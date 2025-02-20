QuotesSections
Currencies / MPTI
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc

48.53 USD 0.40 (0.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MPTI exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.52 and at a high of 48.74.

Follow M-tron Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
47.52 48.74
Year Range
34.51 71.10
Previous Close
48.13
Open
47.93
Bid
48.53
Ask
48.83
Low
47.52
High
48.74
Volume
43
Daily Change
0.83%
Month Change
8.45%
6 Months Change
16.57%
Year Change
16.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%