Currencies / MPTI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
48.53 USD 0.40 (0.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MPTI exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.52 and at a high of 48.74.
Follow M-tron Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPTI News
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:MPTI)
- Freedom Broker initiates M-tron Industries stock with Buy rating
- M-tron Industries: Backlog Strength Validates Growth, But Valuation Keeps Me At Hold
- M-tron Industries: Tariff Impact Weighs On Share Price Performance In The Short Run (MPTI)
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- M Tron Industries earnings missed by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Aaon (AAON) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Installed Building Products (IBP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aecom Technology (ACM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- M-tron Industries joins Russell 3000 Index following annual reconstitution
- M-tron Industries stock rises after securing $5.5M defense contract
- Mtron secures $5.5 million defense contract for RF components
- Mtron Awarded $3 Million Production Contract for a Major U.S. Defense Program
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th in New York, NY
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Host Investor Presentation followed by Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 10, 2025
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- M-tron Industries Stock Looks Overpriced, And A Correction Is Due (NYSE:MPTI)
Daily Range
47.52 48.74
Year Range
34.51 71.10
- Previous Close
- 48.13
- Open
- 47.93
- Bid
- 48.53
- Ask
- 48.83
- Low
- 47.52
- High
- 48.74
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 8.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.57%
- Year Change
- 16.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%