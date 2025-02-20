Divisas / MPTI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
48.59 USD 0.06 (0.12%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MPTI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 48.71.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas M-tron Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPTI News
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:MPTI)
- Freedom Broker initiates M-tron Industries stock with Buy rating
- M-tron Industries: Backlog Strength Validates Growth, But Valuation Keeps Me At Hold
- M-tron Industries: Tariff Impact Weighs On Share Price Performance In The Short Run (MPTI)
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- M Tron Industries earnings missed by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Aaon (AAON) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Installed Building Products (IBP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aecom Technology (ACM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- M-tron Industries joins Russell 3000 Index following annual reconstitution
- M-tron Industries stock rises after securing $5.5M defense contract
- Mtron secures $5.5 million defense contract for RF components
- Mtron Awarded $3 Million Production Contract for a Major U.S. Defense Program
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th in New York, NY
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Host Investor Presentation followed by Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 10, 2025
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- M-tron Industries Stock Looks Overpriced, And A Correction Is Due (NYSE:MPTI)
Rango diario
47.88 48.71
Rango anual
34.51 71.10
- Cierres anteriores
- 48.53
- Open
- 47.88
- Bid
- 48.59
- Ask
- 48.89
- Low
- 47.88
- High
- 48.71
- Volumen
- 56
- Cambio diario
- 0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 16.72%
- Cambio anual
- 16.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B