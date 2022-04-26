WebSocket para o MetaTrader 5: Usando a API do Windows

Introdução

Em nosso artigo WebSocket para MetaTrader 5, cobrimos os conceitos básicos do protocolo WebSocket e implementamos o cliente em MQL5. Desta vez vamos usar a API do Windows para criar um cliente WebSocket para os programas MetaTrader 5. Esta é a segunda melhor alternativa, pois não requer o uso de programas de terceiros, todos os componentes necessários estão disponíveis no sistema operacional. Executaremos o cliente como uma classe e realizaremos testes enviando os dados de tick atuais ao MetaTrader 5 usando o WebSocket API da Binary.com.





WebSocket no Windows



Ao falar em API do Windows e em Internet, convém notar que os desenvolvedores da MQL5 estão mais familiarizados com a biblioteca Windows Internet (WinINeT). Ela suporta protocolos de Internet, incluindo protocolo de transferência de arquivos (FTP) e HTTP. A biblioteca Windows HTTP Services (WinHTTP) é uma biblioteca especial para o protocolo HTTP, com funções para o desenvolvimento de aplicativos de servidor. Algumas das funções WinHTTP são projetadas para manusear conexões WebSocket.

O protocolo WebSocket é suportado nos sistemas operacionais Windows a partir do Windows 8.1 e Windows Server 2012 R2. O Windows 7 e versões anteriores não têm suporte nativo para o protocolo, por isso os programas deste artigo não funcionarão em máquinas com estes sistemas operacionais.

Biblioteca Winhttp



Para criar uma conexão cliente WebSocket, precisaremos das seguintes funções:

WinHttpOpen

Inicializa a biblioteca, preparando-a para ser utilizada pelo aplicativo

WinHttpConnect

Define o nome de domínio do servidor com o qual o aplicativo precisa interagir.

WinHttpOpenRequest

Cria o identificador da solicitação HTTP

WinHttpSetOption

Define várias alternativas de configuração para conexão HTTP

WinHttpSendRequest

Envia a solicitação para o servidor

WinHttpReceiveResponse

Recebe uma resposta do servidor depois que a solicitação é enviada

WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade

Confirma que a resposta do servidor corresponde ao protocolo WebSocket

WinHttpCloseHandle

Desativa quaisquer descritores de recursos utilizados anteriormente

WinHttpWebSocketSend

Envia dados através de uma conexão WebSocket

WinHttpWebSocketReceive

Recebe dados usando uma conexão WebSocket

WinHttpWebSocketClose

Fecha a conexão WebSocket

WinHttpWebSocketQueryCloseStatus

Verifica a mensagem de status de fechamento enviada do servidor



Todas as funções da biblioteca estão documentadas pela Microsoft. Uma descrição detalhada de todas as funções, seus parâmetros de entrada e tipos de valores de retorno pode ser encontrada nos links acima.

O cliente que estamos criando para o MetaTrader 5 funciona em modo síncrono. Isso significa que a chamada de função bloqueia a execução até que o valor retorne. Por exemplo, uma chamada do WinHttpWebSocketReceive() irá bloquear a execução até que os dados estejam disponíveis para serem lidos. Tenha isto em mente ao criar aplicativos para o MetaTrader 5.

As funções winhttp são declaradas e importadas no arquivo winhttp.mqh.

