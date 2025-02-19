通貨 / MBC
MBC: MasterBrand Inc
13.43 USD 0.13 (0.98%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MBCの今日の為替レートは、0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.28の安値と13.81の高値で取引されました。
MasterBrand Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
13.28 13.81
1年のレンジ
9.63 20.67
- 以前の終値
- 13.30
- 始値
- 13.46
- 買値
- 13.43
- 買値
- 13.73
- 安値
- 13.28
- 高値
- 13.81
- 出来高
- 3.909 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.99%
- 1年の変化
- -27.33%
