt müssen wir das Flag-System in der Ereignishandhabung der Klasse der grafischen Elementsammlung erstellen.

Wir öffnen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh und nehmen die notwendigen Verbesserungen vor.



Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir das Klassenobjekt "Mausstatus" und zwei Methoden — diejenige, die den Zeiger auf das Formular unter dem Cursor zurückgibt und diejenige, die alle Interaktionsflags für alle Formulare außer dem angegebenen zurücksetzt:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state); void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form); public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); public :





Die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das unter dem Cursor befindliche Formular zurückgibt:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state) { mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } return NULL ; }

Die Methode ist im Programmcode ausführlich kommentiert. Kurz gesagt, wir müssen wissen, auf welchem Formularobjekt sich der Mauszeiger befindet. Wenn wir einfach die Koordinaten des Mauszeigers betrachten und sie mit den Koordinaten und der Größe des Formulars vergleichen, finden wir sicher das Formular, über dem sich der Mauszeiger befindet. Allerdings gibt es hier ein Problem: Wenn zwei Formulare übereinander liegen, wird das Formular ausgewählt, das in der Liste an erster Stelle steht, und nicht das, das sich über allen anderen auf dem Chart befindet, was falsch ist. Daher wird beim Klicken mit der Maustaste auf das Formular das entsprechende Interaktionsflag gesetzt, um das aktive Formular zu finden. Nur wenn ein solches Formular nicht vorhanden ist, beginnen wir mit der Suche nach einem beliebigen aufgelisteten Formular, über dem sich der Mauszeiger befindet. Ein solcher Ansatz sorgt für ein korrektes Verhalten beim Umgang mit der Maus. Es wird immer das Formular ausgewählt, das zuletzt aktiv war. Das ist das Formular, das sich über allen anderen auf dem Chart befindet — also im Vordergrund, da das Formular unmittelbar nach seiner Auswahl in den Vordergrund gerückt wird.



Die Methode setzt die Interaktionsflags für alle Formulare außer dem angegebenen Formular zurück:

void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form_exept) { int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (form== NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (form.Name()==form_exept.Name() && form. ChartID ()==form_exept. ChartID ())) continue ; form.SetInteraction( false ); } }

Mit dieser Methode haben wir immer nur ein Formular mit dem aktiven Interaktionsflag zur gleichen Zeit. Wenn wir ein Formular mit der Maus auswählen, setzen wir sofort das Interaktionsflag für dieses Formular. Für alle anderen Formulare sollte das Flag deaktiviert werden. Dies geschieht beim Aufruf der Methode.



Wir sollten die Ereignisbehandlung der Mausinteraktion mit den Formularen in der Ereignisbehandlung der Klasse der grafischen Elementsammlung bei allen Ereignissen außer dem Chart-Wechselereignis aufrufen. Das Codesegment unmittelbar nach dem chart change event check ist dafür am besten geeignet, da wir auf alle Ereignisse außer diesem reagieren müssen. Platzieren wir den Block der Handler der Mausinteraktion mit den Formularen dort, wo es notwendig ist:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Der gesamte Codeblock der Ereignisbehandlung 'Maus interagiert mit dem Formular' wird von ausführlichen Kommentaren begleitet. Derzeit haben einige Ereignisse nur "Stubs" — diese Blöcke sollen aufrufende Ereignishandler in einem Formularobjekt enthalten.



Im Moment ist alles bereit, um das neue Konzept zu testen.



Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part97\ als TestDoEasyPart97.mq5.

Es wird fast keine Änderungen geben. Ich werde nur die Koordinaten der erstellten Formulare anpassen. Ich werde die zuvor erstellte Makro-Substitution verwenden, die die Anzahl der erstellten Formularobjekte angibt:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< FORMS_TOTAL ;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( i== 0 ? 100 : 160 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart:





Ich habe alle genannten Nachteile nach dem Testen des EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel beseitigt. Außerdem ist das Verschieben von Formularen durch die Grenzen des Charts begrenzt. Wenn ein Formular über ein anderes gelegt wird, wird immer das benötigte Formular ausgewählt und die Cursor-Koordinatenverschiebungen relativ zu den verschobenen Formularkoordinaten werden immer korrekt berechnet.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Entwicklung der grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

