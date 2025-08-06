クォートセクション
通貨 / NOMD
NOMD: Nomad Foods Limited

13.68 USD 0.10 (0.74%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NOMDの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.49の安値と13.75の高値で取引されました。

Nomad Foods Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.49 13.75
1年のレンジ
13.49 20.81
以前の終値
13.58
始値
13.57
買値
13.68
買値
13.98
安値
13.49
高値
13.75
出来高
2.086 K
1日の変化
0.74%
1ヶ月の変化
-11.63%
6ヶ月の変化
-30.98%
1年の変化
-28.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K