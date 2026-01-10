Opening Range Breakout ORB Pro

MASTER THE TRAIDING WITH "OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT PRO "

Professional-Grade Breakout Trading Automaton for Disciplined Traders

Unlock the power of market opening volatility with our precision-engineered Expert Advisor. The ORBP (Opening Range Breakout Pro) strategy has been trusted by institutional traders for decades - now automated with military-grade precision for retail traders.

WHY THIS EA STANDS OUT:

Unlike over-optimized EAs that fail in live markets, ORB Breakout Pro employs a time-tested, statistically sound methodology based on:

Previous Day's High/Low Breakouts

London Session Range Breakouts (optional)

Dual-Session Strategy for maximum opportunity capture

- CORE MECHANICS & STRATEGY RATIONALE:

The EA operates on a simple but profound principle: The first breakout of the previous day's range often sets the day's trend direction. By placing strategic pending orders at these critical levels, we capture momentum moves with favorable risk-reward ratios.

Dual-Session Intelligence:

Daily Session: Places orders based on previous day's high/low London Session: Optional additional setup using London session extremes Smart Time Filtering: Configurable entry windows to match your trading schedule

- ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK:

mql5 // Professional-Grade Safety Features Built In: 1. Intelligent Lot Sizing: Fixed OR Risk-Based % (1.0% default) 2. Trailing Stop System: Locks in profits as trades move favorably 3. End-of-Day Cleanup: Automatically removes unfilled pending orders 4. Multi-Layer Validation: Margin checks, volume limits, trade level compliance 5. No Martingale/Grid: Sustainable risk management only Key Protection Features:

Automatic EOD Order Closure (prevents overnight risk)

Trailing Stop Loss with configurable activation threshold

Broker Compliance Checks (validates all orders against broker restrictions)

Maximum Spread Filtering (avoids poor execution conditions)



- RECOMMENDED TRADING SETUP:

Parameter Recommended Setting Symbols Major Indices (US30, SP500, NAS100, DAX40) Timeframe M1 (for order placement) + D1 (for range calculation) Session Times Adjust to your broker's server time Minimum Balance $500+ (for proper risk management) Broker Type Low-spread, reliable execution (ECN preferred)

Prop Firm Ready: Fully compliant with most funded account rules

No hedging required

Configurable daily drawdown limits

Flexible lot sizing for challenge accounts

GETTING STARTED - 5 MINUTE SETUP:

Attach to Chart: Drag EA onto any M1 chart of your chosen symbol Load Settings: Use provided preset files (Daily, London, or Combined) Configure Symbols: Update symbol names to match your broker's convention Set Risk: Adjust lot size or risk percentage to match your account size Enable: Turn on AutoTrading and let it run

Backtesting Instructions:

Test on M1 timeframe with at least 2 years of quality data

Use "Every tick" modeling for accurate results

Adjust GMT offset to match your broker's server time

Validate with multiple market conditions (high/low volatility periods)

HIGHLIGHTED PARAMETERS:

RISK MANAGEMENT:

AutoLot : Switch between fixed lots or risk-based sizing

RiskPercent : Risk 0.5%-2.0% per trade (recommended)

TrailingStartPoints : Lock profits after 1000+ points

TrailingStopPoints : Protect gains with 500-point trailing distance

SESSION CONTROL:

UseTimeFilter : Restrict trading to specific hours

InpUseDailyHL : Enable/disable daily breakout strategy

InpUseLondonHL : Add London session breakout dimension

InpCloseOrdersEOD : Automatic end-of-day cleanup

ORDER PLACEMENT:

PendingOffsetPoints : Adjust entry distance from range extremes

TPPoints / InpSLPoints : Set take-profit and stop-loss distances

OrderPlaceHour/Minute : Precisely time your order placement





- TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 Only)

Minimum Deposit: $500 (adjustable via lot sizing)

Recommended Account: ECN/Raw Spread

Timeframes: M1 for execution, D1 for range calculation

Symbols: Optimized for indices, adaptable to major Forex pairs

Strategy Type: Breakout/Momentum

Risk Profile: Medium (1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward)





- WHY TRADERS CHOOSE OUR SOLUTION:

Transparent Methodology: No black box - strategy logic is clear and based on proven market principles

Robust Development: 15+ years trading experience encoded into every validation check

Realistic Expectations: No "get rich quick" promises - just consistent edge execution

Active Support: Regular updates and broker compatibility maintenance

Backtest Integrity: We show realistic backtests - not optimized-to-perfection curves. Our EA performs consistently across:

Trending markets

Ranging conditions

High volatility events (with proper filters)





- ABOUT THE DEVELOPER:

With over 15 years of algorithmic trading experience, and 11 years of experience on MQL5I specialize in creating robust, reliable systems that perform in live markets. I believe in:

Transparent strategies over "AI/Neural Network" marketing buzzwords

Risk management first approach to system design

Sustainable trading without martingale or grid gambling

Honest backtesting that reflects realistic performance

My MQL5 portfolio includes multiple highly-rated products with consistent positive feedback for reliability and support.



- RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading futures, forex, and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to execute your strategy - not a guaranteed profit system. Always test thoroughly on demo before live deployment. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

- SPECIAL LAUNCH BONUSES:

Free Setup Assistance for first 10 buyers Custom Broker Configuration files upon request Access to Private User Group for strategy discussions Priority Update Notifications for future enhancements





- SUPPORT & UPDATES:

24-48 Hour Response Time on support tickets

Regular Updates for broker compatibility

Bug Fix Priority for active license holders

Educational Materials on ORB strategy optimization

READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR OPENING RANGE TRADING?

Click Add to Cart and join hundreds of traders already automating their breakout strategies!