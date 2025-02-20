KurseKategorien
Währungen / MPTI
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc

53.52 USD 4.63 (9.47%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MPTI hat sich für heute um 9.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 55.31 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die M-tron Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
50.26 55.31
Jahresspanne
34.51 71.10
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
48.89
Eröffnung
50.50
Bid
53.52
Ask
53.82
Tief
50.26
Hoch
55.31
Volumen
81
Tagesänderung
9.47%
Monatsänderung
19.60%
6-Monatsänderung
28.56%
Jahresänderung
28.56%
