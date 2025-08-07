货币 / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc
234.94 USD 2.02 (0.87%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LNG汇率已更改0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点232.89和高点235.41进行交易。
关注Cheniere Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LNG新闻
日范围
232.89 235.41
年范围
177.79 257.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 232.92
- 开盘价
- 235.21
- 卖价
- 234.94
- 买价
- 235.24
- 最低价
- 232.89
- 最高价
- 235.41
- 交易量
- 2.281 K
- 日变化
- 0.87%
- 月变化
- -2.62%
- 6个月变化
- 2.02%
- 年变化
- 31.95%
