MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc

52.00 USD 3.11 (6.36%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MPTI fiyatı bugün 6.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.31 aralığında işlem gördü.

M-tron Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
50.26 55.31
Yıllık aralık
34.51 71.10
Önceki kapanış
48.89
Açılış
50.50
Satış
52.00
Alış
52.30
Düşük
50.26
Yüksek
55.31
Hacim
137
Günlük değişim
6.36%
Aylık değişim
16.20%
6 aylık değişim
24.91%
Yıllık değişim
24.91%
21 Eylül, Pazar