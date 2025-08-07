通貨 / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc
234.37 USD 0.92 (0.39%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LNGの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり232.93の安値と237.57の高値で取引されました。
Cheniere Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LNG News
- BMOキャピタル、シェニエール・エナジー株を「アウトパフォーム」評価で開始
- BMO Capital initiates Cheniere Energy stock with Outperform rating
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- TotalEnergies and KOGAS Sign a 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement
- トルコのボタシュ、シェニエールと12億立方メートルのLNG契約を締結
- Turkey’s Botas signs LNG agreement with Cheniere for 1.2 billion cubic meters
- Turkey’s BOTAS signs 1.2 bcm LNG deal with Cheniere, minister says
- US LNG Exports Hit Record: 4 Stocks Worth Investor Watch
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- Cheniere Energy Partners: The LP Vs. The Master (LNG) (NYSE:CQP)
- EU Rushes To Scrap Tariffs On US Goods To Unlock Lower American Auto Duties: These Exporters Stand To Gain Big - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Cheniere Energy: Strong Performance, Solid Liquidity, And Market Opportunity To Support Its Valuation (NYSE:LNG)
- Factbox-South Korean firms pledge $150 billion in US investments at summit
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Why Does The Stock Market Exist? Here Is The Secret (SPX)
- Petrobras Gets Regulatory Clearance for Offshore Amazon Drilling
- Cheniere Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Cheniere Energy Lands New LNG Supply Deal With JERA Starting 2029
- ENFR: The ETF To Capture LNG And Pipeline Growth (NYSEARCA:ENFR)
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Earnings call transcript: Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2025 results exceed expectations
- US LNG exports surge but will buyers in China turn up?
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LNG)
1日のレンジ
232.93 237.57
1年のレンジ
177.79 257.66
- 以前の終値
- 235.29
- 始値
- 234.66
- 買値
- 234.37
- 買値
- 234.67
- 安値
- 232.93
- 高値
- 237.57
- 出来高
- 3.680 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.77%
- 1年の変化
- 31.63%
