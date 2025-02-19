Valute / MBC
MBC: MasterBrand Inc
13.10 USD 0.33 (2.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MBC ha avuto una variazione del -2.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.96 e ad un massimo di 13.40.
Segui le dinamiche di MasterBrand Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MBC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.96 13.40
Intervallo Annuale
9.63 20.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.43
- Apertura
- 13.40
- Bid
- 13.10
- Ask
- 13.40
- Minimo
- 12.96
- Massimo
- 13.40
- Volume
- 3.015 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.11%
20 settembre, sabato