#include <WinAPI\errhandlingapi.mqh> #define WORD ushort #define DWORD ulong #define BYTE uchar #define INTERNET_PORT WORD #define HINTERNET long #define LPVOID uint & #define WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE 12000 #define ERROR_WINHTTP_OUT_OF_HANDLES (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 1 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_TIMEOUT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 2 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INTERNAL_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 4 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_URL (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 5 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_UNRECOGNIZED_SCHEME (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 6 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 7 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_OPTION (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 9 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_OPTION_NOT_SETTABLE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 11 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SHUTDOWN (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 12 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_LOGIN_FAILURE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 15 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_OPERATION_CANCELLED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 17 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INCORRECT_HANDLE_TYPE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 18 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INCORRECT_HANDLE_STATE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 19 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CONNECT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 29 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CONNECTION_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 30 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_RESEND_REQUEST (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 32 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 44 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_BEFORE_OPEN (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 100 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_BEFORE_SEND (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 101 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_AFTER_SEND (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 102 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_AFTER_OPEN (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 103 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_NOT_FOUND (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 150 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_SERVER_RESPONSE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 152 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_HEADER (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 153 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_QUERY_REQUEST (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 154 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_ALREADY_EXISTS (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 155 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_REDIRECT_FAILED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 156 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_AUTO_PROXY_SERVICE_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 178 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_BAD_AUTO_PROXY_SCRIPT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 166 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_UNABLE_TO_DOWNLOAD_SCRIPT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 167 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_UNHANDLED_SCRIPT_TYPE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 176 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SCRIPT_EXECUTION_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 177 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_NOT_INITIALIZED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 172 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_FAILURE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 175 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_DATE_INVALID (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 37 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_CN_INVALID (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 38 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_INVALID_CA (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 45 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_REV_FAILED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 57 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CHANNEL_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 157 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_INVALID_CERT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 169 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_REVOKED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 170 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_WRONG_USAGE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 179 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_AUTODETECTION_FAILED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 180 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_COUNT_EXCEEDED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 181 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_SIZE_OVERFLOW (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 182 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CHUNKED_ENCODING_HEADER_SIZE_OVERFLOW (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 183 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_RESPONSE_DRAIN_OVERFLOW (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 184 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_CERT_NO_PRIVATE_KEY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 185 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_CERT_NO_ACCESS_PRIVATE_KEY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 186 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED_PROXY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 187 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_FAILURE_PROXY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 188 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_RESERVED_189 (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 189 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HTTP_PROTOCOL_MISMATCH (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 190 ) #define WINHTTP_ERROR_LAST (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 188 ) enum WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE = 0 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE = 1 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE = 2 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE = 3 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_CLOSE_BUFFER_TYPE = 4 }; enum _WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_CLOSE_STATUS { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SUCCESS_CLOSE_STATUS = 1000 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_ENDPOINT_TERMINATED_CLOSE_STATUS = 1001 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_PROTOCOL_ERROR_CLOSE_STATUS = 1002 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_INVALID_DATA_TYPE_CLOSE_STATUS = 1003 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_EMPTY_CLOSE_STATUS = 1005 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_ABORTED_CLOSE_STATUS = 1006 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_INVALID_PAYLOAD_CLOSE_STATUS = 1007 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_POLICY_VIOLATION_CLOSE_STATUS = 1008 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_MESSAGE_TOO_BIG_CLOSE_STATUS = 1009 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UNSUPPORTED_EXTENSIONS_CLOSE_STATUS = 1010 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SERVER_ERROR_CLOSE_STATUS = 1011 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SECURE_HANDSHAKE_ERROR_CLOSE_STATUS = 1015 }; #define WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_MAX_CLOSE_REASON_LENGTH 123 #define WINHTTP_FLAG_SECURE 0x00800000 #define WINHTTP_ACCESS_TYPE_DEFAULT_PROXY 0 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_SECURITY_FLAGS 31 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_SECURE_PROTOCOLS 84 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_UPGRADE_TO_WEB_SOCKET 114 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_CLOSE_TIMEOUT 115 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_KEEPALIVE_INTERVAL 116 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_RECEIVE_BUFFER_SIZE 122 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_SEND_BUFFER_SIZE 123 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_UNKNOWN_CA 0x00000100 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_CERT_DATE_INVALID 0x00002000 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_CERT_CN_INVALID 0x00001000 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_CERT_WRONG_USAGE 0x00000200 #define ERROR_INVALID_PARAMETER 87 L #define ERROR_INVALID_OPERATION 4317 L #import "winhttp.dll" HINTERNET WinHttpOpen( string ,DWORD, string , string ,DWORD); HINTERNET WinHttpConnect(HINTERNET, string ,INTERNET_PORT,DWORD); HINTERNET WinHttpOpenRequest(HINTERNET, string , string , string , string , string ,DWORD); bool WinHttpSetOption(HINTERNET,DWORD,LPVOID[],DWORD); bool WinHttpQueryOption(HINTERNET,DWORD,LPVOID[],DWORD&); bool WinHttpSetTimeouts(HINTERNET, int , int , int , int ); HINTERNET WinHttpSendRequest(HINTERNET, string ,DWORD,LPVOID[],DWORD,DWORD,DWORD); bool WinHttpReceiveResponse(HINTERNET,LPVOID[]); HINTERNET WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade(HINTERNET,DWORD&); bool WinHttpCloseHandle(HINTERNET); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketSend(HINTERNET,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE,BYTE&[],DWORD); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketReceive(HINTERNET,BYTE&[],DWORD,DWORD&,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE&); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketClose(HINTERNET, ushort ,BYTE&[],DWORD); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketQueryCloseStatus(HINTERNET, ushort &,BYTE&[],DWORD,DWORD&); #import





Usando as funções Winhttp



Para instalar o cliente WebSocket com as funções necessárias, primeiro precisamos chamar WinHttpOpen() para inicializar a biblioteca. Esta função retorna um identificador de sessão para chamadas posteriores a outras funções winhttp.

#include<winhttp.mqh> HINTERNET sessionhandle,connectionhandle,requesthandle,websockethandle; void OnStart () { sessionhandle=connectionhandle=requesthandle=websockethandle= NULL ; sessionhandle=WinHttpOpen( "MT5 app" ,WINHTTP_ACCESS_TYPE_DEFAULT_PROXY, NULL , NULL , 0 ); if (sessionhandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpOpen error" + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); return ; }

O segundo passo é criar um identificador de conexão usando WinHttpConnect(). Aqui especificamos o endereço do servidor e o número da porta. Note que nesta etapa precisamos especificar o nome de domínio para o servidor sem esquema e caminho. Também é possível usar um endereço IP público, se for conhecido. A maioria dos erros que ocorrem com winhttp está relacionada à transmissão de um endereço de servidor formatado incorretamente. Por exemplo, se o endereço completo do servidor é como wss://ws.example.com/path, WinHttpConnect() espera apenas ws.example.com.

connectionhandle=WinHttpConnect(sessionhandle,server,Port, 0 ); if (connectionhandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpConnect error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

Depois de criar com sucesso o identificador de conexão, nós o usamos para definir o identificador de solicitação através de WinHttpOpenRequest(). Aqui especificamos o caminho (se houver) a partir do endereço do servidor e também definimos a opção para tornar a conexão segura.

requesthandle=WinHttpOpenRequest(connectionhandle, "GET" ,path, NULL , NULL , NULL ,(ExtTLS)?WINHTTP_FLAG_SECURE: 0 ); if (requesthandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpOpenRequest error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

Agora que temos o identificador de solicitação correto, precisamos nos preparar para o aperto de mão, chamando WinHttpSetOption().

uint nullpointer[]= {}; if (!WinHttpSetOption(requesthandle,WINHTTP_OPTION_UPGRADE_TO_WEB_SOCKET,nullpointer, 0 )) { Print ( "WinHttpSetOption upgrade error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

Isto permite que os cabeçalhos necessários sejam adicionados à solicitação http de acordo com o protocolo WebSocket. O aperto de mão é iniciado por meio da chamada de WinHttpSendRequest() e, em seguida, de WinHttpReceiveResponse() para confirmar que a resposta à nossa solicitação foi recebida.

if (!WinHttpSendRequest(requesthandle, NULL , 0 ,nullpointer, 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "WinHttpSendRequest error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; } if (!WinHttpReceiveResponse(requesthandle,nullpointer)) { Print ( "WinHttpRecieveResponse no response " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade() verifica a resposta em relação ao protocolo WebSocket. Se tudo estiver bem, ele devolve o identificador WebSocket necessário.

