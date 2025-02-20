Moedas / MPTI
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
48.80 USD 0.21 (0.43%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MPTI para hoje mudou para 0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.50 e o mais alto foi 48.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas M-tron Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MPTI Notícias
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:MPTI)
- Freedom Broker initiates M-tron Industries stock with Buy rating
- M-tron Industries: Backlog Strength Validates Growth, But Valuation Keeps Me At Hold
- M-tron Industries: Tariff Impact Weighs On Share Price Performance In The Short Run (MPTI)
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- M Tron Industries earnings missed by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Aaon (AAON) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Installed Building Products (IBP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aecom Technology (ACM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- M-tron Industries joins Russell 3000 Index following annual reconstitution
- M-tron Industries stock rises after securing $5.5M defense contract
- Mtron secures $5.5 million defense contract for RF components
- Mtron Awarded $3 Million Production Contract for a Major U.S. Defense Program
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th in New York, NY
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Host Investor Presentation followed by Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 10, 2025
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- M-tron Industries Stock Looks Overpriced, And A Correction Is Due (NYSE:MPTI)
Faixa diária
48.50 48.80
Faixa anual
34.51 71.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.59
- Open
- 48.68
- Bid
- 48.80
- Ask
- 49.10
- Low
- 48.50
- High
- 48.80
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- 0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.22%
- Mudança anual
- 17.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh