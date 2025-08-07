QuotesSections
Currencies / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc

233.73 USD 0.81 (0.35%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LNG exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 232.89 and at a high of 235.41.

Follow Cheniere Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LNG News

Daily Range
232.89 235.41
Year Range
177.79 257.66
Previous Close
232.92
Open
235.21
Bid
233.73
Ask
234.03
Low
232.89
High
235.41
Volume
1.334 K
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
-3.12%
6 Months Change
1.49%
Year Change
31.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%