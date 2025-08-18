Valute / PNR
PNR: Pentair plc
110.31 USD 1.21 (1.09%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PNR ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.87 e ad un massimo di 112.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Pentair plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PNR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
109.87 112.24
Intervallo Annuale
74.25 112.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 111.52
- Apertura
- 111.83
- Bid
- 110.31
- Ask
- 110.61
- Minimo
- 109.87
- Massimo
- 112.24
- Volume
- 1.719 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.91%
20 settembre, sabato