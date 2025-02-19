クォートセクション
通貨 / MBC
株に戻る

MBC: MasterBrand Inc

13.43 USD 0.13 (0.98%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MBCの今日の為替レートは、0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.28の安値と13.81の高値で取引されました。

MasterBrand Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MBC News

1日のレンジ
13.28 13.81
1年のレンジ
9.63 20.67
以前の終値
13.30
始値
13.46
買値
13.43
買値
13.73
安値
13.28
高値
13.81
出来高
3.909 K
1日の変化
0.98%
1ヶ月の変化
7.44%
6ヶ月の変化
2.99%
1年の変化
-27.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K