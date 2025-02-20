Währungen / MPTI
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
53.52 USD 4.63 (9.47%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MPTI hat sich für heute um 9.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 55.31 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die M-tron Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
50.26 55.31
Jahresspanne
34.51 71.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 48.89
- Eröffnung
- 50.50
- Bid
- 53.52
- Ask
- 53.82
- Tief
- 50.26
- Hoch
- 55.31
- Volumen
- 81
- Tagesänderung
- 9.47%
- Monatsänderung
- 19.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.56%
- Jahresänderung
- 28.56%
