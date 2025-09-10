クォートセクション
通貨 / MTZ
MTZ: MasTec Inc

199.43 USD 5.98 (3.09%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MTZの今日の為替レートは、3.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり193.76の安値と201.64の高値で取引されました。

MasTec Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
193.76 201.64
1年のレンジ
99.70 201.64
以前の終値
193.45
始値
193.76
買値
199.43
買値
199.73
安値
193.76
高値
201.64
出来高
1.670 K
1日の変化
3.09%
1ヶ月の変化
11.10%
6ヶ月の変化
72.31%
1年の変化
62.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K