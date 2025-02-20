CotationsSections
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc

52.00 USD 3.11 (6.36%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MPTI a changé de 6.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 50.26 et à un maximum de 55.31.

Suivez la dynamique M-tron Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
50.26 55.31
Range Annuel
34.51 71.10
Clôture Précédente
48.89
Ouverture
50.50
Bid
52.00
Ask
52.30
Plus Bas
50.26
Plus Haut
55.31
Volume
137
Changement quotidien
6.36%
Changement Mensuel
16.20%
Changement à 6 Mois
24.91%
Changement Annuel
24.91%
20 septembre, samedi