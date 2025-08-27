QuotesSections
Currencies / MTZ
MTZ: MasTec Inc

190.78 USD 2.46 (1.27%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MTZ exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 189.72 and at a high of 194.09.

Follow MasTec Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
189.72 194.09
Year Range
99.70 194.09
Previous Close
193.24
Open
193.00
Bid
190.78
Ask
191.08
Low
189.72
High
194.09
Volume
600
Daily Change
-1.27%
Month Change
6.28%
6 Months Change
64.83%
Year Change
55.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%