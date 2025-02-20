Valute / MPTI
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
52.00 USD 3.11 (6.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MPTI ha avuto una variazione del 6.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.26 e ad un massimo di 55.31.
Segui le dinamiche di M-tron Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.26 55.31
Intervallo Annuale
34.51 71.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.89
- Apertura
- 50.50
- Bid
- 52.00
- Ask
- 52.30
- Minimo
- 50.26
- Massimo
- 55.31
- Volume
- 137
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.91%
21 settembre, domenica