Dövizler / MPTI
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
52.00 USD 3.11 (6.36%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MPTI fiyatı bugün 6.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.31 aralığında işlem gördü.
M-tron Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
50.26 55.31
Yıllık aralık
34.51 71.10
- Önceki kapanış
- 48.89
- Açılış
- 50.50
- Satış
- 52.00
- Alış
- 52.30
- Düşük
- 50.26
- Yüksek
- 55.31
- Hacim
- 137
- Günlük değişim
- 6.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 16.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 24.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.91%
