货币 / NOMD
NOMD: Nomad Foods Limited
13.86 USD 0.10 (0.73%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NOMD汇率已更改0.73%。当日，交易品种以低点13.67和高点13.88进行交易。
关注Nomad Foods Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NOMD新闻
日范围
13.67 13.88
年范围
13.58 20.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.76
- 开盘价
- 13.76
- 卖价
- 13.86
- 买价
- 14.16
- 最低价
- 13.67
- 最高价
- 13.88
- 交易量
- 1.279 K
- 日变化
- 0.73%
- 月变化
- -10.47%
- 6个月变化
- -30.07%
- 年变化
- -27.24%
