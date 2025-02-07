货币 / PROP
PROP: Prairie Operating Co
2.07 USD 0.08 (3.72%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PROP汇率已更改-3.72%。当日，交易品种以低点2.07和高点2.17进行交易。
关注Prairie Operating Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PROP新闻
- PROP vs. REI: Which Oil Stock Under $5 Is Worth Holding Now?
- Prairie Operating's Output Soars Fivefold With Drilling Push
- Prairie Operating Co. amends executive contracts with compensation changes
- Prairie Operating Co. Leans Heavily on Cash Flow Discipline
- PROP or WTI: Which E&P Stock Wins in This Small-Cap Face-Off?
- This Primoris Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Thursday - Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Prairie Operating stock initiated with Sector Weight rating by KeyBanc
- Prairie Operating acquires Edge Energy assets for $12.5 million
- EXCLUSIVE: Prairie Expands DJ Basin Footprint With $12.5 Million Edge Energy Deal - Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
- Prairie Operating stock initiated with Buy rating at Roth/MKM
- prairie operating EVP of operations buys $19,950 in stock
- Prairie Operating confirms $475 million credit facility
- Prairie Operating: Wait Until The Dilution Is Gone (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Citi initiates Prairie Operating stock with buy rating citing growth
- Prairie operating co. CEO Edward Kovalik buys $50,119 in stock
- ClearSign expands board, appoints new directors
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After 2-Day Advance: Clear And Measured Tariff Plan Could 'Trigger A Strong Relief Rally,' Says Expert - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Prairie Operating's Big Bet Faces Bigger Risks (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Why Is Prairie Operating Stock Falling Today? - Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
PROP交易应用程序
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.64 (11)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Promex MT5
Evgeniia Terekhova
5 (2)
Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
Wind Rose Prop Firm mt5 eurusd keltner channel
Damiem Marchand De Campos
4 (4)
EXPERT for PROP FIRM - 本 Expert Advisor 专门为应对道具公司的挑战而设计、开发和优化。 这是一款功能强大的智能交易系统 (EA)，可在 H1 时间框架和 MT5 平台上，在美元兑加元 (EURUSD) 符号的所有趋势阶段，自始至终利用最佳和最大的机会。 在过去 3 年的回溯测试中，其准确性、性能和一致性令人印象深刻。 该 EA 就像一个猎人、一个狙击手，分析价格走势、力度和趋势，耐心等待最佳时机，极其精准地完成任务。 该 EA 以 KELTNER CHANNEL 策略为基础，还使用了许多本地专有指标。 主要特点 该 EA 会持续分析价格走势，一旦发现最佳机会，就会发送一个有限订单，从而建立头寸。 每个仓位从一开始就设定了固定目标和固定止损。 手数也是根据输入自动计算和确定的。 始终安全： 该 EA 非常安全，不使用网格、马丁格尔或对冲策略。每笔交易只有一次进场机会，并有严格的止损保护。 该 EA 对影响较大的新闻（FOMC、FED、Payroll、ECB、BOE、SNB、BOC、BOJ、RBA 或 RBNZ）或任何其他突然的价格变动具有很强的
Risk to Rewa Ratio MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4.25 (12)
大家好 另一個為交易者提供的免費工具。 風險回報比： 對於每個交易者來說，根據利潤的大小來計算損失的大小是很方便的，這樣他就可以判斷這是否是一筆好的交易。 此外，它還以點數和百分比顯示損失和利潤。 您可以設置您想要的每個部分的顏色。 如果你也可以用这个面板进行交易怎么办？！ 请参阅下面的链接 Trader Assistant Mini MT5 您可以通過以下鏈接查看 MT4 版本： Risk to Reward Ratio MT4 您可以查看我的新產品，了解該工具的更專業版本。 Pro Risk Management Panel MT5 希望能享受它;) 更多產品正在路上，請關注我以盡快了解。 終於： 我強烈鼓勵您分享您的想法和反饋。 提供您認為交易者可能需要的任何信息至關重要。 作者： 我是一名 MQL 語言程序員，三年來我一直在做各種項目。 我是一名電氣工程師，我喜歡解決難題。 Join My Group to Talk Together ;) SEPEHR FOREX. MQL Group
FREE
Gold Energy MT5
Alno Markets Ltd
4.25 (4)
欢迎使用 GoldEnergy EA，一款高效的 XAUUSD 对 (GOLD) 日内交易工具。由我们的团队开发，适用于普通账户、资金自营账户和自营挑战！ See all Performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller EA 交易从欧洲时段开始到美国时段结束。不持仓过夜 GoldEnergy 使用多种技术指标，包括 ADX 和专有指标“蜡烛图”。它还使用蜡烛图形态来生成交易信号。它每天最多可以交易 8 次，但每次只能开仓 1 笔。 系统将在新闻日更积极地进行交易，因为黄金对数据发布的反应强烈，因此 EA 可以在这些日子开立更多交易。该系统非常适合波动性条件和新闻日。 GoldEnergy 使用恢复功能，如果之前的交易亏损，该功能将增加交易头寸。客户可以选择是否使用恢复功能，因为系统非常稳定，即使使用非恢复功能也是如此（在评论部分进行回测），这是个人选择。但历史胜率为 87% 以上，使用恢复功能来提高绩效的可能性更大。客户可以通过将<亏损后增加的批次>输入 = 1.0 删除恢复功能
GoldIQ: The Evolution of Gold Trading! GoldIQ is an advanced trading bot designed to strategically operate on XAUUSD with a long-term approach. It works on a 15-minute timeframe, continuously analyzing market dynamics to identify optimized trading opportunities. Strategic approach : GoldIQ constantly analyzes the market to identify long-term trends, avoiding the volatility and unpredictability of scalping trades. Risk optimization : It carefully manages risk to protect capital, employing target
Easy Funded MT5
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.74 (34)
Easy Funded MT5是专为通过允许使用的HFT（高频交易）挑战而设计的专家顾问，适用于MT5。 我可以使用哪些HFT专有公司？到目前为止，它已在Kortana FX和Nova Funding上进行了测试和验证。我将继续在其他HFT专有公司测试其使用情况，并在需要时进行更新。 那么MT4的HFT呢？请查看 Smart Funded HFT ，适用于所有允许HFT的MT4专有公司。 选择哪家HFT专有公司？我也是一位交易员，和你一样，我对HFT专有公司、它们的支付、规则和独家折扣选项有着丰富的经验。请阅读下面基于我与HFT专有公司的真实经验编写的博客。 我被资助了，接下来呢？ 1）我有一款数量有限的资助EA，您可以在您的资助账户中使用，并且符合所有HFT专有公司的规则，包括一致性规则。请给我发私信以获取更多信息。 2）通过我的链接购买挑战并撰写评论的所有人都将免费获得一个月的 Smart Funded Signals 。 我需要VPS、配置文件或频繁调整设置吗？不需要，该EA旨在简化操作，不需要VPS、配置文件或复杂的设置调整。只需加载、设置手数并运行即可。请查看下面的简易设置视
日范围
2.07 2.17
年范围
2.01 11.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.15
- 开盘价
- 2.14
- 卖价
- 2.07
- 买价
- 2.37
- 最低价
- 2.07
- 最高价
- 2.17
- 交易量
- 1.834 K
- 日变化
- -3.72%
- 月变化
- -17.53%
- 6个月变化
- -60.94%
- 年变化
- -76.74%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值