ulong nv= 0 ; websockethandle=WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade(requesthandle,nv); if (websockethandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; } WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); requesthandle= NULL ;

Nosso cliente WebSocket está agora pronto para operar. Podemos enviar dados com WinHttpWebSocketSend() e recebê-los com WinHttpWebSocketReceive(). O identificador da solicitação não é mais necessária porque o identificador do WebSocket já foi criado e nossa conexão http foi atualizada para uma conexão WebSocket. Podemos liberar todos os recursos associados ao idetificador da solicitação por meio da chamada de WinHttpCloseHandle().

bool WebsocketSend( const string message) { BYTE msg_array[]; StringToCharArray (message,msg_array, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayRemove (msg_array, ArraySize (msg_array)- 1 , 1 ); DWORD len=( ArraySize (msg_array)); ulong send=WinHttpWebSocketSend(websockethandle,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE,msg_array,len); if (send) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool WebSocketRecv( uchar &rxbuffer[], ulong &bytes_read) { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE rbuffertype=- 1 ; BYTE rbuffer[ 65539 ]; ulong rbuffersize= ulong ( ArraySize (rbuffer)); ulong done= 0 ; ulong transferred= 0 ; ZeroMemory (rxbuffer); ZeroMemory (rbuffer); bytes_read= 0 ; int called= 0 ; do { called++; ulong get=WinHttpWebSocketReceive(websockethandle,rbuffer,rbuffersize,transferred,rbuffertype); if (get) { return ( false ); } ArrayCopy (rxbuffer,rbuffer,( int )done, 0 ,( int )transferred); done+=transferred; transferred= 0 ; ZeroMemory (rbuffer); } while (rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE || rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE); Print ( "Buffer type is " + EnumToString (rbuffertype)+ " bytes read " + IntegerToString (done)+ " looped " + IntegerToString (called)); bytes_read=done; return ( true ); }

A chamada de WinHttpWebSocketClose() fecha a conexão WebSocket. Após o fechamento da conexão, todos os identificadores associados devem ser desinicializados por meio da chamada de

WinHttpCloseHandle() para cada um deles.

BYTE closearray[]= {}; ulong close=WinHttpWebSocketClose(websockethandle,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SUCCESS_CLOSE_STATUS,closearray, 0 ); if (close) { Print ( "websocket close error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (websockethandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(websockethandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

Classe CWebsocket



O arquivo websocket.mqh conterá a classe CWebsocket, que servirá como wrapper para as funções da biblioteca winhttp necessárias para ativar o cliente WebSocket.

O arquivo começa com uma diretiva include para incluir todas as funções e declarações importadas das bibliotecas API do Windows.

#include<winhttp.mqh> #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST WINHTTP_ERROR_LAST+ 1000 #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST+ 1 #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_EMPTY_SEND_BUFFER WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST+ 2 #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST+ 3 enum ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE { CLOSED = 0 , CLOSING, CONNECTING, CONNECTED };

O método Connect() é chamado primeiro para iniciar uma conexão com o servidor WebSocket.

Parâmetros Connect():

_serveraddress — endereço completo do servidor (type:string)



_port — número da porta do servidor (type:ushort)

_appname — parâmetro de string para identificar o aplicativo usando o cliente WebSocket. Será enviado como um dos cabeçalhos na solicitação http inicial (type:string)

_secure — valor booleano que especifica se deve ou não ser utilizada uma conexão segura (type:boolean)

O método Connect() chama os métodos privados initialize() e upgrade(). O método privado initialize() processa o endereço completo do servidor e o divide em um nome de domínio e um caminho. Finalmente, createSessionConnection() cria uma sessão e os identificadores de conexão. O método upgrade() cria uma solicitação e os identificadores WebSocket antes de definir o novo estado de conexão de cliente.

bool CWebsocket::Connect( const string _serveraddress, const INTERNET_PORT _port= 443 , const string _appname= NULL , bool _secure= true ) { if (clientState==CONNECTED) { if ( StringCompare (_serveraddress,serveraddress, false )) Abort(); else return ( true ); } if (!initialize(_serveraddress,_port,appname,_secure)) return ( false ); return (upgrade()); } bool CWebsocket::initialize( const string _serveraddress, const ushort _port, const string _appname, bool _secure) { if (initialized) return ( true ); if (_secure) isSecure= true ; if (_port== 0 ) { if (isSecure) serverPort= 443 ; else serverPort= 80 ; } else { serverPort=_port; isSecure=_secure; if (serverPort== 443 && !isSecure) isSecure= true ; } if (_appname!= NULL ) appname=_appname; else appname= "Mt5 app" ; serveraddress=_serveraddress; int dot= StringFind (serveraddress, "." ); int ss=(dot> 0 )? StringFind (serveraddress, "/" ,dot):- 1 ; serverPath=(ss> 0 )? StringSubstr (serveraddress,ss+ 1 ): "/" ; int sss= StringFind (serveraddress, "://" ); if (sss< 0 ) sss=- 3 ; serverName= StringSubstr (serveraddress,sss+ 3 ,ss); initialized=createSessionConnection(); return (initialized); } bool CWebsocket::createSessionConnection( void ) { hSession=WinHttpOpen(appname,WINHTTP_ACCESS_TYPE_DEFAULT_PROXY, NULL , NULL , 0 ); if (hSession== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); return ( false ); } hConnection=WinHttpConnect(hSession,serverName,serverPort, 0 ); if (hSession== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CWebsocket::upgrade( void ) { clientState=CONNECTING; hRequest=WinHttpOpenRequest(hConnection, "GET" ,serverPath, NULL , NULL , NULL ,(isSecure)?WINHTTP_FLAG_SECURE: 0 ); if (hRequest== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } uint nullpointer[]= {}; if (!WinHttpSetOption(hRequest,WINHTTP_OPTION_UPGRADE_TO_WEB_SOCKET,nullpointer, 0 )) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } if (!WinHttpSendRequest(hRequest, NULL , 0 ,nullpointer, 0 , 0 , 0 )) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } if (!WinHttpReceiveResponse(hRequest,nullpointer)) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } ulong nv= 0 ; hWebSocket=WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade(hRequest,nv); if (hWebSocket== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } WinHttpCloseHandle(hRequest); hRequest= NULL ; clientState=CONNECTED; return ( true ); }

Se o método Connect() retornar true, podemos começar a enviar dados através do cliente WebSocket. O processo é simplificado através de dois métodos.

O método SendString() aceita uma string como entrada, enquanto o método Send() aceita um array de caracteres não assinados como o único parâmetro de função. No caso de sucesso, ambos retornam true e chamam o método private clientend(), que trata de todas as operações de envio para a classe.

bool CWebsocket::clientsend(BYTE &txbuffer[],WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE buffertype) { DWORD len=( ArraySize (txbuffer)); if (len<= 0 ) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_EMPTY_SEND_BUFFER); return ( false ); } ulong send=WinHttpWebSocketSend(hWebSocket,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE,txbuffer,len); if (send) { setErrorDescription(); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CWebsocket::SendString( const string msg) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } if ( StringLen (msg)<= 0 ) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_EMPTY_SEND_BUFFER); return ( false ); } BYTE msg_array[]; StringToCharArray (msg,msg_array, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayRemove (msg_array, ArraySize (msg_array)- 1 , 1 ); DWORD len=( ArraySize (msg_array)); return (clientsend(msg_array,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE)); } bool CWebsocket::Send(BYTE &buffer[]) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } return (clientsend(buffer,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE)); }

Podemos usar Read() ou ReadString() para ler os dados enviados a partir do servidor. Os métodos retornam o tamanho dos dados recebidos. ReadString() requer uma string, passada por referência, na qual os dados recebidos serão escritos, enquanto Read() escreve em um array de caracteres não assinados.

void CWebsocket::clientread(BYTE &rbuffer[], ulong &bytes) { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE rbuffertype=- 1 ; ulong done= 0 ; ulong transferred= 0 ; ZeroMemory (rbuffer); ZeroMemory (rxbuffer); bytes= 0 ; do { ulong get=WinHttpWebSocketReceive(hWebSocket,rxbuffer,rxsize,transferred,rbuffertype); if (get) { setErrorDescription(); return ; } ArrayCopy (rbuffer,rxbuffer,( int )done, 0 ,( int )transferred); done+=transferred; ZeroMemory (rxbuffer); transferred= 0 ; } while (rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE || rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE); bytes=done; return ; } ulong CWebsocket::Read(BYTE &buffer[]) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } ulong bytes_read_from_socket= 0 ; clientread(buffer,bytes_read_from_socket); return (bytes_read_from_socket); } ulong CWebsocket::ReadString( string &_response) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } ulong bytes_read_from_socket= 0 ; BYTE buffer[]; clientread(buffer,bytes_read_from_socket); _response=(bytes_read_from_socket)? CharArrayToString (buffer): NULL ; return (bytes_read_from_socket); }

Quando o cliente WebSocket não for mais necessário, a conexão com o servidor pode ser fechada usando Close() ou Abort(). O método Abort() difere do Close() na medida em que não apenas fecha a conexão WebSocket, mas também redefine algumas propriedades de classe para seu estado padrão.

void CWebsocket::Close( void ) { if (clientState==CLOSED) return ; clientState=CLOSING; BYTE nullpointer[]= {}; ulong result=WinHttpWebSocketClose(hWebSocket,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SUCCESS_CLOSE_STATUS,nullpointer, 0 ); if (result) setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ; } void CWebsocket::Abort( void ) { Close(); serveraddress=serverName=serverPath= NULL ; serverPort= 0 ; isSecure= false ; last_error= 0 ; StringFill (errormsg, 0 ); return ; }

ClientState() consulta o estado atual do cliente WebSocket

DomainName(), Port() e ServerPath() retornam, respectivamente, o nome de domínio, a porta e o caminho para a conexão atual.

LastErrorMessage() pode ser usado para recuperar o último erro como uma string detalhada, enquanto que chamar LastError() retorna o código de erro como um valor inteiro.

string LastErrorMessage( void ) { return (errormsg); } uint LastError( void ) { return (last_error); } ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE ClientState( void ) { return (clientState); } string DomainName( void ) { return (serverName); } INTERNET_PORT Port( void ) { return (serverPort); } string ServerPath( void ) { return (serverPath); }

Abaixo está a classe inteira.

class CWebsocket { private : ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE clientState; HINTERNET hSession; HINTERNET hConnection; HINTERNET hWebSocket; HINTERNET hRequest; string appname; string serveraddress; string serverName; INTERNET_PORT serverPort; string serverPath; bool initialized; BYTE rxbuffer[]; bool isSecure; ulong rxsize; string errormsg; uint last_error; bool initialize( const string _serveraddress, const INTERNET_PORT _port, const string _appname, bool _secure); bool createSessionConnection( void ); bool upgrade( void ); void reset( void ); bool clientsend(BYTE &txbuffer[],WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE buffertype); void clientread(BYTE &rxbuffer[], ulong &bytes); void setErrorDescription( uint error= 0 ); public : CWebsocket( void ):clientState( 0 ), hSession( NULL ), hConnection( NULL ), hWebSocket( NULL ), hRequest( NULL ), serveraddress( NULL ), serverName( NULL ), serverPort( 0 ), initialized( false ), isSecure( false ), rxsize( 65539 ), errormsg( NULL ), last_error( 0 ) { ArrayResize (rxbuffer,( int )rxsize); ArrayFill (rxbuffer, 0 ,rxsize, 0 ); StringInit (errormsg, 1000 ); } ~CWebsocket( void ) { Close(); ArrayFree (rxbuffer); } bool Connect( const string _serveraddress, const INTERNET_PORT _port= 443 , const string _appname= NULL , bool _secure= true ); void Close( void ); bool SendString( const string msg); bool Send(BYTE &buffer[]); ulong ReadString( string &response); ulong Read(BYTE &buffer[]); void Abort( void ); void ResetLastError ( void ) { last_error= 0 ; StringFill (errormsg, 0 ); :: ResetLastError (); } string LastErrorMessage( void ) { return (errormsg); } uint LastError( void ) { return (last_error); } ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE ClientState( void ) { return (clientState); } string DomainName( void ) { return (serverName); } INTERNET_PORT Port( void ) { return (serverPort); } string ServerPath( void ) { return (serverPath); } };

Agora que temos a classe WebSocket, podemos olhar para um exemplo de como usá-la.





