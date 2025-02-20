QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MPTI
Tornare a Azioni

MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc

52.00 USD 3.11 (6.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MPTI ha avuto una variazione del 6.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.26 e ad un massimo di 55.31.

Segui le dinamiche di M-tron Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MPTI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.26 55.31
Intervallo Annuale
34.51 71.10
Chiusura Precedente
48.89
Apertura
50.50
Bid
52.00
Ask
52.30
Minimo
50.26
Massimo
55.31
Volume
137
Variazione giornaliera
6.36%
Variazione Mensile
16.20%
Variazione Semestrale
24.91%
Variazione Annuale
24.91%
21 settembre, domenica