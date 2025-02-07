Valute / PROP
PROP: Prairie Operating Co
1.87 USD 0.15 (7.43%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PROP ha avuto una variazione del -7.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.84 e ad un massimo di 2.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Prairie Operating Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PROP News
- PROP vs. REI: Which Oil Stock Under $5 Is Worth Holding Now?
- Prairie Operating's Output Soars Fivefold With Drilling Push
- Prairie Operating Co. amends executive contracts with compensation changes
- Prairie Operating Co. Leans Heavily on Cash Flow Discipline
- PROP or WTI: Which E&P Stock Wins in This Small-Cap Face-Off?
- This Primoris Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Thursday - Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Prairie Operating stock initiated with Sector Weight rating by KeyBanc
- Prairie Operating acquires Edge Energy assets for $12.5 million
- EXCLUSIVE: Prairie Expands DJ Basin Footprint With $12.5 Million Edge Energy Deal - Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
- Prairie Operating stock initiated with Buy rating at Roth/MKM
- prairie operating EVP of operations buys $19,950 in stock
- Prairie Operating confirms $475 million credit facility
- Prairie Operating: Wait Until The Dilution Is Gone (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Citi initiates Prairie Operating stock with buy rating citing growth
- Prairie operating co. CEO Edward Kovalik buys $50,119 in stock
- ClearSign expands board, appoints new directors
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After 2-Day Advance: Clear And Measured Tariff Plan Could 'Trigger A Strong Relief Rally,' Says Expert - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Prairie Operating's Big Bet Faces Bigger Risks (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Why Is Prairie Operating Stock Falling Today? - Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.84 2.01
Intervallo Annuale
1.84 11.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.02
- Apertura
- 2.00
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- Minimo
- 1.84
- Massimo
- 2.01
- Volume
- 4.005 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -25.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -64.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -78.99%
21 settembre, domenica