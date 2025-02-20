通貨 / MPTI
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
48.89 USD 0.30 (0.62%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MPTIの今日の為替レートは、0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.50の安値と49.00の高値で取引されました。
M-tron Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
48.50 49.00
1年のレンジ
34.51 71.10
- 以前の終値
- 48.59
- 始値
- 48.75
- 買値
- 48.89
- 買値
- 49.19
- 安値
- 48.50
- 高値
- 49.00
- 出来高
- 31
- 1日の変化
- 0.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.44%
- 1年の変化
- 17.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K