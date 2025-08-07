Moedas / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc
235.29 USD 0.35 (0.15%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LNG para hoje mudou para 0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 234.55 e o mais alto foi 236.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cheniere Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
234.55 236.85
Faixa anual
177.79 257.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 234.94
- Open
- 234.67
- Bid
- 235.29
- Ask
- 235.59
- Low
- 234.55
- High
- 236.85
- Volume
- 1.902 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.17%
- Mudança anual
- 32.15%
