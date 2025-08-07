Currencies / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc
233.73 USD 0.81 (0.35%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LNG exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 232.89 and at a high of 235.41.
Follow Cheniere Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LNG News
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- TotalEnergies and KOGAS Sign a 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement
- Turkey’s Botas signs LNG agreement with Cheniere for 1.2 billion cubic meters
- Turkey’s BOTAS signs 1.2 bcm LNG deal with Cheniere, minister says
- US LNG Exports Hit Record: 4 Stocks Worth Investor Watch
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- Cheniere Energy Partners: The LP Vs. The Master (LNG) (NYSE:CQP)
- EU Rushes To Scrap Tariffs On US Goods To Unlock Lower American Auto Duties: These Exporters Stand To Gain Big - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Cheniere Energy: Strong Performance, Solid Liquidity, And Market Opportunity To Support Its Valuation (NYSE:LNG)
- Factbox-South Korean firms pledge $150 billion in US investments at summit
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Why Does The Stock Market Exist? Here Is The Secret (SPX)
- Petrobras Gets Regulatory Clearance for Offshore Amazon Drilling
- Cheniere Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Cheniere Energy Lands New LNG Supply Deal With JERA Starting 2029
- ENFR: The ETF To Capture LNG And Pipeline Growth (NYSEARCA:ENFR)
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Earnings call transcript: Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2025 results exceed expectations
- US LNG exports surge but will buyers in China turn up?
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LNG)
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Cheniere Energy Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance as expansion projects advance
Daily Range
232.89 235.41
Year Range
177.79 257.66
- Previous Close
- 232.92
- Open
- 235.21
- Bid
- 233.73
- Ask
- 234.03
- Low
- 232.89
- High
- 235.41
- Volume
- 1.334 K
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.49%
- Year Change
- 31.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%