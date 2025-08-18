クォートセクション
通貨 / PNR
PNR: Pentair plc

111.52 USD 2.04 (1.86%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PNRの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.00の安値と112.91の高値で取引されました。

Pentair plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
110.00 112.91
1年のレンジ
74.25 112.91
以前の終値
109.48
始値
110.01
買値
111.52
買値
111.82
安値
110.00
高値
112.91
出来高
2.043 K
1日の変化
1.86%
1ヶ月の変化
5.85%
6ヶ月の変化
28.10%
1年の変化
14.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K