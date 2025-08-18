QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PNR
PNR: Pentair plc

110.31 USD 1.21 (1.09%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PNR ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.87 e ad un massimo di 112.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Pentair plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

PNR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
109.87 112.24
Intervallo Annuale
74.25 112.91
Chiusura Precedente
111.52
Apertura
111.83
Bid
110.31
Ask
110.61
Minimo
109.87
Massimo
112.24
Volume
1.719 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.09%
Variazione Mensile
4.70%
Variazione Semestrale
26.71%
Variazione Annuale
12.91%
20 settembre, sabato