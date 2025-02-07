Promex MT5 Evgeniia Terekhova 5 (2) エキスパート

Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop