PROP: Prairie Operating Co
2.15 USD 0.06 (2.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PROP exchange rate has changed by 2.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.05 and at a high of 2.18.
Follow Prairie Operating Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PROP News
- PROP vs. REI: Which Oil Stock Under $5 Is Worth Holding Now?
- Prairie Operating's Output Soars Fivefold With Drilling Push
- Prairie Operating Co. amends executive contracts with compensation changes
- Prairie Operating Co. Leans Heavily on Cash Flow Discipline
- PROP or WTI: Which E&P Stock Wins in This Small-Cap Face-Off?
- This Primoris Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Thursday - Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Prairie Operating stock initiated with Sector Weight rating by KeyBanc
- Prairie Operating acquires Edge Energy assets for $12.5 million
- EXCLUSIVE: Prairie Expands DJ Basin Footprint With $12.5 Million Edge Energy Deal - Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
- Prairie Operating stock initiated with Buy rating at Roth/MKM
- prairie operating EVP of operations buys $19,950 in stock
- Prairie Operating confirms $475 million credit facility
- Prairie Operating: Wait Until The Dilution Is Gone (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Citi initiates Prairie Operating stock with buy rating citing growth
- Prairie operating co. CEO Edward Kovalik buys $50,119 in stock
- ClearSign expands board, appoints new directors
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After 2-Day Advance: Clear And Measured Tariff Plan Could 'Trigger A Strong Relief Rally,' Says Expert - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Prairie Operating's Big Bet Faces Bigger Risks (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:PROP)
- Why Is Prairie Operating Stock Falling Today? - Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)
Daily Range
2.05 2.18
Year Range
2.01 11.00
- Previous Close
- 2.09
- Open
- 2.10
- Bid
- 2.15
- Ask
- 2.45
- Low
- 2.05
- High
- 2.18
- Volume
- 1.597 K
- Daily Change
- 2.87%
- Month Change
- -14.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -59.43%
- Year Change
- -75.84%
