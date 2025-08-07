クォートセクション
通貨 / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc

234.37 USD 0.92 (0.39%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LNGの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり232.93の安値と237.57の高値で取引されました。

Cheniere Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
232.93 237.57
1年のレンジ
177.79 257.66
以前の終値
235.29
始値
234.66
買値
234.37
買値
234.67
安値
232.93
高値
237.57
出来高
3.680 K
1日の変化
-0.39%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.85%
6ヶ月の変化
1.77%
1年の変化
31.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K