Currencies / MTZ
MTZ: MasTec Inc
190.78 USD 2.46 (1.27%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTZ exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 189.72 and at a high of 194.09.
Follow MasTec Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
189.72 194.09
Year Range
99.70 194.09
- Previous Close
- 193.24
- Open
- 193.00
- Bid
- 190.78
- Ask
- 191.08
- Low
- 189.72
- High
- 194.09
- Volume
- 600
- Daily Change
- -1.27%
- Month Change
- 6.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.83%
- Year Change
- 55.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%