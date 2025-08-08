Valute / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc
231.58 USD 2.79 (1.19%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LNG ha avuto una variazione del -1.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 228.50 e ad un massimo di 236.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Cheniere Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNG News
- BMO ottimista sulle azioni midstream del gas USA grazie alla domanda energetica
- BMO bullish on US gas midstream stocks on power demand
- Cheniere Stock: Effects Of Power Of Siberia 2 On US LNG Exports Are Misunderstood (LNG)
- BMO Capital avvia la copertura di Cheniere Energy con rating Outperform
- BMO Capital initiates Cheniere Energy stock with Outperform rating
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- TotalEnergies and KOGAS Sign a 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement
- Botas della Turchia firma accordo GNL con Cheniere per 1,2 miliardi di metri cubi
- Turkey’s Botas signs LNG agreement with Cheniere for 1.2 billion cubic meters
- Turkey’s BOTAS signs 1.2 bcm LNG deal with Cheniere, minister says
- US LNG Exports Hit Record: 4 Stocks Worth Investor Watch
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- Cheniere Energy Partners: The LP Vs. The Master (LNG) (NYSE:CQP)
- EU Rushes To Scrap Tariffs On US Goods To Unlock Lower American Auto Duties: These Exporters Stand To Gain Big - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Cheniere Energy: Strong Performance, Solid Liquidity, And Market Opportunity To Support Its Valuation (NYSE:LNG)
- Factbox-South Korean firms pledge $150 billion in US investments at summit
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Why Does The Stock Market Exist? Here Is The Secret (SPX)
- Petrobras Gets Regulatory Clearance for Offshore Amazon Drilling
- Cheniere Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Cheniere Energy Lands New LNG Supply Deal With JERA Starting 2029
- ENFR: The ETF To Capture LNG And Pipeline Growth (NYSEARCA:ENFR)
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Intervallo Giornaliero
228.50 236.18
Intervallo Annuale
177.79 257.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 234.37
- Apertura
- 236.18
- Bid
- 231.58
- Ask
- 231.88
- Minimo
- 228.50
- Massimo
- 236.18
- Volume
- 4.674 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.06%
20 settembre, sabato