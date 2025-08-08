CotationsSections
Devises / LNG
LNG: Cheniere Energy Inc

231.58 USD 2.79 (1.19%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LNG a changé de -1.19% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 228.50 et à un maximum de 236.18.

Suivez la dynamique Cheniere Energy Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
228.50 236.18
Range Annuel
177.79 257.66
Clôture Précédente
234.37
Ouverture
236.18
Bid
231.58
Ask
231.88
Plus Bas
228.50
Plus Haut
236.18
Volume
4.674 K
Changement quotidien
-1.19%
Changement Mensuel
-4.01%
Changement à 6 Mois
0.56%
Changement Annuel
30.06%
20 septembre, samedi