Testando a classe CWebsocket



Para testes, criarei um aplicativo para MetaTrader 5 que adicionará um símbolo personalizado da Binary.com. Ao ser lançado em um gráfico, o aplicativo carrega o histórico e abre um novo gráfico do símbolo personalizado, que é atualizado em tempo real a cada tick.

Estão previstas duas versões do aplicativo. BinaryCustomSymboWithTickHistory.ex5 utilizará o histórico de tick, enquanto BinaryCustomSymboWithBarHistory.ex5 carregará o histórico de barras no formato OHLC. O código de ambos os aplicativos é quase idêntico.



Binary.com tem uma API bem documentada que permite aos desenvolvedores criar interfaces que interagem com seus sistemas. A API se baseia em soquete web com solicitações e respostas em formato JSON.





O aplicativo será realizado como um EA que usa três bibliotecas:



A primeira é websocket.mqh para processamento das conexões WebSocket,



A segunda é JAson.mqh por trabalhar com dados em formato JSON, ela foi desenvolvida por Alexey Sergeev. Pode ser encontrada no repositório vivazzi do GitHub,



A terceira é FileTxt.mqh para operações de arquivo.

O EA tem os seguintes parâmetros de entrada configuráveis:



binary_appid é um parâmetro de string para acesso de aplicativo à API. O ID do aplicativo pode ser obtido seguindo as instruções no portal do desenvolvedor. A assinatura dos dados por símbolo não requer autorização no Binary.com, portanto não é necessário nenhum token API.

binary_symbol é uma enumeração que permite aos usuários selecionar o símbolo a ser importado para o MetaTrader 5.

binary_timeframe é o período do gráfico que se abre após o carregamento e a adição do histórico no MetaTrader 5.



#include<websocket.mqh> #include<JAson.mqh> #include<Files/FileTxt.mqh> #define BINARY_URL "ws.binaryws.com/websockets/v3?app_id=" #define BINARY_SYMBOL_SETTINGS "binarysymbolset.json" #define BINARY_SYMBOL_BASE_PATH "Binary.com\\" enum ENUM_BINARY_SYMBOL { BINARY_1HZ10V= 0 , BINARY_1HZ25V, BINARY_1HZ50V, BINARY_1HZ75V, BINARY_1HZ100V, BINARY_1HZ200V, BINARY_1HZ300V, BINARY_BOOM300N, BINARY_BOOM500, BINARY_BOOM1000, BINARY_CRASH300N, BINARY_CRASH500, BINARY_CRASH1000, BINARY_cryBTCUSD, BINARY_cryETHUSD, BINARY_frxAUDCAD, BINARY_frxAUDCHF, BINARY_frxAUDJPY, BINARY_frxAUDNZD, BINARY_frxAUDUSD, BINARY_frxBROUSD, BINARY_frxEURAUD, BINARY_frxEURCAD, BINARY_frxEURCHF, BINARY_frxEURGBP, BINARY_frxEURJPY, BINARY_frxEURNZD, BINARY_frxEURUSD, BINARY_frxGBPAUD, BINARY_frxGBPCAD, BINARY_frxGBPCHF, BINARY_frxGBPJPY, BINARY_frxGBPNOK, BINARY_frxGBPNZD, BINARY_frxGBPUSD, BINARY_frxNZDJPY, BINARY_frxNZDUSD, BINARY_frxUSDCAD, BINARY_frxUSDCHF, BINARY_frxUSDJPY, BINARY_frxUSDMXN, BINARY_frxUSDNOK, BINARY_frxUSDPLN, BINARY_frxUSDSEK, BINARY_frxXAUUSD, BINARY_frxXAGUSD, BINARY_frxXPDUSD, BINARY_frxXPTUSD, BINARY_JD10, BINARY_JD25, BINARY_JD50, BINARY_JD75, BINARY_JD100, BINARY_OTC_AEX, BINARY_OTC_AS51, BINARY_OTC_DJI, BINARY_OTC_FCHI, BINARY_OTC_FTSE, BINARY_OTC_GDAXI, BINARY_OTC_HSI, BINARY_OTC_N225, BINARY_OTC_NDX, BINARY_OTC_SPC, BINARY_OTC_SSMI, BINARY_OTC_SX5E, BINARY_R_10, BINARY_R_25, BINARY_R_50, BINARY_R_75, BINARY_R_100, BINARY_RDBEAR, BINARY_RDBULL, BINARY_stpRNG, BINARY_WLDAUD, BINARY_WLDEUR, BINARY_WLDGBP, BINARY_WLDUSD, BINARY_WLDXAU }; input string binary_appid= "" ; input ENUM_BINARY_SYMBOL binary_symbol=BINARY_R_100; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES binary_timeframe= PERIOD_M1 ;



O EA será composto por duas classes - CCustomSymbol e CBinarySymbol.





Classe CCustomSymbol



CCustomSymbol é uma classe para manipulação de símbolos personalizados de fontes externas. A classe é baseada na biblioteca SYMBOL elaborada por fxsaber. Entre outras coisas, a classe fornece métodos para recuperar e manipular as propriedades dos símbolos, e para abrir e fechar os gráficos correspondentes. O mais importante é que ela dispõe de três métodos virtuais que podem ser substituídos por classes filhas para poder acrescentar um símbolo personalizado de forma mais flexível.

class CCustomSymbol { protected : string m_symbol_name; datetime m_history_start; datetime m_history_end; bool m_new; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_tf; public : CCustomSymbol( void ) { m_symbol_name= NULL ; m_chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ; m_history_start= 0 ; m_history_end= 0 ; m_new= false ; } ~CCustomSymbol( void ) { } virtual bool Initialize( const string sy, string sy_path= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ) { m_symbol_name=sy; m_chart_tf=chart_tf; return (InitSymbol(sy_path)); } string Name( void ) const { return (m_symbol_name); } bool SetHistoryStartDate( const datetime startime) { if (startime>= TimeLocal ()) { Print ( "Invalid history start time" ); return ( false ); } m_history_start=startime; return ( true ); } datetime GetHistoryStartDate( void ) { return (m_history_start); } bool SetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE Property, double Value) const { return (:: CustomSymbolSetDouble (m_symbol_name, Property, Value)); } bool SetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER Property, long Value) const { return (:: CustomSymbolSetInteger (m_symbol_name, Property, Value)); } bool SetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING Property, string Value) const { return (:: CustomSymbolSetString (m_symbol_name, Property, Value)); } long GetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER Property) const { return (:: SymbolInfoInteger (m_symbol_name, Property)); } double GetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE Property) const { return (:: SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol_name, Property)); } string GetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING Property) const { return (:: SymbolInfoString (m_symbol_name, Property)); } bool Delete( void ) { return (( bool )(GetProperty( SYMBOL_CUSTOM )) && DeleteAllCharts() && :: CustomSymbolDelete (m_symbol_name) && SymbolSelect (m_symbol_name, false )); } virtual void AddTick( void ) { return ; } virtual bool UpdateHistory( void ) { return ( false ); } protected : bool SymbolExists( void ) { return ( SymbolSelect (m_symbol_name, true )); } void OpenChart( void ) { long Chart = :: ChartFirst (); bool opened= false ; while (Chart != - 1 ) { if ((:: ChartSymbol (Chart) == m_symbol_name)) { ChartRedraw (Chart); if ( ChartPeriod (Chart)==m_chart_tf) opened= true ; } Chart = :: ChartNext (Chart); } if (!opened) { long id = ChartOpen (m_symbol_name,m_chart_tf); if (id == 0 ) { Print ( "Can't open new chart for " + m_symbol_name + ", code: " + ( string ) GetLastError ()); return ; } else { Sleep ( 1000 ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod (id, m_symbol_name, m_chart_tf); ChartSetInteger (id, CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); } } } bool DeleteAllCharts( void ) { long Chart = :: ChartFirst (); while (Chart != - 1 ) { if ((Chart != :: ChartID ()) && (:: ChartSymbol (Chart) == m_symbol_name)) if (! ChartClose (Chart)) { Print ( "Error closing chart id " , Chart, m_symbol_name, ChartPeriod (Chart)); return ( false ); } Chart = :: ChartNext (Chart); } return ( true ); } bool InitSymbol( const string _path= NULL ) { if (!SymbolExists()) { if (! CustomSymbolCreate (m_symbol_name,_path)) { Print ( "error creating custom symbol " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } if (!SetProperty( SYMBOL_CHART_MODE , SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED ) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE , SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED )) { Print ( "error setting symbol properties" ); return ( false ); } if (! SymbolSelect (m_symbol_name, true )) { Print ( "error adding symbol to market watch" ,:: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } m_new= true ; return ( true ); } else { long custom=GetProperty( SYMBOL_CUSTOM ); if (!custom) { Print ( "Error, symbol is not custom " ,m_symbol_name,:: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } m_history_end=GetLastBarTime(); m_history_start=GetFirstBarTime(); m_new= false ; return ( true ); } } datetime GetLastTickTime( void ) { MqlTick tick; ZeroMemory (tick); if (! SymbolInfoTick (m_symbol_name,tick)) { Print ( "symbol info tick failure " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( 0 ); } else return (tick.time); } datetime GetLastBarTime( void ) { MqlRates candle[ 1 ]; ZeroMemory (candle); int bars= iBars (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 ); if (bars<= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyRates (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 , 0 , 1 ,candle)> 0 ) return (candle[ 0 ].time); else return ( 0 ); } datetime GetFirstBarTime( void ) { MqlRates candle[ 1 ]; ZeroMemory (candle); int bars= iBars (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 ); if (bars<= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyRates (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 ,bars- 1 , 1 ,candle)> 0 ) return (candle[ 0 ].time); else return ( 0 ); } };

Parâmetros do método Initialize():



sy - este parâmetro de string define o nome do símbolo personalizado

sy_path - parâmetro de string que define a propriedade de caminho do símbolo

chart_tf - este parâmetro define o período gráfico a ser aberto após o histórico de símbolos ser carregado



O método chama Initsymbol(), que cria um novo símbolo personalizado se ele ainda não existir, ou carrega propriedades do histórico se o símbolo existir.

Os dois métodos virtuais restantes, UpdateHistory() e AddTick(), não são adicionados ao CCustomSymbol. Qualquer classe derivada precisaria substituir estes métodos.





