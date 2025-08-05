Currencies / NOMD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NOMD: Nomad Foods Limited
13.75 USD 0.09 (0.66%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOMD exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.58 and at a high of 13.76.
Follow Nomad Foods Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOMD News
- Nomad Foods: High Debt, Declining Profitability, And Recurring Exceptional Items (NOMD)
- Nomad Foods: A Lot Of Work To Be Done Before It’s A Buy (NYSE:NOMD)
- Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples
- Nomad Foods at Barclays Conference: Strategic Adjustments Amid Challenges
- Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:NOMD)
- Nomad Foods reiterates 2025 guidance, unveils €200 million efficiency plan
- Can Sysco's Strategic Efforts & Acquisitions Power Growth?
- Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions
- Can Kraft Heinz's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- Earnings call transcript: Nomad Foods Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations, stock dips
- Can Lamb Weston's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- European Wax Center Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Rise 0.3%
- Micron To Rally More Than 49%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- Mizuho lowers Nomad Foods stock price target on weather impact
- Monster Beverage Q2 Earnings Beat, Higher Sales Across Most Segments Aid
- Post Holdings Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Celsius Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Higher Revenues Across Segments Aid
- Down 10.7% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- Nomad Foods Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOMD)
- Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nomad Foods (NOMD) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Nomad Foods tops Q2 earnings estimates, shares rise
- ADM Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Segment-Wise Declines Act as Headwinds
- Medifast's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Lower Revenues Hurt Margins
Daily Range
13.58 13.76
Year Range
13.58 20.81
- Previous Close
- 13.66
- Open
- 13.70
- Bid
- 13.75
- Ask
- 14.05
- Low
- 13.58
- High
- 13.76
- Volume
- 843
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- -11.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.63%
- Year Change
- -27.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%