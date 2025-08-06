通貨 / NOMD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NOMD: Nomad Foods Limited
13.68 USD 0.10 (0.74%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NOMDの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.49の安値と13.75の高値で取引されました。
Nomad Foods Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOMD News
- BTIGが欧州の課題を理由にノーマッド・フーズの目標株価を18ドルに引き下げ
- Nomad Foods stock price target lowered to $18 by BTIG on European challenges
- Nomad Foods: High Debt, Declining Profitability, And Recurring Exceptional Items (NOMD)
- Nomad Foods: A Lot Of Work To Be Done Before It’s A Buy (NYSE:NOMD)
- Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples
- Nomad Foods at Barclays Conference: Strategic Adjustments Amid Challenges
- Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:NOMD)
- Nomad Foods reiterates 2025 guidance, unveils €200 million efficiency plan
- Can Sysco's Strategic Efforts & Acquisitions Power Growth?
- Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions
- Can Kraft Heinz's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- Earnings call transcript: Nomad Foods Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations, stock dips
- Can Lamb Weston's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- European Wax Center Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Rise 0.3%
- Micron To Rally More Than 49%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- Mizuho lowers Nomad Foods stock price target on weather impact
- Monster Beverage Q2 Earnings Beat, Higher Sales Across Most Segments Aid
- Post Holdings Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Celsius Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Higher Revenues Across Segments Aid
- Down 10.7% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- Nomad Foods Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOMD)
- Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nomad Foods (NOMD) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Nomad Foods tops Q2 earnings estimates, shares rise
1日のレンジ
13.49 13.75
1年のレンジ
13.49 20.81
- 以前の終値
- 13.58
- 始値
- 13.57
- 買値
- 13.68
- 買値
- 13.98
- 安値
- 13.49
- 高値
- 13.75
- 出来高
- 2.086 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -30.98%
- 1年の変化
- -28.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K