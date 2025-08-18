通貨 / PNR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PNR: Pentair plc
111.52 USD 2.04 (1.86%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PNRの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.00の安値と112.91の高値で取引されました。
Pentair plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PNR News
- ペンテア、2億9000万ドルでハイドラストップの買収を完了
- Pentair completes acquisition of Hydra-Stop for $290 million
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Pentair (PNR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Pentair plc (PNR) is a Great Choice
- Pentair Plc (PNR) Presents At Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- モルガン・スタンレーのラグナ会議におけるペンテア：戦略的成長の洞察
- Pentair at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Goldman refreshes its gold stocks outlook for 2025
- Pentair plc (PNR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Pentair stock hits all-time high at $110.87
- Why Pentair plc (PNR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Montrose Environmental Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pentair
- Why Is Republic Services (RSG) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- 3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Veralto (VLTO) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Waste Connections (WCN) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is Pentair (PNR) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Pentair plc (PNR) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Pentair (PNR) Stock: An Improved Story
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- What's Going On With Pentair Stock Monday? - Pentair (NYSE:PNR)
- Pentair to acquire Hydra-Stop
1日のレンジ
110.00 112.91
1年のレンジ
74.25 112.91
- 以前の終値
- 109.48
- 始値
- 110.01
- 買値
- 111.52
- 買値
- 111.82
- 安値
- 110.00
- 高値
- 112.91
- 出来高
- 2.043 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.10%
- 1年の変化
- 14.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K