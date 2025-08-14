Currencies / PNR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PNR: Pentair plc
109.83 USD 0.83 (0.75%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PNR exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.65 and at a high of 110.85.
Follow Pentair plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PNR News
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Pentair (PNR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Pentair plc (PNR) is a Great Choice
- Pentair Plc (PNR) Presents At Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Pentair at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Goldman refreshes its gold stocks outlook for 2025
- Pentair plc (PNR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Pentair stock hits all-time high at $110.87
- Why Pentair plc (PNR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Montrose Environmental Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pentair
- Why Is Republic Services (RSG) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- 3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Veralto (VLTO) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Waste Connections (WCN) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is Pentair (PNR) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Pentair plc (PNR) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Pentair (PNR) Stock: An Improved Story
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- What's Going On With Pentair Stock Monday? - Pentair (NYSE:PNR)
- Pentair to acquire Hydra-Stop
- Pentair to acquire water valve maker Hydra-Stop for $290 million
- Xylem Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
Daily Range
109.65 110.85
Year Range
74.25 112.91
- Previous Close
- 110.66
- Open
- 110.85
- Bid
- 109.83
- Ask
- 110.13
- Low
- 109.65
- High
- 110.85
- Volume
- 675
- Daily Change
- -0.75%
- Month Change
- 4.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.15%
- Year Change
- 12.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%