MTZ: MasTec Inc
199.43 USD 5.98 (3.09%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTZの今日の為替レートは、3.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり193.76の安値と201.64の高値で取引されました。
MasTec Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
193.76 201.64
1年のレンジ
99.70 201.64
- 以前の終値
- 193.45
- 始値
- 193.76
- 買値
- 199.43
- 買値
- 199.73
- 安値
- 193.76
- 高値
- 201.64
- 出来高
- 1.670 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 72.31%
- 1年の変化
- 62.03%