Classe CBinarySymbol



É aqui que entra em jogo a classe CBinarySymbol. Ela é herdada do CCustomSymbol e fornece métodos que substituem os métodos virtuais de sua classe mãe. É aqui que utilizaremos o cliente WebSocket para aplicar a API do Binary.com.

class CBinarySymbol: public CCustomSymbol { private : string m_appID; string m_url; string m_stream_id; int m_index; CWebsocket* websocket; CJAVal* json; CJAVal* symbolSpecs; bool CheckBinaryError(CJAVal &j); bool GetSymbolSettings( void ); public : CBinarySymbol( void ):m_appID( NULL ), m_url( NULL ), m_stream_id( NULL ), m_index(- 1 ) { json= new CJAVal(); symbolSpecs= new CJAVal(); websocket= new CWebsocket(); } ~CBinarySymbol( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (websocket)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { if (m_stream_id!= "" ) StopTicksStream(); delete websocket; } if ( CheckPointer (json)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete json; if ( CheckPointer (symbolSpecs)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete symbolSpecs; Comment ( "" ); } virtual void AddTick( void ) override ; virtual bool Initialize( const string sy, string sy_path= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ) override ; virtual bool UpdateHistory( void ) override ; void SetAppID( const string id); bool StartTicksStream( void ); bool StopTicksStream( void ); };

Depois de criar uma cópia da classe CBinarySymbol, precisamos definir o identificador app_id correto usando o método SetAppID(). Somente então poderemos inicializar o símbolo personalizado.



void CBinarySymbol::SetAppID( const string id) { if (m_appID!= NULL && StringCompare (id,m_appID, false )) websocket.Abort(); m_appID=id; m_url=BINARY_URL+m_appID; }

O método Initialize() usa o método privado getSymbolSpecs() para obter as propriedades do símbolo selecionado. As informações necessárias são então utilizadas para definir as propriedades do novo símbolo personalizado.



bool CBinarySymbol::Initialize( const string sy, string sy_path= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ) { if ( CheckPointer (websocket)== POINTER_INVALID || CheckPointer (json)== POINTER_INVALID || CheckPointer (symbolSpecs)== POINTER_INVALID ) { Print ( "Invalid pointer found " ); return ( false ); } if (m_appID== "" ) { Alert ( "Application ID has not been set, It is required for the program to work" ); return ( false ); } m_symbol_name=( StringFind (sy, "BINARY_" )>= 0 )? StringSubstr (sy, 7 ):sy; m_chart_tf=chart_tf; Comment ( "Initializing Symbol " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); if (!GetSymbolSettings()) return ( false ); string s_path=BINARY_SYMBOL_BASE_PATH+symbolSpecs[ "active_symbols" ][m_index][ "market_display_name" ].ToStr(); string symbol_description=symbolSpecs[ "active_symbols" ][m_index][ "display_name" ].ToStr(); double s_point=symbolSpecs[ "active_symbols" ][m_index][ "pip" ].ToDbl(); int s_digits=( int ) MathAbs ( MathLog10 (s_point)); if (!InitSymbol(s_path)) return ( false ); if (m_new) { if (!SetProperty( SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ,symbol_description) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_POINT ,s_point) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_DIGITS ,s_digits)) { Print ( "error setting symbol properties " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } } Comment ( "Symbol " +m_symbol_name+ " initialized......." ); return ( true ); }

Depois de inicializar um símbolo, precisamos obter preços ou dados para o gráfico. O método UpdateHistory() é responsável por isso. Após o histórico ter sido carregado no terminal, um novo gráfico do símbolo personalizado é aberto, se ele ainda não existir. O código abaixo mostra duas variantes do método UpdateHistory(): a primeira utiliza dados de barras para preencher o histórico, a segunda se baseia em dados de tick.



bool CBinarySymbol::UpdateHistory( void ) { if (websocket.ClientState()!=CONNECTED && !websocket.Connect(m_url)) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage(), " : " ,websocket.LastError()); return ( false ); } Comment ( "Updating history for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); MqlRates history_candles[]; string history= NULL ; json.Clear(); json[ "ticks_history" ]=m_symbol_name; if (m_new) { if (m_history_start> 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } } else if (m_history_end!= 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } json[ "end" ]= "latest" ; json[ "style" ]= "candles" ; if (!websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } if (websocket.ReadString(history)) { json.Deserialize(history); if (CheckBinaryError(json)) return ( false ); int i= 0 ; if ( ArrayResize (history_candles,(json[ "candles" ].Size()), 100 )< 0 ) { Print ( "Last error is " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } while (json[ "candles" ][i][ "open" ].ToDbl()!= 0.0 ) { history_candles[i].close=json[ "candles" ][i][ "close" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].high=json[ "candles" ][i][ "high" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].low=json[ "candles" ][i][ "low" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].open=json[ "candles" ][i][ "open" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].tick_volume= 4 ; history_candles[i].real_volume= 0 ; history_candles[i].spread= 0 ; history_candles[i].time=( datetime )json[ "candles" ][i][ "epoch" ].ToInt(); i++; } if ( ArraySize (history_candles)> 0 ) { if ( CustomRatesUpdate (m_symbol_name,history_candles)< 0 ) { Print ( "Error adding history " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "Received unexpected response from server " , IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ()), " " +history); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "error reading " , " error: " ,websocket.LastError(), websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } OpenChart(); return ( true ); } bool CBinarySymbol::UpdateHistory( void ) { if (websocket.ClientState()!=CONNECTED && !websocket.Connect(m_url)) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage(), " : " ,websocket.LastError()); return ( false ); } Comment ( "Updating history for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); MqlTick history_ticks[]; string history= NULL ; json.Clear(); json[ "ticks_history" ]=m_symbol_name; if (m_new) { if (m_history_start> 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } } else if (m_history_end!= 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } json[ "count" ]=m_max_ticks; json[ "end" ]= "latest" ; json[ "style" ]= "ticks" ; if (!websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } if (websocket.ReadString(history)) { json.Deserialize(history); if (CheckBinaryError(json)) return ( false ); int i= 0 ; int z=i; int diff= 0 ; while (json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i].ToDbl()!= 0.0 ) { diff=(i> 0 )?( int )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt() - json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i- 1 ].ToInt()): 0 ; if (diff > 1 ) { int k=z+diff; int p= 1 ; if ( ArrayResize (history_ticks,k, 100 )!=k) { Print ( "Memory allocation error, " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } while (z<(k- 1 )) { history_ticks[z].bid=json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i- 1 ].ToDbl(); history_ticks[z].ask= 0 ; history_ticks[z].time=( datetime )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i- 1 ].ToInt()+p); history_ticks[z].time_msc=( long )((json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i- 1 ].ToInt()+p)* 1000 ); history_ticks[z].last= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume_real= 0 ; history_ticks[z].flags= TICK_FLAG_BID ; z++; p++; } history_ticks[z].bid=json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i].ToDbl(); history_ticks[z].ask= 0 ; history_ticks[z].time=( datetime )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt()); history_ticks[z].time_msc=( long )((json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt())* 1000 ); history_ticks[z].last= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume_real= 0 ; history_ticks[z].flags= TICK_FLAG_BID ; i++; z++; } else { if ( ArrayResize (history_ticks,z+ 1 , 100 )==(z+ 1 )) { history_ticks[z].bid=json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i].ToDbl(); history_ticks[z].ask= 0 ; history_ticks[z].time=( datetime )json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt(); history_ticks[z].time_msc=( long )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt()* 1000 ); history_ticks[z].last= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume_real= 0 ; history_ticks[z].flags= TICK_FLAG_BID ; } else { Print ( "Memory allocation error, " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } i++; z++; } } if (m_history_end> 0 && z> 0 ) { DeleteAllCharts(); if ( CustomTicksDelete (m_symbol_name, int (m_history_start)* 1000 ,(history_ticks[ 0 ].time_msc- 1000 ))< 0 ) { Print ( "error deleting ticks " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } else { m_history_end=history_ticks[z- 1 ].time; m_history_start=history_ticks[ 0 ].time; } } if ( ArraySize (history_ticks)> 0 ) { if ( CustomTicksAdd (m_symbol_name,history_ticks)< 0 ) { Print ( "Error adding history " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "Received unexpected response from server " , IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ()), " " +history); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "error reading " , " error: " ,websocket.LastError(), websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } OpenChart(); return ( true ); }

