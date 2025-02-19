Currencies / MBC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MBC: MasterBrand Inc
13.65 USD 0.08 (0.58%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBC exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.60 and at a high of 13.95.
Follow MasterBrand Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBC News
- American Woodmark misses Q1 expectations as construction market weakens
- MasterBrand outlook revised to positive on American Woodmark merger
- American Woodmark: Merging Into MasterBrand (AMWD) (MBC)
- MasterBrand, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MBC)
- MasterBrand, Inc. (MBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: MasterBrand Q2 2025 stock surges despite EPS miss
- MasterBrand and American Woodmark stocks gain on merger announcement
- MasterBrand Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid margin pressure, merger plans advance
- MasterBrand second quarter earnings miss estimates as margins decline
- MasterBrand stock rating reiterated at Buy by Loop Capital
- MasterBrand Releases Third Annual Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (CSR) Report
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- MBC stock touches 52-week low at $9.77 amid market challenges
- MasterBrand shares tumble on earnings miss, weak guidance
- American Woodmark Stock: Macro Headwinds Persisting (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- MasterBrand Cabinets Stock: Macro Uncertainty Top Of Mind (NYSE:MBC)
- MasterBrand, Inc. (MBC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MasterBrand, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MBC)
Daily Range
13.60 13.95
Year Range
9.63 20.67
- Previous Close
- 13.73
- Open
- 13.77
- Bid
- 13.65
- Ask
- 13.95
- Low
- 13.60
- High
- 13.95
- Volume
- 2.965 K
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- 9.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.68%
- Year Change
- -26.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%