货币 / MTZ
MTZ: MasTec Inc
195.62 USD 3.76 (1.96%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MTZ汇率已更改1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点194.62和高点198.47进行交易。
关注MasTec Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
194.62 198.47
年范围
99.70 198.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 191.86
- 开盘价
- 197.51
- 卖价
- 195.62
- 买价
- 195.92
- 最低价
- 194.62
- 最高价
- 198.47
- 交易量
- 454
- 日变化
- 1.96%
- 月变化
- 8.97%
- 6个月变化
- 69.02%
- 年变化
- 58.94%
