통화 / MPTI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MPTI: M-tron Industries Inc
52.00 USD 3.11 (6.36%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MPTI 환율이 오늘 6.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.26이고 고가는 55.31이었습니다.
M-tron Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPTI News
- Mtron secures defense contract for multi-domain data link components
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:MPTI)
- Freedom Broker initiates M-tron Industries stock with Buy rating
- M-tron Industries: Backlog Strength Validates Growth, But Valuation Keeps Me At Hold
- M-tron Industries: Tariff Impact Weighs On Share Price Performance In The Short Run (MPTI)
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- M Tron Industries earnings missed by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Aaon (AAON) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Installed Building Products (IBP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aecom Technology (ACM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- M-tron Industries joins Russell 3000 Index following annual reconstitution
- M-tron Industries stock rises after securing $5.5M defense contract
- Mtron secures $5.5 million defense contract for RF components
- Mtron Awarded $3 Million Production Contract for a Major U.S. Defense Program
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th in New York, NY
- M-tron Industries, Inc. to Host Investor Presentation followed by Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 10, 2025
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- M-tron Industries Stock Looks Overpriced, And A Correction Is Due (NYSE:MPTI)
일일 변동 비율
50.26 55.31
년간 변동
34.51 71.10
- 이전 종가
- 48.89
- 시가
- 50.50
- Bid
- 52.00
- Ask
- 52.30
- 저가
- 50.26
- 고가
- 55.31
- 볼륨
- 137
- 일일 변동
- 6.36%
- 월 변동
- 16.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 24.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.91%
20 9월, 토요일