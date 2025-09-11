Valute / MTZ
MTZ: MasTec Inc
200.91 USD 1.48 (0.74%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.62 e ad un massimo di 201.97.
Segui le dinamiche di MasTec Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MTZ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
198.62 201.97
Intervallo Annuale
99.70 201.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 199.43
- Apertura
- 201.65
- Bid
- 200.91
- Ask
- 201.21
- Minimo
- 198.62
- Massimo
- 201.97
- Volume
- 1.685 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 73.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 63.24%
20 settembre, sabato