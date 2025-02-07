통화 / PROP
PROP: Prairie Operating Co
1.87 USD 0.15 (7.43%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PROP 환율이 오늘 -7.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.84이고 고가는 2.01이었습니다.
Prairie Operating Co 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.84 2.01
년간 변동
1.84 11.00
- 이전 종가
- 2.02
- 시가
- 2.00
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- 저가
- 1.84
- 고가
- 2.01
- 볼륨
- 4.005 K
- 일일 변동
- -7.43%
- 월 변동
- -25.50%
- 6개월 변동
- -64.72%
- 년간 변동율
- -78.99%
20 9월, 토요일