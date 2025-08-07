CotizacionesSecciones
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc

235.29 USD 0.35 (0.15%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LNG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 234.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 236.30.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cheniere Energy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
234.76 236.30
Rango anual
177.79 257.66
Cierres anteriores
234.94
Open
234.86
Bid
235.29
Ask
235.59
Low
234.76
High
236.30
Volumen
898
Cambio diario
0.15%
Cambio mensual
-2.47%
Cambio a 6 meses
2.17%
Cambio anual
32.15%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B