Após atualizar o histórico e abrir o gráfico, você precisa assinar e receber os dados de tick da Binary.com. O método StartTicksStream() envia uma solicitação correspondente. Se tiver sucesso, o servidor começa a enviar a cotação em tempo real, que é então processada usando o método AddTick(). O método StopTicksStream(), por sua vez, notifica o servidor para parar de enviar as cotações.



bool CBinarySymbol::StartTicksStream( void ) { Comment ( "Starting live ticks stream for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); if (m_stream_id!= "" ) StopTicksStream(); json.Clear(); json[ "subscribe" ]= 1 ; json[ "ticks" ]=m_symbol_name; return (websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())); } bool CBinarySymbol::StopTicksStream( void ) { json.Clear(); json[ "forget_all" ]= "ticks" ; if (websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())) { m_stream_id= NULL ; if (websocket.ReadString(m_stream_id)> 0 ) { m_stream_id= NULL ; Comment ( "Stopping live ticks stream for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); } void CBinarySymbol::AddTick( void ) { string str_tick; MqlTick current_tick[ 1 ]; json.Clear(); if (websocket.ReadString(str_tick)) { json.Deserialize(str_tick); ZeroMemory (current_tick); if (CheckBinaryError(json)) return ; if (!json[ "tick" ][ "ask" ].ToDbl()) return ; current_tick[ 0 ].ask=json[ "tick" ][ "ask" ].ToDbl(); current_tick[ 0 ].bid=json[ "tick" ][ "bid" ].ToDbl(); current_tick[ 0 ].last= 0 ; current_tick[ 0 ].time=( datetime )json[ "tick" ][ "epoch" ].ToInt(); current_tick[ 0 ].time_msc=( long )((json[ "tick" ][ "epoch" ].ToInt())* 1000 ); current_tick[ 0 ].volume= 0 ; current_tick[ 0 ].volume_real= 0 ; if (current_tick[ 0 ].ask) current_tick[ 0 ].flags|= TICK_FLAG_ASK ; if (current_tick[ 0 ].bid) current_tick[ 0 ].flags|= TICK_FLAG_BID ; if (m_stream_id== NULL ) m_stream_id=json[ "tick" ][ "id" ].ToStr(); if ( CustomTicksAdd (m_symbol_name,current_tick)< 0 ) { Print ( "failed to add new tick " , :: GetLastError ()); return ; } Comment ( "New ticks for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); } else { Print ( "read error " ,websocket.LastError(), websocket.LastErrorMessage()); websocket. ResetLastError (); if (websocket.ClientState()!=CONNECTED && websocket.Connect(m_url)) { if (m_stream_id!= NULL ) if (StopTicksStream()) { if (InitSymbol()) if (UpdateHistory()) { StartTicksStream(); return ; } } } } }

Abaixo está o código do Expert Advisor.

CBinarySymbol b_symbol; int OnInit () { b_symbol.SetAppID(binary_appid); if (!b_symbol.Initialize( EnumToString (binary_symbol))) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!b_symbol.UpdateHistory()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!b_symbol.StartTicksStream()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 500 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); b_symbol.StopTicksStream(); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { b_symbol.AddTick(); }

Ambos EAs têm código similar, exceto pelo método UpdateHistory().



Abaixo, mostramos a criação de um novo símbolo personalizado após o lançamento do EA.

Conclusão



Usamos o Win32 API para criar um cliente WebSocket para o MetaTrader 5. Criamos uma classe que encapsula esta funcionalidade e demonstramos seu uso em um EA que interage com o WebSockets API da Binary.com.



Pasta

Sumário

Descrição

MT5zip\Mt5zip\Mql5\include

JAson.mqh, websocket.mqh, winhttp.mqh

Os arquivos Include contêm o código para o analisador JSON (classe CJAval), o cliente WebSocket (classe CWebsocket), a função de importação WinHttp e as declarações de tipos

MT5zip\ Mt5zip\Mql5\ Experts BinaryCustomSymboWithTickHistory.mq5, BinaryCustomSymbolWithBarHistory.mq5 Experts que usam a classe CWebsocket para criar símbolos personalizados usando o WebSocket API da Binary.com





