Devises / MTZ
MTZ: MasTec Inc
200.91 USD 1.48 (0.74%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MTZ a changé de 0.74% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 198.62 et à un maximum de 201.97.
Suivez la dynamique MasTec Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MTZ Nouvelles
Range quotidien
198.62 201.97
Range Annuel
99.70 201.97
- Clôture Précédente
- 199.43
- Ouverture
- 201.65
- Bid
- 200.91
- Ask
- 201.21
- Plus Bas
- 198.62
- Plus Haut
- 201.97
- Volume
- 1.685 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.74%
- Changement Mensuel
- 11.92%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 73.59%
- Changement Annuel
- 63.24%
20 septembre, samedi