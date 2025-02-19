QuotazioniSezioni
MBC: MasterBrand Inc

13.10 USD 0.33 (2.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MBC ha avuto una variazione del -2.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.96 e ad un massimo di 13.40.

Segui le dinamiche di MasterBrand Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.96 13.40
Intervallo Annuale
9.63 20.67
Chiusura Precedente
13.43
Apertura
13.40
Bid
13.10
Ask
13.40
Minimo
12.96
Massimo
13.40
Volume
3.015 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.46%
Variazione Mensile
4.80%
Variazione Semestrale
0.46%
Variazione Annuale
-29.11%
